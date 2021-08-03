U.S. has donated more than 110 million COVID vaccine doses to 60 countries, White House says

Oriana Gonzalez
·1 min read

The U.S. has shipped and donated more than 110 million coronavirus vaccine doses to over 60 countries, the White House said Tuesday.

Why it matters: It is more than the combined donations of all other countries, the White House said, citing the United Nations. Biden had pledged to donate at least 80 million vaccines by the end of June.

What they're saying: "Today’s announcement is a fulfillment of his promise and a significant down payment on hundreds of millions of more doses that the U.S. will deliver in the coming weeks," the White House said.

  • Biden is expected to mark the milestone later on Tuesday.

By the numbers: The country that has received the most shots is Indonesia, with 8 million.

  • The Philippines received 6.2 million doses, and Colombia has received 6 million.

What to watch: The White House said that starting this month, the U.S. will begin shipping 500 million Pfizer doses to 100 low-income countries in need.

