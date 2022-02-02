U.S. diplomats, spies may have been hit by electromagnetic energy -report

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside the U.S. Embassy in Havana
Jonathan Landay
·3 min read

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Some of the 1,000 U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers hit by a mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome could have been targeted by electromagnetic energy pulses, according to a report to U.S. intelligence leaders released on Wednesday.

"Pulse electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, plausibly explains" the ear pain, vertigo, and other symptoms of some of those suffering the ailments first reported by U.S. diplomats in the Cuban capital in 2016, experts from inside and outside the U.S. government said.

The panel of experts was convened by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and CIA Deputy Director David Cohen.

The combination of symptoms "cannot be easily explained by known environment or medical conditions" among a subset of victims. The number of those people was not disclosed in the report's unclassified executive summary.

Cases have been reported in Russia, China, Tajikistan and some African countries.

The findings echo a 2020 National Academy of Sciences study and follow a Jan. 20 interim CIA report that concluded that it was unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary was behind most of the so-called "anomalous health incidents."

The CIA report, however, said there were about two dozen cases of the 1,000 that remained unexplained.

The report released on Wednesday did not delve into responsibility. But its conclusions will likely fuel frustration among current and former U.S. officials who lack a clear explanation for their chronic afflictions.

"We were not looking at attribution or assigning it to a foreign adversary or actor. We stuck to the causal mechanism," a U.S. intelligence official familiar with the report told reporters.

The findings "reinforce the need for a coordinated, whole of government approach," Mark Zaid, a lawyer representing victims from numerous U.S. government agencies, said in a statement. "These piece-meal agency reviews at times reveal inconsistent and even contradictory results."

Eric Lander, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a statement that the panel worked for nearly nine months and was the first of several expert groups to have such extensive access "to intelligence reporting and patient data."

The panel found that the symptoms "are genuine and compelling" based on medical reports and interviews with physicians and victims.

In finding that "pulsed electromagnetic energy" could be the cause, the panel said "information gaps exist" but there are several plausible ways the energy could have been generated "each with its own requirements, limitations and unknowns."

Such sources exist that "are concealable and have moderate power requirements," the report said. "Using non-standard antennas and techniques, the signals could be propagated with low loss" through the air and building materials.

Individuals accidentally exposed to electromagnetic energy signals - which include radio waves, microwaves and X-rays - have reported "sensations" similar to the symptoms reported by Havana Syndrome victims, the report noted.

Ultrasound also could account for the symptoms, but only if a victim was in close proximity to the beam because ultrasound "propagates poorly through the air and building materials," it continued.

Psychosocial factors - which include work demands, stress and depression - cannot alone account for the core symptoms of Havana Syndrome, it said.

The report offered recommendations to help understand, prevent and manage the afflictions, including collecting and coordinating incident and medical data within the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts: Energy attacks could be behind some 'Havana' cases

    A panel of intelligence experts hasn't identified a single culprit for apparent brain injuries reported by U.S. personnel that have been linked to so-called “Havana syndrome,” but several potential causes remain plausible, including the use of devices that emit beams of directed energy, officials said Wednesday. While most cases have been linked to other causes by doctors and experts, there remains a smaller subset of several dozen cases that experts believe could be explained by the deliberate use of energy. U.S. officials and lawmakers have emphasized they regard the reported illnesses seriously and that any deliberate attack on U.S. personnel would be met with a firm response.

  • 'Havana Syndrome' in small group most likely caused by directed energy, says U.S. intel panel

    The "Havana Syndrome" brain injuries suffered by a small group of U.S. diplomats and spies were most likely caused by microwave energy, says a panel of experts.

  • Ex-Trump Justice Dept official appears before U.S. House Jan. 6 committee

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former high-ranking Justice Department official appeared on Wednesday before the congressional committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol for questions about his bid to bolster former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud. Jeffrey Bossert Clark was spotted entering a room inside a U.S. House of Representatives office building where the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack takes its depositions. Clark is among a growing list of Trump supporters who have balked at requests to cooperate with the investigation, though the panel has scored some legal victories over Trump's efforts to keep certain government records under wraps.

