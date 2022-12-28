US District Judge John McBryde, a stern force on the bench for 32 years, dies at 91

U.S. District Judge John H. McBryde of Fort Worth died on Christmas Day from natural causes, according to an announcement by the federal court’s Northern District.

He was 91 years old.

McBryde was appointed to the bench in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush. He assumed senior status in October 2018 and continued working as a senior district judge until his death. He earned a reputation as a strict, no-nonsense judge who expected lawyers who brought cases into his courtroom to work as hard as he did.

“McBryde served the court with distinction, carrying a weighted caseload higher than the national average throughout his tenure as an active judge,” the court’s announcement said. “He also was well known as a faithful steward of the courthouse in which he served and was intent on preserving the historic integrity of the building.“

McBryde was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and grew up in Fort Worth. He graduated from TCU in 1953 and earned a law degree from the University of Texas in 1956.

His career began in 1956 with Cantey, Hanger, Johnson, Scarborough & Gooch, now Cantey & Hanger, according to the federal court. He was an associate there until 1962 and a partner to 1969, at which time he was named partner in McBryde & Bennett until he became a federal judge in 1990.

In 1989, when McBryde was recommended to Bush to succeed retiring federal Judge David O. Belew Jr., a U.S. attorney who had been among the candidates for the bench credited McBryde as being the “hardest-working attorney I have had the privilege of knowing.”

“He is all business and thoroughly professional,” Marvin Collins said. “I believe he will bring that same approach to the U.S. district bench.”

The 1989 story in the Star-Telegram described McBryde as a workaholic who got his first job at the age of 7, delivering shoes on his bicycle for a neighborhood cobbler.

He was the youngest of four children who grew up poor. His mother worked as a librarian’s assistant at Paschal High School. McBryde said his mother instilled in her children a commitment to education that drove them each to graduate from college despite their poverty.

McBryde was a tough judge whom lawyers sometimes feared. He would force lawyers to talk in simple sentences and not repeat themselves, and he would quiet them when they went on too long. He once fined a lawyer $300 for arriving 12 minutes late for a hearing, and cited that same lawyer for not being truthful about the location of a document in one of his files.

In another case, McBryde sent a lawyer to remedial reading class after the lawyer misinterpreted one of his written orders.

Judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sanctioned him in an unprecedented move and removed him from hearing cases for one year in a period that expired in 1999. The judicial panel had found McBryde guilty of “intemperate, abusive and intimidating” courtroom conduct.

Attorney David Broiles represented McBryde as he fought the sanctions. He told the Star-Telegram in 1999, when the suspension lifted, that the judge had been disappointed with the discipline but was unchanged.

“He’s pleased he’ll now be able to get back to his job, which is judging,” Broiles said. “I think they attorneys will find that Judge McBryde still expects the highest standards of conduct from them. And if they don’t like that, they probably won’t like him, and if they do, they’ll be glad to have their cases in his court.

“Lawyers say all kinds of things about how awful Judge McBryde is,” Broiles said. “But how many actually appear before him? I’ve never found him a vengeful person.”

In 2012, an Arlington man accused of filing false tax returns was charged with trying to hire a hit man to shoot McBryde from Burnett Plaza when the judge was entering the courthouse or plant a bomb in his car. An FBI agent posing as the hit man thwarted the plot.

McBryde is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty, and three adult children.

