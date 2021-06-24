U.S. durable goods orders rise 2.3% in May

Model year 2021 Ford Ranger trucks on the assembly line at Michigan Assembly, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Wayne, Mich. Surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts pulled U.S. factory production up 0.9% in May. Adding utilities and mines, overall U.S. industrial production climbed 0.8% in May from April, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
PAUL WISEMAN
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose for the 12th time in the last 13 months in May, pulled up by surgin demand for civilian aircraft.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — meant to last at least three years — climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April and coming despite a backlogged supply chain and a shortage of workers. Orders for aircraft shot up 27.4% last month after climbing 31.5% in April. Excluding transportation orders — which can bounce wildly from month to month — durable goods orders rose 0.3% last month, down from a 1.7% gain in April.

A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — dipped 0.1% in May after rising 2.7% in April.

American industry is thriving despite problems with backlogged supply chains and a shortage of workers. The Federal Reserve reported earlier this month that factory production climbed 0.9% on surging output of cars, trucks and auto parts. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said that its manufacturing index signalled that factories were growing in May for the 12th straight month.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; first quarter GDP unrevised at 6.4%

    Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gains traction amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000 a seasonally adjusted 411,000 for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said on Thursday. "Imprecise seasonal factors around Memorial Day holiday weekend likely contributed to the uptick in initial claims, so the rise should prove temporary," economists at Bank of America Securities in New York wrote in a note.

  • Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

    A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people was undergoing psychiatric evaluation Thursday before charges were to be considered. The 37-year-old Greek suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid at the bishops following their announcement, at a disciplinary hearing, that he had been formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct. The victims of the attack were hospitalized with burns, two in more serious condition.

  • What is the ‘death cross’ and what does it mean for Bitcoin?

    This isn’t Bitcoin’s first run-in with a death cross. Here’s what it could mean for the coin.

  • Iranian Police Seize 7,000 Mining Rigs In Latest Raid

    Police in Iran seized 7,000 computers involved in mining operations at an illegal cryptocurrency farm.

  • Shale’s 400% Rise in Frack Crews Not Enough to Boost Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Even a more than 400% jump in the number of fracking crews working the U.S. shale patch isn’t enough to send oil output soaring. In fact, it’s just enough to keep production relatively flat this year, according to Primary Vision Inc., which has tracked data on frack crews since 2013.After an 85% tumble in the number of crews completing wells during the depths of the pandemic, the figure has steadily recovered over the past year. It now stands at 235, up from 45 on May 22, 2020. Th

  • One of World’s Busiest Ports Is Back to Business After Covid Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Yantian International Container Terminals, which handles cargo at one of the world’s busiest container ports, will restore normal operations after a Covid-19 outbreak caused a month of disruptions that snarled global supply chains and led to a surge in shipping rates.All berths at the port of Yantian, part the Port of Shenzhen in southern China, will be fully operational on Thursday as the virus situation is now under control, Yantian International said in a statement. The company

  • 'They're hitting the pause button': Lumber price roller coaster forces Americans to delay costly renovations

    Homeowners are worried about committing to new builds or renovations despite a recent drop in lumber futures as prices remain elevated amid COVID.

  • Cash Flow of World’s Oil Drillers Heads for Record $348 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s publicly traded independent oil producers will make record profits this year, surpassing the levels reached when crude hit an all-time high near $150 a barrel more than a decade ago, according to Rystad Energy.Combined free cash flow from the sector is expected to surge to $348 billion, beating the previous high of $311 billion in 2008, Rystad said. Key to the turnaround is U.S. shale, with the industry expected to reverse years of losses in 2021 and make “super profit

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Has a Role in Containing Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister said the OPEC+ alliance has a role in “taming and containing” inflationary pressures, just hours after Brent crude surged back above $75 a barrel.The comments come as OPEC+ countries weigh whether to increase production further in the coming months. The oil cartel is scheduled to meet online next week to decide its production policy for August and beyond, after boosting output from May to July.“We have also a role in taming and containing inflation,

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are Still Bullish So Remain a Buyer

    "I like Qualcomm a lot and I would buy it here," Cramer replied. Prices are trading around the 50-day moving average line and just below the 200-day line. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is overall steady but shows some improvement since early May, giving us a hint that buyers are more aggressive.

  • Bitmain Halts Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Following China Ban

    One of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining-rig manufacturers, Bitmain Technologies Ltd, has suspended sales of machines as clients free the market.

  • Top Materials Stocks for July 2021

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2021.

  • Subsidies for fossil fuels dropped sharply last year, but are likely to rebound

    Reproduced from IEA; Chart: Axios VisualsAn International Energy Agency analysis shows that subsidies for consumers' use of gasoline, diesel and other fuels dropped sharply last year — but are headed for a rebound.Why it matters: The IEA and many policymakers say phasing out subsidies is a tool for combating climate change.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But it's tricky. While subsidies often flow to people who don't need them, they also help poor consu

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2021

    The energy sector is comprised of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Popular energy sector stocks include upstream companies that are primarily engaged in the exploration of oil or gas reserves. Well-known companies are Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) and Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK).

  • Bitcoin rebounds after drop below $30,000

    By Samuel Indyk

  • Russian Firms Lure Vaccine Skeptics With Snowmobile Raffles

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian industrial giants, facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to undermine the economic recovery, are trying to buy their way to herd immunity.Alrosa is raffling a snowmobile and Hyundai Solaris for workers who get vaccinated, Evraz and Severstal enter them into lotteries for cash and other prizes, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel offers an extra day off after the shots, and Phosagro lets employees jump to the front of the line to qualify for all-expense paid trips

  • Nespresso not raising coffee prices yet, sees slow demand from offices

    Nespresso, the premium coffee division controlled by Nestle SA, has not increased prices for its capsules yet despite a sharp increase in benchmark prices for arabica beans, opting to wait and see if the upward trend is sustainable over time. Alfonso Gonzales Loeschen, the Chief Executive of Nespresso North America, said in an interview on Wednesday the company has so far absorbed price increases instead of passing on the higher costs to consumers, until there is more clarity about the market direction. "It will all depend on how long these higher prices will be maintained," Loeschen said.

  • EIA Oil Supply Data Reveals a Bullish Raft of Indicators

    Energy companies like MRO, FANG, DVN, OXY, EOG, HES and XOM have seen solid gains this year. Year to date, all of these stocks are up anywhere between 55% and 104%.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. crude, gasoline stockpiles slump on growing demand

    U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell sharply last week, even as refining activity dipped modestly, with demand continuing to grow, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week to June 18 to 459.1 million barrels, their lowest since March 2020. Crude inventories are down by 9% since mid-March as refiners have boosted activity in advance of peak driving season and rebounding economic activity.

  • Taiwan says discussing COVID-19 vaccine passports

    Taiwan is in talks with international bodies about COVID-19 vaccine passports, the head of its Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday, which could help ease long-standing travel restrictions. Taiwan has previously considered such a scheme, but has been extremely cautious about opening its largely-closed borders lest it lets in more infections, and is currently on high alert to stop the highly contagious Delta variant. Taiwan Centres for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw told reporters they have already begun talks with other governments and international organisations about vaccine passports.