U.S. drivers to get hit by soaring pump prices over Memorial Day holiday

FILE PHOTO: The price of gasoline is shown on a gas pump at an Arco gas station in San Diego
Stephanie Kelly
·2 min read

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. motorists will see the highest gasoline prices in seven years when they hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer driving season, as fuel demand surges alongside coronavirus vaccination rates.

Retail gasoline prices are at about $3.04 a gallon on average nationwide, the most expensive since 2014, data from the American Automobile Association showed.

And after a year of lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic, tens of millions of American road-trippers are expected to be stung by those prices: More than 34 million Americans are expected to take to the highways between May 27 and May 31, AAA expects, an increase of 53% from last year but still down 10% from 2019.

"Ahead of Memorial Day, gas demand is expected to rise as more Americans take to the roads for trips that may have been delayed or avoided because of the pandemic," said Devin Gladden, AAA spokesperson.

U.S. gasoline demand is running at about 9.48 million barrels per day, the highest since March 2020, when U.S. officials began widely restricting travel, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Pump prices had already gotten a boost earlier this month after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the nation's largest fuel pipeline, shut the system for days and stopped fuel supplies from moving across the United States.

Motorists fearing a longer outage raced to gas stations to fill up their tanks, emptying at one point more than 16,000 stations across states such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

Around 6,000 gas stations were still without fuel this week, according to tracking firm GasBuddy.

"This is still due to the Colonial outage recovery, plus high demand, making it hard for stations to get back on top of things," said GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc.Their ability to borrow outside of China was expanded this week after the People’s Bank of China raised the leverage ratio for such funding to 2 from 0.8 for institutions with capital of less than 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion), said people familiar with the decision, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Qualified banks will be given a 10 billion yuan initial quota, said the people.PBOC Governor Yi Gang on Monday met with delegates of foreign banks to discuss their business needs and their development in China. Easing offshore borrowings will be to boon to lenders including HSBC and JPMorgan Chase & Co. since their onshore operations have been handicapped by limited branch networks and access to deposits.PBOC didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.China’s financial markets are a potent lure for the world’s biggest banks, with billions of profits on the line from investment banking to wealth management. HSBC, Standard Chartered Plc and Citigroup Inc. became the first foreign banks allowed to set up locally-incorporated subsidiaries in China around 2007. Beijing has continued to relax rules for foreign firms in the subsequent decade, including removing a $10 billion threshold to set up local units.Still, the banks face stiff competition from domestic lenders, especially in consumer finance, and in recruiting top talent, which has made expanding in China challenging. High capital requirement, limited funding and regulatory requirements have also proved onerous.Citigroup Inc. last month announced plans to exit its retail business in China and 12 other markets, saying it didn’t have the scale it needed to compete. Overall, international banks had a 1.2% share of assets in 2020 in Asia’s largest economy, compared to 1.8% in 2010, McKinsey & Co. data showed.The latest step may help small local Chinese banks after the regulators earlier this year curbed their ability to tap deposits outside their home base through tie-ups with financial technology platforms.The increased borrowing is unlikely to add much pressure to the recent yuan rally because foreign financial institutions as well as multinational companies are still subject to a foreign debt quota. China has been wary of offshore borrowings as it seeks to ensure the financial system as a whole is not too exposed to foreign debt that led to the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997.China in December asked onshore financial institutions, including local and foreign lenders, to limit the amount of foreign-currency debt they raise via channels such as interbank borrowing in the overseas market, people familiar had said. That move significantly curbed foreign banks’ business and their ability to serve overseas clients as many breached the cap, according to Wang Zhiyi, Chairman of Cross-Border Finance Research Institution.The Chinese currency has rallied 2.9% in offshore markets this quarter, making it the best performer in Asia. Foreign funds have piled into the yuan as the economy strengthened and as they sought higher yields.Recent comments by a central bank official in a state-backed magazine -- which was later retracted -- have also stoked expectations that it could let the currency strengthen to offset higher commodity import costs.(Updates with analyst comment in the 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with South Korea following in the footsteps of New Zealand and Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase.As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too. Markets are seizing on the tightening narrative, with bond yields and currencies fluctuating as investors recalibrate their bets. The Bank of Korea became the latest on Thursday to signal a turn when Governor Lee Ju-yeol said policy makers are preparing for an “orderly” exit from its record-low interest rate at some point as the economy recovers. The shift in stance came a day after New Zealand’s. New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland. “We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.Taper Talks With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. To be sure, this shift is still conditional. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a similar vein, BOK’s Lee said the board unanimously agreed to hold rates at a record low on Thursday as pandemic uncertainties persist. The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory. It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Bank of Korea policy announcement.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • What's behind the China-Taiwan divide?

    China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, but many Taiwanese people want a separate nation.

