U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX -U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine against the COVID-19 at the Eka Kotebe General Hospital in Addis Ababa
·1 min read
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that his administration will send by the end of June a total of 20 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, on top of 60 million AstraZeneca Plc doses he had already planned to give to other countries.

"The allocation of the vaccines will include obviously a substantial portion through COVAX, but we have not made final decisions," Smith said on Wednesday, adding that no decision was made either on where doses could be sent.

Smith said that the United States was also planning to increase its funding for COVAX, in addition to $2 billion which she said it had already donated to the facility in past months.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Catherine Evans)

    The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it would offer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine from China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm at least six months after the initial two doses. The UAE offer is part of its "proactive strategy to provide maximum protection for society", the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said, with priority given to those aged over 60 or suffering a chronic disease. The World Health Organization, which last week approved the Sinopharm shot for emergency use, has said a large Phase III trial had shown that its two doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, had an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic infection, 14 or more days after the second dose.

    Federally funded community health centers have now administered more than 10 million COVID-19 vaccines, the Biden administration is set to announce on Wednesday.More than 60% of them went to racial and ethnic minorities.Why it matters: Vaccine equity has been an ongoing concern since the shots first received emergency approval. This is one sign that efforts to reach racial and ethnic minorities are working.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: HHS pointed to the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program, a collaboration between the Health Resources and Services Administration and the CDC, with accelerating the distribution of shots.Starting Feb. 9, the collaboration began providing a direct allocation of COVID vaccines to a cohort of 25 health centers in addition to vaccines the centers received through their states.The program later expanded to include 1,470 centers including all HRSA Health Center Program-funded health centers and Health Center Program look-alikes.What they're saying: "We made it very clear the implementation of the rollout of the vaccinations had to have equity as a primary consideration. And that’s actually what’s happening," Anthony Fauci said at an Axios event.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Palestinians across the occupied territories and Israel on Tuesday went on strike in a collective show of unity as the fighting between Israel and Hamas raged on. The big picture: Businesses shuttered for the day and schools were closed to protest the Israeli military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the looming evictions of several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation and the treatment of Palestinian citizens of Israel. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProtests took place across the occupied West Bank and in some cities in Israel that have large Palestinian populations. While the protests remained peaceful in many places, violence broke out in some areas — with Israeli forces firing tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades at Palestinians throwing rocks and some of whom set fire to tires, per AP. At least three protesters were killed and more than 140 were wounded Tuesday, AP reported, citing Palestinian health authorities. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded by gunshots. Of note: Tuesday's strike came a little over a week after recent fighting between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, began. More than 215 Palestinians, including 63 children have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry. At least 12 people, including two children, in Israel have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. A Palestinian man walks past shuttered stores in East Jerusalem. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians demonstrate in the city of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, in solidarity with Gaza. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images Palestinians walk past shuttered stores in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus as a general strike is observed in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Palestinian citizens of Israel rally in Haifa, Israel. Photo: Mati Milstein/NurPhoto via Getty Images An aerial picture shows an empty main road in Hebron during a Palestinian general strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A man walks past shuttered Palestinian stores in Hebron during Tuesday's strike. Photo: Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images A Palestinian protester confronts Israeli troops at the Hawara checkpoint south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Photo: Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images Israeli soldiers restrain a Palestinian protester in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty Images Israeli troops fire tear gas towards demonstrators during a protest in Bethlehem. Photo: AFP via Getty ImagesGo deeper... France pushes Gaza ceasefire call at UN Security CouncilBiden backs Gaza ceasefire for first time in call with NetanyahuU.N. envoy resumes push for cease fire in Gaza"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    SINGAPORE/BANGKOK (Reuters) -In the months before the Myanmar military's Feb. 1 coup, the country's telecom and internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware that would allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters. The technology gives the military the power to listen in on calls, view text messages and web traffic including emails, and track the locations of users without the assistance of the telecom and internet firms, the sources said. Decision makers at the civilian Ministry of Transport and Communications that delivered the orders were ex-military officials, according to one industry executive with direct knowledge of the plans and another briefed on the matter.

