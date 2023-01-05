U.S. new drug price exceeds $200,000 median in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels
Deena Beasley
·2 min read

By Deena Beasley

(Reuters) - After setting record-high U.S. prices in the first half of 2022, drugmakers continued to launch medicines at high prices in the second half, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their power despite new legislation to lower costs for older prescription products.

The median annual price of the 17 novel drugs the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved since July 2022 is $193,900, down from $257,000 in the first half of 2022, Reuters found. For full year 2022, the median was $222,003.

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/HEALTH-USA/DRUGS-PRICING-2/akpeqqyebpr/chart.png

In 2021, the median annual price was $180,000 for the 30 drugs first marketed through mid-July, according to a study published recently in JAMA.

The latest numbers imply double digit year-over-year price growth.

"I don't see anything changing that trend," Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Reuters. Kesselheim, who co-authored the JAMA study, believes Congress will eventually have to address excessively high launch prices.

The Reuters analysis includes three costly one-time gene therapies the FDA approved in the second half of 2022. Hemgenix, CSL Ltd's $3.5 million gene therapy for hemophilia B was approved in November, making it the most expensive drug in history.

The analysis excludes drugs used intermittently or for cosmetic purposes, as well as imaging agents, products that have not yet been launched commercially and drugs intended for use as part of a bundled reimbursement in a hospital setting.

https://www.reuters.com/graphics/HEALTH-USA/DRUGS-PRICING/egvbkdnjjpq/chart.png

The findings follow a recent analysis from U.S. Democratic Representative Katie Porter which found that the annual price of a newly-launched cancer drug in the United States averaged $283,000 in 2021, a 53% increase from 2017.

The pharmaceutical industry says new drugs, many of which treat rare diseases, offer value, including the possibility of fewer emergency room visits and hospital stays.

Drugmakers also stress that they do not determine what U.S. patients end up paying for the medicines. Many offer savings cards and other programs to reduce out-of-pocket costs.

Health insurers and other payers often demand discounts and rebates for prescription drugs once competing treatments become available. As patents expire, lower-cost generics also mitigate prescription drug price inflation, which in the 12 months through November 2022 was 1.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Congress last year passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act that includes a cap on annual drug price increases and allows the Medicare health program for seniors to negotiate prices for up to 20 of the drugs on which it spends the most. The legislation, however, does not limit what drugmakers can charge for new medications.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Caroline Humer and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon, Chevron Retreat From Big International Projects, Shift Focus On Oil Projects In Americas

    The two largest US oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), will reportedly pull back on big international oil projects and concentrate on a few assets in the U.S. The giants plan to spend the majority of their annual budgets in the Americas this year, with Chevron saying it will inject 70% of the capital allocated for production into oil fields in the U.S., Argentina, and Canada. Exxon says it will spend a similar portion of its budget, writes Wall Street

  • Ken Block's Gymkhana Videos Changed My Life

    The year is 2012. You’re a budding car enthusiast in high school, about to turn 16, who grew up on vintage racing and tales of muscle cars and British roadsters. You may not have your license yet, but you’re already dreaming about your first car — a beat-up K5 Blazer, maybe, or a final-generation Firebird. Then your favorite automotive website introduces you to something called “Gymkhana,” and your whole life changes.

  • The cost of immigrating to the US could get more expensive. Here's what you need to know.

    The cost to immigrate to the US could increase for some immigrants and employers under a proposed fee increase from the Biden administration.

  • The WHO says it’s not yet seeing new COVID variants in China—but data ‘under-represent’ deaths

    Officials also said that Chinese data is minimizing the true extent of China's COVID outbreak, especially with regard to hospitalizations and deaths.

  • Is driving a big part of your business? Good news: IRS increases tax-deductible mileage rate. Here’s how much you can deduct.

    The Internal Revenue Service is making deductibles for work-related driving costs a little more generous for 2023. Come tax time, eligible taxpayers rely on the tax agency’s standard mileage rate to determine the deductible costs of using an automobile for work purposes. For 2023, the rate is climbing three cents to 65.5 cents per mile, the IRS recently announced.

  • Fed Minutes to Reveal Source of Inflation Angst Pushing Up Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to shed more light on why it’s worried that strong inflation may linger as the US economy moves into the new year.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerAt the conclusion of the Dec. 13-14 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, policymakers published new projections showing they expected inflation

  • British Museum says in 'constructive' discussions over Parthenon marbles

    The British Museum said on Wednesday it was holding "constructive discussions" with Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures amid renewed speculation that the 2,500-year-old marbles could soon be returned to Athens. Greece has repeatedly called for the permanent return of the sculptures that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the imposing Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when he was ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which then ruled Greece. The Greek government said last month it was in talks over their repatriation, and Britain's Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that an agreement had been drawn up between the museum's chairman, former finance minister George Osborne, to allow them to be returned as part of an exchange deal.

