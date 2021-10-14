U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

FILE PHOTO: Vials and medical syringe are seen in front of Pfizer logo in this illustration
·1 min read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The United States has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, two months after it shipped Moderna Inc vaccines to Africa's most-populous nation, a local television station reported on Thursday.

Faisal Shuaib, who heads Nigeria's National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said on Oct. 5 the country had confirmation that it would receive 3.57 million doses of Pfizer vaccines within the next two weeks.

The shipment arrived on Thursday at the airport in the capital, Abuja, AIT Television reported. Nigerian and U.S. health authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

In August, Nigeria received 4 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines donated by the U.S. government.

The West African country has been exploring options to acquire or purchase vaccines through the COVAX facility to enable it to inoculate at least 70% of its population.

About 2.3% of Nigerians or 2.54 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, while 4.7% of the population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Nigeria, which has not tested widely for COVID-19, has so far recorded 208,404 confirmed infections and 2,761 deaths from the virus.

It received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from the French government last week and 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson's vaccine from the African Union.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

    A top U.S. trade official said Thursday the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely. Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged that some outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. Tai said at a talk at Geneva’s Graduate Institute.

  • As Port of Los Angeles goes 24/7, brace for shortages of bikes, toys — and more —this holiday season

    Efforts to unclog the supply chain ahead of the holiday season would have been better coming three or four months ago, one expert said

  • Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime

    A Black father of five was gunned down in an unprovoked attack in Stockton, Calif., in what investigators are saying […] The post Black man shot 7 times in suspected hate crime appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan

    China's recent increase in military exercises and warplane missions near Taiwan — which have raised concerns around the region — were necessary to defend the nation's sovereignty and territory, a Chinese official said Wednesday. China's military flew 56 planes off the southwest coast of Taiwan on a single day earlier this month, a single-day record that capped four days of a sustained pressure campaign involving 149 flights. Taiwan views China’s moves as advertising its threat to bring the island it claims as its own territory under its control by military means as necessary.

  • Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In more than 90 minutes of arguments, the court's six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration's argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled last year that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage.

  • The FDA's expert panel just unanimously backed Moderna's booster shot for high-risk groups, paving way for the agency's OK

    On Thursday a group of independent advisors recommended that the FDA authorize a third dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for most people.

  • Be careful, President Biden. Don’t invite wannabe dictators to your ‘Summit of Democracies’ | Opinion

    President Biden deserves credit for convening a Summit of Democracies to promote democratic freedoms around the world. But there is a real danger that by inviting some elected leaders with an authoritarian streak, he may end up legitimizing wannabe tyrants.

  • Taiwan won't start a war with China, defence minister says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will not start a war with China but will defend itself "full on", Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Thursday, amid a spike in tensions across the Taiwan Strait that has raised concern internationally. Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has repeatedly said it will defend itself if attacked, but that it will not "advance rashly" and wants to maintain the status quo with China. "What is clearest is that the Republic of China absolutely will not start or set off a war, but if there are movements we will meet the enemy full on," Chiu told a parliament committee meeting, using Taiwan's official name.

  • FDA advisers endorse Moderna booster shot: Three takeaways

    The panel recommended giving the shots at least six months after initial immunization. Its vote is not binding, but the FDA normally follows the recommendations of its advisory committees.

  • Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit alleging fraud in 2020 election

    A state judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by Georgia voters and self-described election integrity activists who alleged that officials in Atlanta's Fulton County had counted fraudulent ballots in the November 2020 election. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero in McDonough just southeast of Atlanta, who oversaw the case, ruled that the petitioners had failed to allege injuries that affected them in a "personal and individual way," leaving them with no standing to bring the lawsuit. The order is the latest defeat for private groups in the United States which have claimed without evidence that widespread voting fraud in populous cities helped Democrat Joe Biden unfairly defeat then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

  • Florida school board member who supports masks reveals threats her family received

    "I don't reject people coming here and speaking their voice," Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins said during a meeting. "... I reject them following my car around."

  • LeBron James’ SpringHill Company Sells “Significant” Minority Stake To RedBird Capital, Fenway Sports, Nike & Epic Games

    Capitalizing on a red-hot deal market, LeBron James’s SpringHill Company has sold what it calls a “significant” minority stake to RedBird Capital Partners, Fenway Sports Group, Nike and Epic Games. The deal values SpringHill at $725 million. Negotiations with a group of investors had been reported over the summer and again in September. Even though […]

  • China is preparing to test thousands of blood samples in Wuhan to uncover the origins of COVID-19

    Experts reported the first coronavirus cases of the pandemic in Wuhan in late 2019. The city remains central to the search for COVID-19's origins.

  • The last US-owned social media platform in China is closing down

    LinkedIn is the last US-owned social media platform in China. Its new app, a jobs board site, will launch in late 2021 without social features for sharing articles, ideas, and opinions.

  • The Difference Between Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Seafood

    Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.

  • Scientists gave J&J vaccine recipients different booster shots in a highly anticipated trial, and found they got a much better immune response with Moderna and Pfizer

    A J&J booster gave a 4-fold jump in antibodies, but those who got Moderna or Pfizer boosters in the mix-and-match trial saw up to 76-fold increases.

  • If You Take Ivermectin For COVID, Here’s What Happens To Your Body

    Medical experts say this parasite-fighting drug shouldn’t be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. Here are the side effects and signs of toxicity you should know about.View Entire Post ›

  • FDA scientists' analysis of J&J COVID-19 booster data raises red flags

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.

  • J&J wants to give 2nd doses of its COVID-19 vaccine - but the FDA says there isn't enough evidence it works

    FDA scientists said a booster of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine could bolster the immune response in theory, but the data isn't there yet.

  • COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids under 12 may be available in November: 6 things to know

    COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 may be available as soon as November after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted on Thursday an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26th to examine the request. The companies' authorization request comes just weeks after they announced new clinical trial data showing the vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses" in kids ages 5 to 11.