U.S. distributes 49.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, administers 31.1 million shots -CDC

FILE PHOTO: People from rural communities get their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee, Wisconsin

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 31,123,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 49,933,250 doses.

The doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the agency had administered 29,577,902 doses of the vaccines and distributed 49,932,850 doses.

The agency said 25,201,143 people had received one or more doses while 5,657,142 people have gotten a second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 3,683,718 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