  • Vietnamese immigrant Thien Ho sworn in as Sacramento County District Attorney in historic first

    Thien Ho, a Vietnamese immigrant, was sworn into office as Sacramento County’s 36th district attorney on Tuesday, making him the first person of color to occupy the position. Ho was sworn in at the Tsakopoulos Galleria by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Carlton David. Previously, Ho, who has worked in the DA's office since 2004, handled the prosecution of Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer and East Area Rapist, which was one of California’s biggest murder cases.

  • Where To Catch Up On Pokémon Before Ash And Pikachu's Farewell

    The Pokémon Company has announced that Ash and Pikachu, the longtime protagonists of the Pokémon anime, are officially getting their walk into the sunset moment at the end of the current season. Liko and Roy, two new characters accompanied by Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, will take their place later this year. As such, some longtime fans naturally may want to relive treasured memories or catch up on seasons they’ve missed before we bid Ash farewell. The trouble is, the Pokémon anime isn’t wel

  • Remains of a Viking Hall Found in Denmark

    Archaeologists with the Nordjyske Museer in Denmark have found the remains of a large, thousand-year-old homestead, which they believe may have been a Viking hall.

  • China’s Most International Brokerage Follows Xi’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- China International Capital Corp. has scaled back travel perks for senior bankers to bring the nation’s most international brokerage in line with Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” drive, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip S

  • Epic 5-minute trailer drops for Philippines’ live-action series ‘Voltes V: Legacy’

    GMA Network recently released the first trailer for the upcoming Filipino live-action series “Voltes V: Legacy.” On Sunday, the Filipino TV and radio network posted the epic five-minute clip on its social media pages and YouTube channel. ﻿The 80-episode show, which features an all-Filipino cast, is based on the popular Japanese anime series “Voltes V.” The series, which ran from 1977 to 1978, was produced by Toei Company and Sunrise.

  • U.S. IG bond market kicks off 2023 with flurry of new deals

    The U.S. investment-grade primary bond market is kicking off 2023 with a rush of new offerings, as companies take advantage of a favourable market window to get ahead of potentially more volatility and a possible economic recession. Twenty corporate issuers raised $34.05 billion in the U.S. investment-grade primary market on Tuesday as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year yield retreating after two straight weeks of gains. The fall in Treasury yields and a recent tightening of credit spreads made issuing debt more attractive, said Arvind Narayanan, senior manager for investment-grade portfolios at Vanguard.

  • How much money OnlyFans creators make

    Paywall service OnlyFans can be a lucrative platform for creators. Influencers shared how much money they earn from it in a month and year.

  • FTSE bosses make the average UK yearly salary in 5 days

    FTSE 100 chief executives are paid £3.4m on average, which works out at 103 times the £33,000 average salary for full-time UK workers

  • With Its Stock Near a 52-Week Low, Is Intel a Buy?

    On January 2021, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) elevated Pat Gelsinger to become the new chief executive officer after the company's board ousted the previous CEO, Bob Swan, due to many botched decisions and manufacturing setbacks. Between the chip industry sinking into a cyclical downturn and competitors eating away at its market share, Intel had a disastrous 2022. Investors have soured on the stock, as Intel's two most significant revenue-generating segments, the client computing group (CCG) and datacenter and AI group (DCAI), have deteriorated significantly in 2022.

  • Futures muted as Fed minutes confirm more tightening ahead

    Wall Street's main indexes erased some of their gains on Wednesday after meeting minutes showed the Fed was laser-focused on fighting inflation even as officials agreed to slow the interest rate hiking pace to limit risks to economic growth. "The meeting minutes suggested 'more evidence' is needed to confirm inflation is under control," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

  • Amazon is laying off over 18,000 workers, the largest job cut in the company's history

    Amazon is laying off the largest number of workers of any major tech company in recent months and more than initially thought.

  • Car buying is never going back to normal

    Even though dealerships are getting more cars on their lots, automakers still plan to capitalize on having less inventory sitting around.

  • Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack, 15, Has Started to Borrow His Clothes: 'Young Man's Rite of Passage'

    Tom Brady's oldest is starting to dip into his closet, the NFL quarterback revealed in the latest episode of his podcast