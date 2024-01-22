U.S. District Court hears testimony in discrimination lawsuit against Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The jury trial regarding a federal civil rights and discrimination lawsuit against Purdue University started Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that the university discriminated against a former assistant professor when considering her for a tenured position because of her race and gender.

The case is being heard at the United States District Court in Hammond, Indiana, before Judge Theresa Springmann.

In 2020, Tatyana Sizyuk, a former assistant professor of nuclear engineering in the College of Engineering at Purdue, filed a lawsuit against Purdue University, the Board of Trustees of Purdue University, Seungjin Kim, the head of the School of Nuclear Engineering, and Mamoru Ishii, a distinguished professor of nuclear engineering and member of the Nuclear Engineering Primary Committee.

Kim was removed as a defendant in 2023 but is listed as a potential witness in the upcoming hearing.

The lawsuit alleges that Sizyuk's application for a tenure-track faculty member in the School of Nuclear Engineering was ultimately denied because “Dr. Sizyuk is a female, along with not being affiliated with the Asian race/culture/ethnicity/national origin, Dr. Kim caused the denial of tenure” and in turn violated her 14th Amendment rights.

Purdue University stated in court records that “a majority of the School of Nuclear Engineering’s Primary Committee voted against Plaintiff’s application for tenure.”

Sizyuk was born in Belarus, eventually immigrating to the United States in 2002 and officially became a U.S. Citizen in 2015.

When Sizyuk received her denial letter, she was not provided a reason for the denial of tenure, and Purdue refused to put its alleged rationale in writing, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the majority of decision-makers for whether Sizyuk received tenure were Asian men, who the lawsuit alleged exhibited stereotypical bias against Caucasians and women.

A few examples that were provided in the lawsuit allege that Ishii had, “openly stated that women are 'stupid,' and they are only hired in higher positions in the U.S. because it is required,” and “Caucasians are 'lazy' and 'stupid,' and advocated for hiring Chinese applicants because a Chinese employee would work '20 hours a day,' not 20 hours per week (per the job posting).”

The lawsuit states that Kim was a former student of Ishii and alleged that Kim condoned and permitted a discriminatory and hostile work environment against Caucasians and women.

The lawsuit also alleged that a member of the Nuclear Engineering Primary Tenure Committee was accused of sexual harassment and gender discrimination multiple times by other women.

Sizyuk also claims that Kim had openly stated she would never be promoted, immediately after joining Purdue and without reviewing her credentials, according to the lawsuit.

Purdue University denies these claims.

Sizyuk was originally hired by Purdue University in 2007 as a research scientist and specifically as a non-tenure track faculty member.

In 2014, Sizyuk received the 2013-2014 Recipient of the Exceptional Performance Award by the School of Nuclear Engineering for her excellence in research and devotion to our esteemed programs.

In 2014, a tenure-track faculty position opened in the School of Nuclear Engineering, which Sizyuk applied for, which was ultimately given to a male Asian assistant professor, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also noted that Kim had recently hired a female Asian assistant professor for a tenure track.

“Under Dr. Kim’s leadership as Head, two (2) females (including Plaintiff) and five (5) Caucasian men have been denied tenure, while two (2) tenure track Asians have been hired,” the lawsuit claims.

In January 2019, Sizyuk, along with other employees, signed and submitted a complaint that accused management in the School of Nuclear Engineering of discrimination and bias, according to the lawsuit.

In response, Purdue sent out evaluation surveys to the faculty and promised that the results would be discussed at the beginning of the fall semester of 2019. But the results of the surveys were not shared until December 2019 which was after Dr. Sizyuk was denied tenure, according to the lawsuit.

The results showed the lowest-rated working atmosphere in the history of the School of Nuclear Engineering. Purdue promised to meet with each faculty member to discuss these issues and possible remedies, but Purdue never held any such meeting with Sizyuk, according to the lawsuit.

Sizyuk claims that Kim and Ishii were personally involved in depriving her of constitutional rights and attempted to influence others to vote to deny Sizyuk's tenure application because of her race and gender, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that both Kim and Ishii attempted to taint the deliberation process of Sizyuk by wrongly accusing her of fraudulently obtaining her doctorate in Poland, misrepresenting her work history as a scientist.

It also alleges that as the head of the department, Kim could overrule the Nuclear Engineering Primary Tenure Committee vote or move her case to the college-level committee but chose not to overrule the recommendation because of her race and gender.

Purdue University denies all of these allegations.

The denial of tenure resulted in Sizyuk's loss of job security, loss of financial income, and resulted in Sizyuk’s employment ending with Purdue after the spring semester of 2021, according to the lawsuit.

Sizyuk is asking the court to have Purdue University rescind its denial of tenure and instate Sizyuk as a tenured faculty member in the School of Nuclear Engineering, as well as pay for lost wages and benefits, as well as cover court costs.

