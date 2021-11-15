U.S. DOJ says federal jury convicts Naval flight officer of firearms conspiracy

(Reuters) - A federal jury in Florida convicted a naval flight officer of firearms conspiracy and lying during a security clearance background investigation, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The defendant Fan Yang, 36, of Jacksonville, was found guilty of conspiring with his co-defendants Ge Songtao, 51, of Nanjing, China, and Yang Yang, 36, of Jacksonville, to violate U.S. firearms laws, the DOJ said in a statement. According to evidence presented at trial, Yang is a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, trained in anti-submarine warfare.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)