U.S. diplomat Sherman to stress need for 'guardrails and parameters' in China talks

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Sherman arrives for a meeting on Syria in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to Chinese officials in talks in China that the United States welcomes competition with Beijing, but there needs to be a level playing field and guardrails and parameters in the relationship, senior U.S. administration officials said on Saturday.

The officials, briefing ahead of Sherman's talks in Tianjin with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, said the world's two largest economies needed responsible ways to manage competition.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hendrickx scores 3 goals, leads Belgium past the Netherlands

    Not even Alexander Hendrickx knew he could score like that. The Belgium defender knocked in three goals during a five-minute stretch late in the third quarter Saturday to help his team beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the men’s Olympic field hockey tournament. “Maybe in the youths, but definitely not in the Belgian national team,” Hendrickx said of his goal-scoring outburst.

  • At least 7 party bus riders, 1 bystander wounded in 1 of 3 Chicago mass shootings within 6 hours

    CHICAGO — Eight people were wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group of people using a party bus service Wednesday near a gas station in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police. The shooting was at least the third with five or more victims in about six hours. About 6 p.m., police were called to separate shootings 10 minutes apart, both in North ...

  • GOP Lawmaker Tries To Shame Democrats On Vaccinations. Except They’re All Vaccinated.

    Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.

  • Olympics-Shooting-Korean great Jin 'devastated' after missing 10m pistol final

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shooting great Jin Jong-oh's quest for a record-extending fifth individual Olympic gold fell short on Saturday as the South Korean failed to qualify for the final of the men's 10 metre pistol event at the Tokyo Games. His team mates watched anxiously as Jin, who won the 10 metre pistol title in the 2012 London Games, did not manage to break into the top eight advancing to the final. Jin had etched his name in the record books at Rio when he won the 50 metre pistol event to become the first shooter in Olympic history to win a specific event at three consecutive Games.

  • The Latest: Tanzania gets 1 million J&J vaccines from U.S.

    Tanzania has received its first batch of 1 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government. Tanzania had been among the few countries in Africa yet to receive vaccines or start vaccinating its population, mainly because its former leader had claimed prayer had defeated COVID-19 in the country. The vaccines were received by the foreign affairs minister and the U.S. ambassador at the airport in Dar es Salaam.

  • As Taliban advances, Afghan military overhauls war strategy to limit losses

    KABUL (Reuters) -Reeling from a surge in battlefield losses, Afghanistan's military is overhauling its war strategy against the Taliban to concentrate forces around the most critical areas like Kabul and other cities, border crossings and vital infrastructure, Afghan and U.S. officials say. The politically perilous strategy will inevitably cede territory to Taliban insurgents. The consolidation of forces, which has been publicly acknowledged but not reported in such detail before, coincides with the U.S. military withdrawal ahead of a formal end to the military mission on Aug. 31, on orders from President Joe Biden.

  • Digger trucks drafted in to rescue people stranded in China floods

    Workers driving construction vehicles helped to rescue stranded residents and deliver food to those still trapped on Friday after days of torrential rain swamped the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. As floodwaters began to recede, rescuers in the city of 12 million used digger trucks, inflatable boats and makeshift rafts to transport some residents to dry land and deliver provisions to others in high-rise apartment blocks. Zhengzhou, the capital of populous Henan province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year's worth of rain in just a few days.

  • China confirms ban on for-profit tutoring in core school subjects - Xinhua

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China is barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families that have contributed to low birth rates, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday. The news confirmed a measure contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday and confirmed by Reuters that sent shockwaves through China's vast private education sector, hitting providers' share prices. Foreign investment in the sector will be prohibited under the rules set out by the State Council, Xinhua said.

  • Alex Jones’ Last Ditch Defense in Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Depose Hillary Clinton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could finally face legal consequences over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a false flag, with multiple civil cases filed by relatives of the victims set for trial in the spring of 2022.But the bombastic radio host has one last-ditch strategy before one of those lawsuits reaches a Connecticut courtroom next May: deposing former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential can

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Donald Trump was 'almost giddy' watching the Capitol riot on TV, author says

    It took hours for Ivanka Trump and aides to convince the president to rebuke the Capitol riot, according to "I Alone Can Fix It" author Carol Leonnig.

  • Low-key US-China meeting will address high tensions in relationship

    Visit by deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman on Sunday follows reported standoff over diplomatic protocol The US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo this week. She will continue her Asian tour in China. Photograph: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, the US deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, will travel to China this Sunday to meet with senior Chinese diplomats in the highest-level vis

  • Australia Prepared to Pay Price in Dispute With China, Trade Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is prepared to take the economic hit from China’s trade measures in order to defend its sovereignty, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said, even as he pursues efforts to open dialogue with counterparts in Beijing.“If we have to pay an economic price for that, that’s something that we’re prepared to pay,” Tehan said in an interview in Washington, where he’s meeting with the Biden administration to try to work out how to counter China’s actions. “In the end our values are so impor

  • Pakistan seeks U.N. probe of India's use of Pegasus spyware

    Pakistan called on the United Nations on Friday to investigate whether India used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to spy on public figures including Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistani leader's phone number was on a list of what an investigation by a group of 17 international media organisations and Amnesty International said were potential surveillance targets for countries that bought the spyware. Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement accusing India of "state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour."

  • Addison Rae Ignored Questions About Being A Trump Supporter, So I Looked Through Her Twitter Likes

    Do with this info what you will.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Not a Trump rally': Biden says 'no one's paying attention' to hecklers disrupting Virginia event

    President Joe Biden brushed off hecklers on Friday while speaking at a campaign event in Virginia for Terry McAuliffe's bid to return for a second term as governor.

  • Tucker Carlson's name in NSA intercepts revealed through 'unmasking': Report

    Tucker Carlson's name in communications intercepted by the National Security Agency was revealed through the process of "unmasking," according to a new report.

  • Florida and Texas threaten Ben & Jerry's with anti-BDS laws over West Bank pullout

    Public officials in at least two Republican-led states vocalized support for Israel in its dispute with Ben & Jerry’s, threatening to invoke state laws to punish companies that advocate or act to boycott, divest, or sanction the key U.S. ally.

  • China retaliates with sanctions on former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross

    The ‘counter-sanctions’ are in response to Washington’s actions and are the first under China’s new anti-foreign sanction law Wilbur Ross, former US commerce secretary, has been targeted in China’s sanctions battle with the US. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Barely 48 hours before the arrival in China of one of Biden’s most-trusted diplomats, Beijing has announced its decision to impose counter-sanctions on seven American citizens and entities, including former commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, in

  • China sanctions Wilbur Ross, 5 other Americans over Biden's Hong Kong warnings

    The Chinese government imposed sanctions on Monday against six Americans, including former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in response to an advisory from the Biden administration warning businesses of the increased risks of operating in Hong Kong.Why it matters: It's the latest example of China responding furiously to U.S. attempts to shed light on human rights abuses in places like Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, which Chinese officials routinely condemn as "interference" in domestic affairs.Ge