U.S. diplomat: Griner swap was "take-it-or-leave-it"

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who the US had said was wrongfully detained in Russia on drug offenses, was released Thursday after a prisoner swap, two US officials said. Griner, 32, was exchanged in a one-to-one swap for Viktor Bout, a notorious arms dealer, according to a statement from Russia's foreign ministry. Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz report on "Bloomberg Surveillance."