U.S. drivers log 380 billion fewer miles through October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. drivers logged 8.8% fewer miles in October as millions of Americans continue to work from home and avoid travel and tourism destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Transportation Department said drivers on American roads in October drove 259 billion miles, down 25 billion miles over the same month last year. Through the first 10 months of the year U.S. driving has fallen 13.9%, down 380.7 billion miles, to 2.35 trillion miles. U.S. driving for the year is on pace to be the lowest in nearly two decades.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

