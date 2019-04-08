U.S. designation of Iran's Guards is illegal: Iranian state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's state-run TV said on Monday that Washington's decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization contradicted international law and was illegal.

"No other country has the legal right to designate as terrorist another country's armed forces ... Iran's influence in the Middle East and its success in fighting against Islamic State are reasons behind this designation," state TV said, without quoting a specific official.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday designated Iran's Guards a foreign terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises tension in the Middle East.

