U.S. District Court judge rejects plea deal in ex-Muncie officer's case

MUNCIE, Ind. — A U.S. District Court judge has rejected a plea agreement that would have seen a former Muncie police officer placed on probation for a year, including three months on electronic home detention.

Corey Posey, 31, had signed the deal with federal prosecutors in October, agreeing to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. That charge stemmed from an allegation Posey had falsified a report stemming from an August 2018 incident that saw fellow officer Chase Winkle batter an arrestee.

Had Judge Tanya Walton Pratt accepted the terms of the deal, Posey's sentencing would have marked the conclusion of a federal investigation of excessive force targeting the Muncie Police Department that has sent Winkle and three other ex-officers to federal prison.

At a Wednesday hearing in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis, the judge referred to those other sentencings and a "disparity" in the proposed resolution of Posey's case.

She said she would not accept the terms of the agreement, and gave participants in the case three options — Posey could plead guilty and be sentenced to 10 months in prison, the attorneys could attempt to negotiate another plea agreement, or the case could go to trial. Posey selected the trial.

The former officer, indicted by a federal grand jury in 2021, last year stood trial twice, in June and September, on the allegations he submitted a false police report. Both trials ended with mistrials when juries were unable to reach unanimous verdicts.

The judge scheduled Posey's next trial for April 8, and gave attorneys until Feb. 14 to negotiate another plea deal.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Blackett wrote the proposed plea agreement ensured Posey would "carry the status that befits his conduct — felon — and that, in light of that status, he will no longer be qualified to serve as a sworn law enforcement officer."

Blackett said it was not necessary for Posey to go to prison, noting that he had never used excessive force and at the time of the offense was still a probationary officer in training under Winkle.

In another memo, Posey's defense attorney, K. Michael Gaerte, wrote that his client had paid a "hefty price," with a felony conviction "on his permanent criminal history that will never go away for the rest of his life."

Winkle, the primary focus of the federal investigation, last August was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 11 charges stemming from attacks on arrestees in 2018 and 2019.

The three other former officers convicted in the case have received executed sentences that ranged between 19 months and six months.

