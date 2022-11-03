U.S. diplomats granted access to Brittney Griner

Reuters
Imran Khan, Pakistan's cricketing hero-turned-politician who was wounded in a gun attack on Thursday, has showed no sign of stepping aside from politics since his ouster as prime minister in April. Khan was driven from office by what an aide at the time called a judicial coup by the Supreme Court, which overturned the his decision to dissolve parliament and ordered lawmakers to return to the lower chamber. In 2018, the cricket legend who led Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992, had rallied the country behind his vision of a corruption-free, prosperous nation respected abroad.