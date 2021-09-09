U.S. doubling fines for travelers not wearing masks

FILE PHOTO: A masked TSA officer at Dulles Airport in Virginia
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is doubling fines for first-time offenders who fail to wear masks, effective Friday, and said repeat offenders could face fines as high as $3,000.

The White House said President Joe Biden was directing the higher fines to "ensure that masking requirements remain in place on the other modes of transportation as we continue to battle COVID-19."

TSA said the new fines will "be $500-$1,000 for first offenders and $1,000-$3,000 for second offenders."

Last month, TSA extended requirements for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through Jan. 18 to address ongoing COVID-19 risks. The regulations had been set to expire Sept. 13.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said "by doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence."

TSA said that operators throughout the transportation network have reported over 4,000 face mask-related incidents. To date, almost 4,000 warning notices have been sent and 126 have been referred for civil penalty.

TSA said in January that first-time incidents would start at $250 for failing to wear masks.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued much higher fines for not wearing masks on airplanes and for other disruptive behavior.

The FAA has proposed penalties totaling more than $1 million, including many $9,000 fines for not wearing masks on airplanes.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. averaging 1,500 COVID deaths a day for first time since March

    Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios New coronavirus infections held steady across the U.S. as falling case rates in a few hot spots in the South were offset by increases elsewhere. Driving the news: While the overall COVID case rate increased less than 1% over the last two weeks, hospitalizations increased 4% in the same time frame, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths rose 29%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe

  • When Was the First U.S. COVID Death? CDC Investigates 4 Early Cases

    Late last year, the federal government’s chief statistician on death received word about a tantalizing discovery: Someone had died from COVID-19 in January 2020, a death certificate said, a revelation that would have sped up the timeline of the virus’s spread in the United States by several weeks. That death was ultimately not what it seemed. The person who certified it had meant June 2020, not January. But that blip on the radar screen of Robert Anderson, the chief of mortality statistics at a

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Literally Have to Pay for Her Refusal to Wear a Mask

    Greene and Rep. Chip Roy have been fined for going maskless on the House floor

  • Trump’s Weird New Rant About Robert E. Lee Contains A Baffling 3-Word Claim

    Twitter users pounced on Trump's strange comment about the Civil War loser.

  • Sean Spicer Throws A Hissy Fit On Newsmax After Jen Psaki's Dig

    The former and current White House press secretaries tangled in a war of words after Spicer was ousted from a Naval Academy board.

  • Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Will Become a Reality, Despite Pushback

    GettyDespite hours of public comment against the plan and two delayed votes because of community pushback, Atlanta’s City Council voted on Wednesday night to approve the construction of a massive new police training center on city land that has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against it.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the facility is expected to cost $90 million and will include state-of-the-art explosive testing areas, firing ranges, and a mock city. It’s main backer is the Atlanta Poli

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Taliban Graciously Allows Hundreds of Americans, Female Athletes to Flee Kabul

    ReutersThe Taliban interim government has given approval for around 200 people—of whom as many as 150 are American citizens—along with other foreign nationals to finally depart on a commercial Qatari flight to Doha on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. The surprise clearance comes just two days after the ruling militant group named its interim government, made up of old-guard ethnic Pashtun men who have a proven history of violence and misogyny. The Qatari flight is the first of severa

  • Biden reiterates plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate despite Israeli objections

    President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S

  • Explainer: Can Trump use executive privilege to block Jan. 6 attack probe?

    U.S. government agencies have a Thursday deadline to produce documents demanded by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The Republican Trump wants executive privilege to be used to stop at least some of the documents from being transferred, a decision that rests with the White House of his Democratic successor, Joe Biden. The House of Representatives Select Committee is investigating the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when mobs of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Biden's November election victory.

  • Disturbing photo shows beatings Afghan journalists say they endured from the Taliban for covering a women's-rights protest

    Two journalists working for Afghanistan's Etilaatroz newspaper said they were covering protests in Kabul when the Taliban detained and beat them.

  • Mali makes key gesture to ousted ex-president

    The authorities in Mali have made an office available to a president ousted in May, in a gesture to a key figure in the country's post-coup political turmoil.

  • McCarthy asks Supreme Court to reverse House proxy voting rules

    Proxy voting first took effect in May 2020 and allows lawmakers to cast votes remotely so that they don’t have to physically be inside the House chamber.

  • Former CIA official announces bid to oust Elise Stefanik from House

    A former CIA officer announced a 2022 campaign to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik from her position representing New York's 21st Congressional District.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • Greg Abbott Takes the Lead in the GOP’s Race to the Bottom

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyNow that Donald Trump has been banned from Twitter, reduced to crashing the occasional Mar-a-Lago wedding and delivering color commentary on stunt boxing matches along with the occasional Fox News hit, there are a host of thirsty governors and senators competing for attention—all of them happy to kill their constituents if that’s what it takes to be the new face of the zombie Republican party.For a while, it looked like Florida’s Ron DeSantis,

  • Rand Paul calls for Fauci to be jailed for lying to Congress

    Sen. Rand Paul has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired and even jailed, claiming he broke the law by lying to Congress.

  • No, the U.S. Didn’t Leave the Taliban $83 Billion in High-Tech Weapons

    Most of the weapons, while not obsolete, are not exactly cutting-edge.

  • DUP cuts ties with Ireland and threatens to collapse Stormont power-sharing over Brexit protocol

    The DUP has cut off contact with the Irish Government and has threatened to collapse the Stormont Assembly unless Boris Johnson forces Brussels to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • The Texas abortion law provides a blueprint for bans on speech, guns

    As Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his dissent to the court’s conservative 5-4 majority, it could be a 'model for action in other areas.'