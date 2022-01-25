U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran leaves post amid Iran nuclear talks

Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Nephew

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior member of the U.S. team negotiating with Iran has left the role amid a report of differences of opinion on the way forward, as the urgency to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal intensifies.

A State Department official confirmed on Monday that Richard Nephew, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Iran, is no longer on the negotiating team, but was still a State Department employee. The official did not give a reason for the change but said personnel moves were 'very common' a year into an administration.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Nephew left after differences of opinion within the U.S. negotiating team on Iran. The paper said he had advocated a tougher posture in the current negotiations.

The departure comes at a critical time as the United States and its European allies last week said there were just weeks to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed almost two months ago. Western diplomats have indicated they were hoping for a breakthrough over the next few weeks, but sharp differences remain. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

Diplomats and analysts say the longer Iran remains outside the deal, the more nuclear expertise it will gain, shortening the time it might need to race to build a bomb if it chose to, thereby undermining the accord's original purpose. Tehran denies it has ever sought to develop nuclear arms.

The State Department official said the withdrawal of the Trump administration from the JCPOA had left the Biden administration with a crisis. Finding a way forward could lead to disagreements.

"Working our way out of this crisis requires many difficult, closely balanced decisions, on which there can be reasonable disagreement ... The senior-most levels of our Government have given careful consideration to these choices, weighed multiple views, and settled on a policy," the official said.

The U.S. State Department on Monday repeated that it remains open to meeting with Iranian officials directly to discuss the nuclear deal and other issues after Iran's foreign minister said Tehran would consider this but had made no decisions.

"We are prepared to meet directly. We have consistently held the position that it would be much more productive to engage with Iran directly on both JCPOA negotiations and on other issues," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Price also said the United States had not made Iran's release of four Americans a condition of reaching an agreement on reviving the nuclear deal, saying that achieving such an agreement was "at best, an uncertain proposition."

Iranian Americans, whose U.S. citizenship is not recognized by Tehran, are often pawns between the two nations, now at odds over whether to revive the fraying 2015 pact under which Iran limited its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

"We want to see these Americans ... returned as soon as possible," Price said. "It would not serve our purposes - it would not serve their purposes - to tie their fates to a proposition that ... is uncertain at best."

(Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Leslie Adler, Mark Porter and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Samantha Brown to feature parts of Rochester region in new 'Places to Love' episode

    "It’s a beautiful episode ... It’s about the great people who really are the soul of the place."

  • Offer to loosen U.S. sanctions on Venezuela 'not indefinite,' Guaido says

    A U.S. offer to loosen sanctions against Venezuela's government "is not indefinite" and could be reversed if the ruling party does not return to talks with the opposition, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday. In October, delegates from the administration of President Nicolas Maduro backed out of talks https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/maduro-envoy-alex-saab-extradited-us-cape-verde-radio-2021-10-16 meant to provide a solution to the country's long-running political and economic crisis, after Venezuelan government envoy Alex Saab was extradited by Cape Verde to the United States on money laundering charges. The opposition has repeatedly called for a restart to the negotiations, while Washington has said previously it is serious about revising sanctions if there are changes in Venezuela, but also serious about possibly adding additional sanctions if not.

  • Blinken 'very convinced' on 'united response' against Russia

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday signaled that the U.S. and its European allies were prepared to make a "united response" against any further Russian aggression Ukraine, following his diplomatic trip through Europe last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," Blinken said he discussed two paths with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, one of diplomacy and one of continued Russian aggression."I tried to make...

  • South Korea, Iran set to qualify for soccer World Cup

    Asia could confirm its first participants in the World Cup — along with host Qatar — on Thursday with Iran and South Korea both within reach of securing their places. Iran is on top of Group A with 16 points from six games with South Korea two points behind in the second of the two automatic qualification spots, eight ahead of United Arab Emirates (UAE) in third. Only the top two are guaranteed a place at the World Cup that kicks off in November.

  • Europe's energy reliance on Russia is a crucial shield for Putin

    Cracks in the NATO alliance regarding sanctions for Russia should President Vladimir Putin order troops into Ukraine are in large part based on energy supply concerns.Why it matters: Russia holds tremendous leverage over some European countries because it provides roughly 40% of Europe's natural gas supply. In Germany, this figure is greater than 50%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShould Russia choose to cut off the supplies in

  • US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

    The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters. The interdictions were just the latest in the volatile waters of the Persian Gulf as American and British authorities step up seizures of contraband during the grinding conflict in Yemen and ongoing drug trafficking in the region.

  • No decision yet on direct talks with U.S. -Iran foreign minister

    Iran is ready to consider direct talks with the United States if it feels it can get a good deal with guarantees, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding no decision had yet been made. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal resumed almost two months ago. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

  • Uttar Pradesh: Why deadly cow attacks are an issue in Indian state election

    Uttar Pradesh banned cow slaughter. Now, stray cattle are destroying crops and attacking people.

  • Falcons draft USC receiver, Georgia safety in new mock

    The Falcons select a 6-foot-5 wide receiver out of USC and a Georgia safety in our latest mock draft.

  • Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti face off at trial

    On Monday, prosecutors will try to prove that Calif. lawyer Michael Avenatti cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book proceeds. Both Daniels and Avenatti made headlines after filing lawsuits against former President Donald Trump.

  • NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

    NATO said on Monday that it would be putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and jets to Eastern Europe.

  • Vitali Klitschko: Germany has 'betrayed' Ukraine as Russian threat mounts

    Vitali Klitschko, the former world heavyweight boxing champion turned mayor of Kyiv, has accused Germany of “betraying” Ukraine.

  • Plunging Dow throws a scare into investors, dropping over 1,000 points before seesawing back into green on Monday

    After massive downturns early on Monday, stocks rallied to close high, mitigating big damages.

  • Briton dies after Thailand knife attack: police

    A Thai suspect was in custody, police in Kanchanaburi province said, and another Briton who suffered injuries was in hospital.Police said a Thai man was suspected of attacking the two with a rice sickle for drinking and playing music loudly.Local media said the suspect had a history of mental health issues. Police said his history was being investigated.

  • Iran rules out release of American prisoners as precondition for nuclear talks

    Iran is ruling out releasing American prisoners as a precondition for nuclear talks as Tehran and other countries are engaged in an eighth round of negotiations in Vienna.During a weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said "Iran has never accepted any preconditions" and that "the U.S. official's comments on the release of U.S. prisoners in Iran is for domestic use," according to Reuters.The United States'...

  • CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz sees an X-factor that could be big in Chiefs-Bills playoff game

    Jim Nantz, who will call the Chiefs-Bills game, called this weekend his favorite.

  • NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tensions rise

    MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington said about 8,500 American troops were put on heightened alert and were awaiting orders to deploy to the region, should Russia invade Ukraine.

  • Netanyahu says he rejected plea deal that would ban him from politics

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been hoping to reach a plea deal on the corruption charges against him before Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit left office at the end of January, but Mandelblit has reportedly notified Netayahu's lawyers that won't be possible. Why it matters: The deal Mandelblit and Netanyahu had been discussing would have kept him out of prison but seen him banned from politics for seven years. Netanyahu broke his silence on the plea talks after they coll

  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up for Steep Break under $80.56

    The direction of the March WTI crude oil market into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $84.94.

  • Attacks inside one of Iran's most secure nuclear facilities are the latest blows in a shadowy battle with Israel

    They have mostly avoided open clashes, but Iran's and Israel's campaigns against each other have been punctuated by attacks and assassinations.