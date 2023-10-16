U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to hear arguments about Donald Trump gag order in election conspiracy case

WASHINGTON – U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will hear arguments Monday about whether to place a gag order on Donald Trump as requested by prosecutors to avoid influencing his trial on election conspiracy charges.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith asked for the order to stop Trump’s speeches and statements on social media that attack witnesses, prosecutors and the judge in ways that can sometimes provoke his supporters to threaten violence.

But Trump opposed the order as political interference and a violation of his First Amendment right to speech in the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump had also asked Chutkan to remove herself from the case, which she rejected.

Trump is already facing restrictions in his ongoing New York civil trial, which is determining damages after Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron had ruled he committed fraud for years in valuing his real estate properties.

The order came after Trump reposted a picture on Truth Social of Engoron's clerk, Allison Greenfield, alleging she was the "girlfriend" of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Engoron ordered participants in Trump's civil trial not to disparage his staffers on social media.

Trump already under gag order in New York civil fraud case

Chutkan's case is one of four criminal trials pending against Trump that could muzzle him during the campaign. If trials are held as scheduled, they could sideline him from the hustings for months at a time and the court order could stifle his prolific posts on social media.

Here is a sample of Trump posts or statements before requests for gag orders:

Judge Chutkan has been threatened by Trump supporters: prosecutors

Prosecutors argued that a gag order was necessary to prevent Trump from threatening or intimidating witnesses or victims in his case.

“The defendant knows that when he publicly attacks individuals and institutions, he inspires others to perpetrate threats and harassment against his targets,” senior assistant special counsels Molly Gaston and Thomas Windom wrote for Smith.

Smith had asked Chutkan on Sept. 15 to limit Trump’s statements and posts outside court filings that contain “prejudicial” statements. Smith warned about potential harm to public officials and intimidation of witnesses.

In August, a Texas woman, Abigail Jo Shry, was charged after she allegedly called Chutkan’s chambers, addressed her using a racist term and “threatened to kill anyone who went after former President Trump,” according to court records. Shry's trial is scheduled Oct. 30.

What does Trump say about potential gag order?

Trump's lawyers said language in the 45-page indictment "read very much like a campaign press release" that could "poison President Trump's defense." The lawyers argued prosecutors wanted to strip Trump of his First Amendment rights during the presidential campaign.

"The Court should reject this transparent gamesmanship and deny the motion entirely," wrote lawyers Todd Blanche, John Lauro, Gregory Singer and Filzah Pavalon.

Trump is fundraising off the dispute. In an Oct. 4 email seeking contributions, Trump said the Justice Department is trying to censor him and is interfering in the next election.

"In other words, in just a few short weeks, Crooked Joe’s weaponized DOJ may very well get away with stripping Biden’s leading opponent (ME) of his First Amendment right to freedom of speech in the 2024 presidential election," Trump wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump gag order considered in federal election conspiracy case