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense

    Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/Pool via REUTERS"Defense lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ accused killer, Christian Bahena Rivera, argued Tuesday that investigators may have coerced a confession out of the farmhand, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed the University of Iowa student.“What the evidence has shown you and what the evidence will show you is there was a systematic confrontation with my client… and the confrontation continued until it was put in my client’s head: Maybe you blacked out,” Jennifer Frese told jurors in Scott County Courthouse during Bahena Rivera’s first-degree murder trial.Throughout the trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally and worked at an Iowa dairy farm, fatally stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, while she was out for an evening run. Over a month later, Tibbetts’ body was finally found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he allegedly hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Former Iowa Cop Grilled Over Mollie Tibbetts Killer’s ConfessionWhile prosecutors have presented video evidence, DNA analysis, and over a dozen witnesses to methodically show that Bahena Rivera was the only person with Tibbetts the night of her murder, the crux of their case rests on his Aug. 20, 2018, confession.“He admitted he had seen Mollie the night she disappeared… he admitted ‘she was hot,’ in his words,” Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver told jurors during opening arguments last week. “He admitted to fighting with her… [and] taking her into the field and leaving her there, covering her with corn stalks.”But Frese argued Tuesday that the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from interrogators who refused to let him see his family waiting outside the room, and his arrest for being undocumented.“Your heart should break for Mollie Tibbetts. Your heart should break for her family. Her family deserves justice… but so does Christian Bahena Rivera,” Frese said. “We won’t just rely on the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. We intend to have witnesses, and that’s because you need to hear what they have to say.”During her opening statement, which was delayed until after prosecutors rested their case on Monday, Frese described her client as a “man that immigrated here from Mexico” to help his family. Iris Monarrez Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera’s daughter, testified on his behalf on Tuesday—calling him a good father who continued to support the family even after they broke up. Alejandra Cervantes Valle, his aunt, also took the stand, stating that he was never violent and “all the children loved him.”“He was a really good father,” Gamboa said. “He was responsible and he would always look after his daughter.”Frese said that Bahena Rivera’s shy demeanor and “yes man” mentality prompted him to agree to speak with authorities on several different occasions during the Tibbetts investigation before he was ultimately asked to come to the police station.“There’s no dispute that my client worked 12 hours at a dairy farm, scooping poop, cleaning down [the stalls], and at the end of the day he was brought to the Pow Co Sheriff’s Office,” Frese said.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that she interviewed Bahena Rivera for 11 hours on Aug. 20, 2018, in connection with Tibbetts’ murder and that he “stayed and wanted to talk to me.”She testified that Bahena Rivera initially denied knowing Tibbetts but eventually admitted video surveillance footage from a neighbor showed his black Chevy Malibu appearing to circle the young woman as she was running. Six hours into the interview, Bahena Rivera was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Several hours after that, he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Frese said.“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial OpeningRomero said that while Bahena Rivera never described how he killed Tibbetts, he recalled driving his car with her body in his truck. Bahena Rivera then told her that he brought Tibbetts to a cornfield and dumped her body.“At one point I asked him, ‘Was it the head, was it the forehead?’ and with a hand motion he showed the neck,” Romero said. “I asked him how her body felt against his body when he was carrying her, and he said it felt like a person who had just fainted.”Ahead of the trial, Frese argued that Bahena Rivera’s confession should be tossed out of court, arguing it may have been false. District Court Judge Joel Yates denied that request but agreed to remove a portion of the interview footage in which Bahena Rivera was improperly informed of his rights.The Iowa State Medical Examiner ultimately concluded that Tibbetts’ death was a “homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.” Prosecutors argued that evidence suggests Bahena Rivera stabbed her seven to 12 times before dumping her body—though the murder weapon has never been found.State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified Tuesday that Tibbetts suffered from at least nine stab wounds all consistent with one weapon. Blood was also found in Bahena Rivera’s case that matched Tibbetts’ DNA, prosecutors said.Dr. Michael Spence, a DNA expert who used to work at the Indiana state crime lab, said that while Iowa investigators followed all the proper protocols when analyzing the blood samples, their results were “a little bit oversimplified.” He testified Tuesday that the state also found DNA contributors that did not match Bahena Rivera or Tibbetts in his trunk.Frese argued Tuesday that investigators didn’t care about any issues with Bahena Rivera’s police interview because they “got what they needed.”“There was an intense amount of pressure to arrest someone for this vicious crime,” Frese said, adding that after her client’s interview authorities stopped working the case. “What we ask you to do is listen to our case, fairly, to pay attention, and remember that each of you [has] the power to say no.”To further sow doubt about the prosecution's case, Bahena Rivera's defense attorneys even offered jurors another possible suspect: Tibbett's boyfriend, Dalton Jack.Jack, who testified on behalf of the prosecution, was recalled on Tuesday to the stand under subpoena where defense attorney Chad Frese asked him point-blank if he was involved in his girlfriend's death. “I wouldn't harm her or any innocent person,” Jack said during the contentious exchange where Frese also asked him if he ever used “derogatory language toward Hispanics?” and if there was anything wrong with his memory. In painstaking detail, Frese asked Jack to go through his relationship with Tibbetts, which prosecutors already established was rocky after Jack's previous infidelity. Jack insisted that he had planned to propose to Tibbetts—a level of commitment Frese said was odd considering phone records showed the pair barely spoke in the days before her death. “Why did you only call the love of your life one time?” Frese asked Jack about his lack of action when Tibbetts went missing. “You weren't blowing up her phone?” Jack responded that he didn't know. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Trump offered campaign cash to squash New England Patriots ‘Spygate’ scandal, senator’s son says

    ‘If you laid off the Patriots, there’d be a lot of money in Palm Beach,’ former president allegedly told Senator Arlen Specter

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Phil Mickelson’s resurgence is motivating PGA Tour players, regardless of their age

    Seeing the 50-year-old Mickelson win a major event has become a big-time moment of inspiration for older -- and younger -- golfers on the PGA Tour.

  • Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round

    The New York Islanders didn't get discouraged when they kept falling behind. Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second and the Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night. “There’s going to be ups and downs, you’re going to be behind," Nelson said.

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Roy Blunt, bring your record of bipartisanship to bolster a Jan. 6 attack commission

    Investigating the insurrection at the Capitol demands real leadership. History is watching.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • US banks accused of failing the public during Covid

    Bank bosses were grilled by US lawmakers over worker pay and overdraft fees during the pandemic.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Meet the season 6 cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'

    World of Wonder released photos of the 13 individuals battling for a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and $100,000 cash prize on season six.

  • Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB

    The Panthers don’t play the way Sam Darnold is used to.