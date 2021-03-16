U.S. dominates global arms sales, with Saudi Arabia the top customer

Dave Lawler
·1 min read

The U.S. accounted for 37% of all global arms exports over the last five years, with Saudi Arabia — easily the world’s top arms buyer — accounting for one-quarter of those sales, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

By the numbers: U.S. arms exports rose by 15% from 2011-2015 to 2016-2020, with 96 countries buying arms from America. Russia remained the second-largest exporter with 20% of the market, but supplied a smaller pool of 44 countries and saw sales fall by 22% from the previous five years due primarily to a decrease in sales to India.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The next largest arms exporters were France (8% of the total), Germany (5%) and China (5%). China’s sales also slid by 8% in the past five years, while exports from Europe increased significantly.

  • Israel and South Korea both accounted for about 3% of the total after significantly increasing their exports over the past five years.

Zoom in: Russia had four major clients that accounted for two-thirds of all exports — India, China, Algeria and Egypt — while Pakistan was by far China’s biggest client.

  • The U.S. had a diversified pool of major buyers: Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Korea, Japan, the UAE, Qatar, Israel and the U.K.

The big picture: Arms imports overall were flat between 2011–2015 and 2016–2020, but rose in the Middle East (+25%) while falling in the Americas (-43%), Africa (-13%), and Asia and Oceania (-8.3%).

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors are betting the Fed will hike rates sooner than it says

    While the Fed's most recent projections have it holding U.S. rates at near 0% through the end of 2023, investors are ramping up market bets that the central bank will be forced to act sooner.State of play: Money markets have been moving toward pricing in the beginning of Fed tightening by the end of next year and Eurodollar contracts reflect a full quarter-point hike coming around March 2023 and a 75% chance of a rate hike by December 2022, Bloomberg reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWatch this space: The rising expectation for a move from the Fed is even creeping into Fed fund futures contracts this year. Data from CME Group's FedWatch tool show investors are pricing in a 10% chance of a rate hike by September, with a 0.3% chance of two hikes.Interestingly, those odds remain the same through December.What they're saying: “The market has no patience for the Fed being patient,” David Robin, a strategist at TJM Institutional Securities, tells Bloomberg. If Powell on Wednesday “pushes back on the current pricing, the markets will likely think he is in denial and therefore accelerate the timing and the magnitude of the Fed’s first rate increase.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • U.S. says envoy Khalilzad to attend Afghan peace conference in Moscow

    U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad plans to attend a Thursday conference in Moscow on accelerating the Afghanistan peace process, the State Department said on Monday. The decision by President Joe Biden's administration to send Khalilzad to Moscow signals that the United States and Russia, which both favor the creation of an interim government, may cooperate on ending the strife in Afghanistan despite their deep disagreements on other issues.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William reveal the cute Mother's Day cards their children made for Princess Diana

    Check out the cards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children - George, Louis, Charlotte - they make every year for their late grandmother.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • FBI facing allegation that its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh was ‘fake’

    A Democratic senator has asked attorney general Merrick Garland to facilitate ‘proper oversight’ into concerns on the investigation Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in during his Senate judiciary committee hearing on 27 September 2018. Photograph: Pool/Getty Images The FBI is facing new scrutiny for its 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh, the supreme court justice, after a lawmaker suggested that the investigation may have been “fake”. Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democratic senator and former prosecutor who serves on the judiciary committee, is calling on the newly-confirmed attorney general, Merrick Garland, to help facilitate “proper oversight” by the Senate into questions about how thoroughly the FBI investigated Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing. The supreme court justice was accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford and faced several other allegations of misconduct following Ford’s harrowing testimony of an alleged assault when she and Kavanaugh were in high school. Kavanaugh denied the claims. The FBI was called to investigate the allegations during the Senate confirmation process but was later accused by some Democratic senators of conducting an incomplete background check. For example, two key witnesses – Ford and Kavanaugh – were never interviewed as part of the probe. Among the concerns listed in Whitehouse’s letter to Garland are allegations that some witnesses who wanted to share their accounts with the FBI could not find anyone at the bureau who would accept their testimony and that it had not assigned any individual to accept or gather evidence. “This was unique behavior in my experience, as the Bureau is usually amenable to information and evidence; but in this matter the shutters were closed, the drawbridge drawn up, and there was no point of entry by which members of the public or Congress could provide information to the FBI,” Whitehouse said. He added that, once the FBI decided to create a “tip line”, senators were not given any information on how or whether new allegations were processed and evaluated. While senators’ brief review of the allegations gathered by the tip line showed a “stack” of information had come in, there was no further explanation on the steps that had been taken to review the information, Whitehouse said. “This ‘tip line’ appears to have operated more like a garbage chute, with everything that came down the chute consigned without review to the figurative dumpster,” he said. He also criticized FBI director Chris Wray, who President Joe Biden has elected to remain in place, for not answering questions about the investigation. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment. The DOJ did not respond to a request for comment. While it is unclear whether the FBI would re-open an investigation into Kavanaugh, who is now one of nine justices on the Supreme Court, the letter could push Garland to force the DOJ to respond to questions about the investigation into Kavanaugh. Whitehouse said he is seeking answers about “how, why, and at whose behest” the FBI conducted a “fake” investigation if standard procedures were violated, including standards for following allegations gathered through FBI “tip lines”.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Body

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Guam delivered on its promise to gift Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies after she falsely said the territory is a foreign country

    Guam's governor also previously offered to send Rep. Greene educational resources about the US territory.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Hundreds arrested in Miami as spring breakers ignore COVID protocols

    "If you're coming here because you think anything goes, you're going to have a terrible time. We're going to arrest you," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

    Miami Beach is facing an influx of spring breakers as much of the country remains under restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.

  • Insight on what the Miami Dolphins are getting with their former Pro Bowl addition

    So what are the Dolphins getting with Benardrick McKinney, who figures to start alongside Jerome Baker at inside linebacker?