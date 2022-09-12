U.S. DOJ short-selling probe looks at trading in Amazon, Microsoft, JPM - Bloomberg News

Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The U.S Department of Justice has subpoenaed some short sellers for trading information on firms including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, as part of a short-selling probe, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The DOJ sent subpoenas over the past few months seeking details on transactions in several blue-chip stocks, according to the report that cited people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ last year also issued subpoenas to dozens of firms, including Citron Research and Muddy Waters Research LLC, as it probes potentially manipulative trading around negative reports on listed companies published by some of their investors.

The U.S. securities regulator has also said it has been considering measures that require big investors to disclose more about short positions, or bets that stocks will fall, and the use of derivatives to speculate on stock moves.

The DOJ, Microsoft, Amazon and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • NFL week 1 draws viewers and advertisers but few crypto promotions

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss viewership ratings in the first week of the NFL season and U.S. Open attendance.

  • Ra Medical Systems Announces Reverse Merger; Combined Company To Focus On Cardiac Arrhythmias

    Ra Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) has agreed to merge with privately held Catheter Precision Inc, a medical device and technology company focused on cardiac electrophysiology. Under the terms of the agreement, Catheter Precision will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ra Medical in a stock-for-stock reverse merger transaction. If completed, the merger will result in a combined publicly traded company that will focus on the cardiac electrophysiology market. CEO of Catheter Precision will act a

  • How to Get Wealth Management Without Paying a Fortune

    Financial advisors who are wealth management experts can earn fees in different ways. Fee-only wealth management firms charge clients a flat fee for services with no commissions. Clients pay for financial planning and investment management services. These firms have a … Continue reading → The post How to Get Wealth Management Without Comissions or Kickbacks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zoom renames chat product, adds features in push to compete with Teams, Slack

    Zoom's app, now known as Zoom Team Chat, will also include features such as the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, schedule a meeting from chat or channel. Zoom was a little-known company when the pandemic hit in early 2020, but posted triple-digit revenue growth at the peak of the crisis as people stuck at home took to video-conferencing to communicate. The company, which competes with WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Slack, faces an uphill task of onboarding high-paying clients to sustain its growth at a time when several firms are shifting to hybrid work.

  • Legal proceedings against former Nikola CEO begin in New York

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan breaks down the latest news surrounding Nikola and Twitter legal cases.

  • Why Amazon.com Stock Popped Today

    Amazon is diving deeper into robotics. As the company announced on its AboutAmazon.com blog on Friday, Amazon has just signed a deal to acquire Belgian "mechatronics solutions" company Cloostermans. Amazon noted on its blog that it has been using Cloostermans technology "to help move and stack heavy pallets and totes or package products together for customer delivery" since 2019 already.

  • Micron breaks ground on $15 billion U.S. chip plant, says more to come soon

    Micron Technology Inc, the biggest U.S. memory chip company, on Monday will break ground for a $15 billion factory in Boise, Idaho, and its chief executive told Reuters an announcement of another new U.S. plant will be coming soon. “We are in final stages of another high volume manufacturing site that is going to be announced in the coming weeks,” CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said. Once operational, U.S. plants will account for 40% of Micron’s DRAM production volume globally, up from 10% today, Mehrotra said.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Investors in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both...

  • This 1 Number Could Completely Change Your Opinion of Moderna

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) exploded onto the scene when it began development of its coronavirus vaccine. In fact, if you've been doubting Moderna's long-term potential, this number may completely change your mind. It has to do with the long-term revenue opportunity for coronavirus vaccines.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.

  • Want $1,000 In Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

    Building up a passive income stream from your investments is a dream shared by many, and it's no surprise why. Seeing dividend payments trickle into your account is tremendously satisfying, especially since you don't need to work for it -- aside from picking the right businesses to invest in, that is. In this vein, there are two solid passive income stocks that investors should know about.

  • Why Tuesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    The stock market has been a fickle place in 2022, with investor sentiment constantly changing by the day, week, and month. The elevated inflation indicators over the past year or so are the main reason the Federal Reserve has had to raise interest rates so intensely this year, which has roiled markets and led to the worst first half of a year for stocks in about five decades. On Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release more inflation data -- in this case, the change in prices for the month of August -- which could have a big effect on the stock market.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.