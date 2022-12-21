U.S. dollar likely has further upside vs yen despite BOJ move -Goldman

Illustration picture of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar banknotes
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan, which widened the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on Tuesday, may have inflicted damage on the dollar against the yen, but Goldman Sachs analysts said there was further room for the greenback to rise.

On Tuesday, the dollar plunged as much as 4% against the yen, its largest daily percentage fall since 1998. The U.S. currency, however, rebounded on Wednesday, and was last up 0.4% at 132.28 yen.

In Wednesday's research note, Goldman said the path for the yen depended on whether the BOJ move was a technical adjustment as the central bank had pointed out, or the start of a tighter monetary policy regime.

Goldman assumed that, for now, the BOJ move was a technical adjustment and a "sign that policy rates could be adjusted further in coming month", although the basic BOJ framework remained unchanged.

In the bank's baseline scenario, Treasury yields will continue to have "more degrees of freedom" than JGBs, noting that U.S. front-end rates "are overpricing recession odds, and underpricing the Fed cycle". This should drive dollar/yen higher over the coming months, Goldman noted.

For now, however, Goldman is closing its long dollar/yen position as the market is likely to price in a more meaningful BOJ policy change, which the U.S. investment bank said is a real possibility.

"We are placing our forecasts under review while we reassess."

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom’s $61 Billion VMware Deal Faces In-Depth EU Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc.’s proposed $61 billion takeover of cloud-computing company VMware Inc. faces an extended European Union review, after EU regulators warned that the deal could lead to “higher prices, lower quality and less innovation” for business customers.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowd

  • Investors Rush to Update Yen Playbook After BOJ’s Hawkish Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting the yen may rise as much as another 10% after the Bank of Japan’s unexpected policy shift fueled speculation it is finally abandoning its ultra-dovish monetary settings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions A

  • Shareholders in Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) have lost 71%, as stock drops 11% this past week

    As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So take a moment...

  • Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) an Attractive Investment?

    Brown Capital Management, an investment management company, released its “The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Strategy” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy returned -9.13% in the third quarter compared to an -8.25% return for the MSCI ACWI Ex US Small Cap Index. In addition, check the […]

  • Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) most popular amongst individual investors who own 46%, insiders hold 30%

    Every investor in Humm Group Limited ( ASX:HUM ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 46...

  • With 47% stake, Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    Every investor in Pure Cycle Corporation ( NASDAQ:PCYO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We...

  • Global Era of Negative Yields Is Ending as Japan Bond Tops Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Negative yields R.I.P.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesThe global pile of bonds with sub-zero yields shrank on Wednesday as Japan’s two-year sovereign yield briefly climbed into positive territor

  • Morning Bid: Land of the rising yields

    Of all the financial surprises of 2022, the Bank of Japan's decision to finally join its G7 peers in effectively tightening borrowing rates is up there with the shocks of the year - in its timing at least. In the last major central bank set-piece of the year, the BOJ raised its long-standing cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields by quarter of a percentage point to 0.5% - sending those yields and the yen surging and squeezing stocks further. With inflation numbers due this week expected to show price rises creeping to near twice the BOJ's 2% target, there had been reports and speculation in recent days that a change of the central bank's super-easy policy was in the works.

  • What are Dealer Fees When Buying a Car?

    Learn what to expect with dealer fees when buying a car, including how you can lower or negotiate the most common dealer fees.

  • Energy Stocks Will Be Hot Again in 2023. But Now It’s About Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- After two straight years of big gains, energy stocks could outperform the market again in 2023, but this time it will be higher dividends rather than oil that will spur appetite for the sector.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions

  • 15 Biggest Construction Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest construction companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Construction Companies in the World. The construction industry is a pivotal sector of any economy, and it is also one that is often used by governments to stimulate economic […]

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Meets With Biden as US Adds More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived at the White House to a red-carpet welcome by President Joe Biden in the Ukrainian president’s first trip outside his country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. He is scheduled to make an evening address to Congress before departing Washington.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicop

  • 6 Budgeting Tips Every Retiree Needs To Know

    Budgeting doesn't end when you enter into retirement. The length of retirement is unknown and it's critical that retirees do not run out of money in their later years. See: Can I Draw Social Security...

  • 16 Tips for Negotiating with a Car Dealer

    Negotiating with a car dealer can be intimidating, but this thorough guide to the car buying process teaches you how to get the best deal on a car every time.

  • Oil Rises to Two-Week High as US Crude Stockpiles Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied to the highest since early December as US crude inventories fell more than anticipated.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesWest Texas Intermediate futures for February settled above $78

  • Magic rookie Paolo Banchero names his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment

    The No. 1 pick reflected on his first matchup against the Nets when Kevin Durant dropped 45 points on him and the Magic.

  • Existing Home Sales Drop for 10th Straight Month

    Existing-home sales in November felt the weight of higher mortgage rates, falling for the 10th straight month and slumping to their lowest rate in more than two years, new numbers show. Homes sold at a rate of 4.09 million last month, down 7.7% from October and off 35.4% from November 2021, according to National Association of Realtors, which released the data on Wednesday. The seasonally-adjusted annual rate was the lowest since May 2020’s 4.07 million, the association said.

  • Florida Keys deputies stopped a car and peeked inside. They saw reptiles, and much worse

    Florida Keys deputies arrested a Fort Myers couple Thursday night after a toddler was found in a filthy car crawling with cockroaches, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Redfin’s Last Wall Street Bull Throws in Towel After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital real estate broker Redfin Corp. lost its last remaining Wall Street bull Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deductions Among Red Flags in Trump TaxesTruist Securities analyst Naved Khan downgraded the company to hold fro

  • Bill Belichick reacts to death of Franco Harris: 'A great player, a great person'

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick called the late great Franco Harris a "legend" in his Wednesday press conference.