  • Michael K Williams: four men charged in overdose death of Wire actor

    Quartet charged with involvement in distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in death of Williams, 54, in September Michael K Williams in August last year. New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams died of acute drug intoxication. Photograph: Matt Baron/Rex/Shutterstock Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K Williams, a federal prosecutor said on Wednesday. US attorney Damian Williams and the New York City police commissioner, Keechant S

  • Directed-energy could explain unsolved ‘Havana Syndrome’ cases, U.S. intelligence panel finds

    An intelligence community panel of experts said that some cases could be explained by electromagnetic or ultrasonic energy.

  • 2 more Green Bay-area men arrested in case of man's burned body found near UWGB campus

    Jason Mendez-Ramos's body was found, at the edge of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus after crews responded to a brush fire in the area.

  • 'I don’t know if I’m delusional or not': Prosecution rests case in Waffle House shooting trial day 3

    A detective read letters addressed to Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift, whom the defense says Travis Reinking believed he was in a relationship with.

  • Judge OKs release of body camera footage in Raleigh officer’s fatal shooting of Turcios

    Daniel Turcios was shot and killed by a Raleigh officer on the Beltline last month.

  • Former U.S. security officials urge Congress to act on China legislation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than a dozen former senior U.S. national security officials have pressed congressional leaders to quickly pass legislation to boost technology funding, calling it "critical" to compete against China. A letter signed by 16 officials from past Democratic and Republican administrations - including Leon Panetta, who served as defense secretary under President Barack Obama, and President George W. Bush's national security advisor Stephen Hadley - said the legislation would "ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting-edge of microelectronics."

  • Havana Syndrome may be caused by ‘pulsed energy’

    A new intelligence report provides another twist in the long-running mystery of US officials falling sick.

  • Juveniles identified as persons of interest in threats against HBCUs

    The FBI has reportedly identified six "tech savvy" juveniles as persons of interest in the bomb threats sent to multiple historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this week. A law enforcement official told NBC News that the individuals used sophisticated methods to try to hide the source of the threats and added that they seem to have a racial motivation.The identities of the individuals have not been released. The FBI said in a...

  • Lunar New Year

    Lunar New Year

  • Japan's top currency diplomat says weak yen has merits and demerits for economy

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said a weak yen has both merits and demerits for the economy due to the country's changing export patterns and increasing reliance on imports. The remark underscores how a weak yen has become a tricky political issue for Japan's finance ministry, which has historically focused on preventing a strong currency from hurting the country's export sector. On recent yen moves against the dollar, Kanda said the currency pair now appeared to be "lacking a clear sense of direction", having risen steadily last year.

  • Alex Jones and Marjorie Taylor Greene defend Fauci being compared to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele

    Far-right conspiracy theorists call Lara Logan’s widely condemned remarks a ‘fair comparison’

  • $10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of Kittery's Maxine Bitomski in 1993

    Colonial Road resident Maxine Bitomski, who was 73 years old at the time of her death, was found dead by her grandson in January 1993.

  • ESPN says a ‘wild Big 12 race’ one of college football’s top 2022 storylines

    ESPN's Bill Connelly included a potentially "wild Big 12 race" as one of his top storylines to watch in the 2022 college football season.

  • Islamic State hits back, aided by power vacuum in Iraq and Syria

    Nearly three years after the group lost its final enclave, Islamic State fighters are re-emerging as a deadly threat, aided by the lack of central control in many areas, according to a dozen security officials, local leaders and residents in northern Iraq. Islamic State is far from the formidable force it once was, but militant cells often operating independently have survived across a swathe of northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, and in recent months they have launched increasingly brazen attacks. "Daesh (Islamic State) isn't as powerful as it was in 2014," said Jabar Yawar, a senior official in the Peshmerga forces of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region.

  • Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across central US

    A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S. on Wednesday as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses.

  • FHP: 2 injured when small plane clips truck and crashes along I-95 in Flagler County

    The registered owner of the Cessna 195 is Daniel Paul Kriedeman, who lives near Port Orange, according to the FAA.

  • Two campus officers killed in shooting at Virginia college; suspect in custody

    A suspected gunman was in custody after two campus officers were fatally shot at a private liberal arts college in Virginia on Tuesday, officials said.