U.S. doctor shortage worsens as efforts to recruit Black and Latino students stall

More than two in five U.S. doctors will be old enough to retire in the next decade and the pipeline of new doctors remains much like it did a generation ago – not as diverse as the overall population.

A new report Friday from the Association of American Medical Colleges underscores two persistent trends in medicine: The nation’s doctor shortage could worsen over the next 15 years, and the ranks of Black and Hispanic doctors fall far short of reflecting the nation’s diversity.

The AAMC projects the nation will face a shortage of up to 139,000 doctors as the population of retirement-age Americans soars 45% by 2033.

About 2.6% of the nation’s doctors in 2019 and 7.3% of students enrolled in medical school in 2020 identified as Black or African-American. Despite efforts to bolster the ranks of Black doctors, the figures still lag the 13% in the overall population.

Osose Oboh, a fourth-year medical student at Michigan State University, is President of the Student National Medical Association. Oboh volunteers in schools in Flint, Michigan to inform students about possible careers in medicine. More

The projected growth of racial minority populations will drive demand for two-thirds of new doctors over the decade and a half. Nearly 45,000 new doctors will be needed to care for the Hispanic population, the nation’s fastest-growing population, the report said.

In 2019, only 3.8% of doctors identified as Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin.

Studies show patients who trust their doctors are more likely to follow instructions and keep follow-up appointments.

Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and former Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary, said doctors can show unconscious bias in caring for others. That's one reason why a diverse workforce, training and cultural competence are critical to quality care.

"Our country is well on its way to becoming a majority-minority nation by 2045," Koh said. "This affects all of us, not just some of us."

'I felt unheard'

Osose Oboh knows how difficult it can be to make it through medical school, but she’s on track to graduate from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine next year.

Her parents, who immigrated from Nigeria, instilled in her the confidence to pursue a meaningful career. But it wasn’t until she became ill during her freshman year at the University of California, Los Angeles she became convinced medicine was the right path.

She recalls being so sick she could barely talk and felt as if she needed to be carried from the car to the doctor’s office. Once there, she gave a detailed account of her symptoms, but the doctor talked over her and asked questions unrelated to her eventual diagnosis of swine flu.

“It was the scariest moment of my life,” she said. “I felt unheard.”

She was disappointed because the doctor knew her most of her life. It was an example of bias in medical care, she says, and it resulted in subpar care.

“That was the main reason that fueled me to continue because the journey was not easy,” said Oboh, who wants to pursue a career as an internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist.