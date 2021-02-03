U.S. drops lawsuit over Yale admissions as Supreme Court looms

FILE PHOTO: Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven
Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice dropped its lawsuit accusing Yale University of discriminating against Asian and white applicants in undergraduate admissions, as the debate over affirmative action in higher education heads for a possible showdown at the Supreme Court.

Wednesday's voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit, which had been brought by the Trump administration, followed a Nov. 12 decision by a federal appeals court that Harvard University's use of race in undergraduate admissions complied with federal civil rights law.

In a letter to Yale's lawyer, Gregory Friel, deputy assistant attorney general for civil rights, said the Justice Department dropped the Yale case "in light of all available facts, circumstances, and legal developments," including the Harvard case.

He said the department, now under the Biden administration, will review the matter through its administrative process.

Yale welcomed the decision. "Yale has steadfastly maintained that its process complies fully with Supreme Court precedent, and we are confident that the Justice Department will agree," spokeswoman Karen Peart said.

The Ivy League school had been accused of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with policies that left Asian-Americans and whites one-eighth to one-fourth as likely to win admission as comparable Blacks.

Yale, based in New Haven, Connecticut, had been sued in October as part of Republican President Donald Trump's drive against affirmative action in admissions to elite universities.

Democrat Joe Biden is now president, and expected to be more supportive than Trump of efforts to promote diversity in schools.

Legal experts believe the Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority could use the Harvard lawsuit, which accuses the school of discriminating against Asian-American applicants, to end 43 years of letting race be used in higher education admissions.

That lawsuit was filed by Students for Fair Admissions, with support from Trump.

Edward Blum, the group's president, said it planned to sue Yale over its admissions practices "in the coming days."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

Originally published

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.