U.S. diplomat sparks outrage for 'heartless' comments blaming those still in Afghanistan for not leaving earlier

U.S. diplomat Ross Wilson ignited a firestorm after saying U.S. citizens stuck in Afghanistan should have left earlier as they were warned repeatedly.

Explosions in Afghanistan on Thursday left 12 U.S. service members dead and reportedly 15 injured.

"Why didn't the U.S. get out Americans and our Afghani friends before the Taliban were able to take control from Kabul?" CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell asked Wilson in a Thursday interview.

11 MARINES, NAVY MEDIC AMONG DEAD AS KABUL CASUALTIES CLIMB

"We put out repeated warnings every three weeks to Americans going back to, I think, in March or April, each one in stronger terms," Ross said. "Leave now. Leave immediately."

"People chose not to leave ... That's their business. That's their right," he continued. "We regret now that many find themselves in a position that they'd rather not be in, and we are determined to try to help."

Many reacted to Wilson's commentary critically, saying he was too harsh and "callous" during a national crisis.

"This is a disgraceful message from the callous Biden administration. Truly heartless," foreign policy analyst Nile Gardiner tweeted.

"The ‘it’s their own damn fault’ defense," National Review contributing editor and author Andy McCarthy tweeted.

"Democrats doing what they do best. Blaming the victims," tweeted political commentator and former New York Police Department officer John Cardillo.

Democrats doing what they do best.



