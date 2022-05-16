U.S, E.U will seek to head off subsidy race over chip production, official says

Alexandra Alper
·2 min read

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and European Union will announce a joint effort to avert a "subsidy race" as they scramble to boost production of scarce semiconductor chips, a senior Biden administration official said.

The move will be unveiled at the second meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC), taking place on Sunday and Monday in Paris.

The TTC pledged at an inauguration conference last year in Pittsburgh to deepen transatlantic cooperation to strengthen chip supply chains, curb China's non-market trade practices, and take a more unified approach to regulating big, global technology firms.

"You'll see us announce... a transatlantic approach to semiconductor investments aimed at ensuring security of supply," a senior administration official told reporters in a call Friday previewing the meeting.

Both Washington and Brussels want to encourage chip investment, and to "do so in a coordinated fashion and don't simply encourage a subsidy race," the official added.

A persistent industry-wide shortage of chips has disrupted production in the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some firms to scale back production. But U.S. legislation that would grant chipmakers $52 billion in funding to expand output has been stuck in Congress.

The official said an early warning system to pinpoint and address semiconductor supply chain disruptions would also be announced as part of the meeting, which will be headlined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo, and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis and EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will also participate, the official said.

The Council will also announce a new cooperation scheme which the official said was intended to combat disinformation online, such as false Russian claims related to its invasion of Ukraine. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation."

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Additional Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid the Russian invasion

    Ukraine's Eurovision win was widely anticipated and seen as a symbolic show of European support for the nation amid Russia's invasion.

  • N.Korea reports more deaths amid COVID lockdown

    STORY: North Korea said on Sunday (May 15) a total of 42 people had died as it entered its fourth day of nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the country's first confirmed COVID-19 outbreak. The reclusive state's admission of an "explosive" outbreak has raised concerns that the virus could have a devastating impact. The country has an under-resourced health system, limited testing capabilities and no vaccine program. There is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of vaccines. Korean Central Television on Saturday (May 14) night broadcast treatments.A doctor at Kimmanyu Hospital suggested "gargling with salt water" and taking different medications in case of high temperature, headache and muscle and joint pains.Despite the lockdowns, state media reported that Kim and other senior officials on Saturday (May 14) attended funeral services for Yang Hyong Sop, a former de facto head of state during the rule of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il. North Korea had previously claimed no confirmed cases of the virus. It is one of only two countries in the world that have yet to begin a COVID vaccination campaign, according to the World Health Organization.KCNA reported at least 296,180 more people had come down with fever symptoms, and 15 more had died as of Sunday. It did not report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg News

    Reuters exclusively reported in February that ManTech's co-founder George Pederson was exploring options for his controlling stake that included a sale of the company. Shares of Herndon, Virginia-based ManTech have since jumped 11%.

  • Dark week for journalism as four reporters killed around the world

    Journalists are increasingly being targeted and killings are only the most dramatic sign of a gloomy outlook for media freedom People take part in a candelight vigil outside a UN building in Beirut on Saturday to denounce the killing of the Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied Palestinian territories. Photograph: Fadel Itani/NurPhoto/Rex/Shutterstock Ten days before she was assassinated outside a Mexican convenience store, Yesenia Mollinedo noticed two mysterious stalkers follow

  • Biden balances anti-crime and reform agendas in message to police

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that police officers must deliver both effective crime deterrence and equal justice in a message that balanced two fraught political priorities as his law-enforcement reforms have stalled. Speaking at a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol for 563 officers who died in the line of duty over the prior year, Biden offered no new indications over how he would resolve a delay in police reform aimed at holding officers to a higher standard after high-profile killings of unarmed Black people. Instead, he answered swirling concerns about rising street violence in an election year by saying there was no tension between reforming law enforcement and deterring crime.

  • Credit Suisse nears settlement with West Virginia governor's mining group - Financial Times

    The Swiss bank has been focusing on some of the loans provided by Greensill, which imploded in March, to three counterparties including coal miner Bluestone, for which late payments have accrued. Bluestone would step up production and make regular cash payments to Credit Suisse under a deal between the two parties, according to the newspaper.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Genmin Limited's ( ASX:GEN ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • When Will Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Breakeven?

    Betmakers Technology Group Ltd ( ASX:BET ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV)?

    The big shareholder groups in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited ( ASX:CUV ) have power over the company. Insiders often...

  • Russia has lost third of its invasion force in Ukraine, UK military intelligence assesses

    After losing one third of its initial invasion force, and failing to establish administrative control over anything beyond Kherson, Russia is unlikely to “dramatically accelerate” the pace of its offensive, UK Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing via Twitter on May 15.

  • US, EU to boost coordination on semiconductor supply, Russia

    The United States and the European Union plan to announce on Monday a joint effort aimed at identifying semiconductor supply disruptions as well as countering Russian disinformation, officials said.

  • New Zealand to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions

    New Zealand's government said Monday it will help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

  • Whether the Milwaukee Bucks win or lose, the Eastern Conference finals begin Tuesday

    The NBA Eastern Conference finals begin Tuesday night in Miami. Here is the schedule.

  • China April property sales plunge 46.6%, fastest since at least 2010

    China's April property sales by value fell at their fastest pace in at least 12 years as COVID-19 lockdowns further cooled demand despite more policy easing steps aimed at reviving a key sector of the world's second-largest economy. In April, property sales by value slumped 46.6% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since at least 2010, and sharply widening from the 26.17% fall in March, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Monday. In January-April, property sales by value fell 29.5% year-on-year, compared with the 22.7% decline in the first three months.

  • Ukraine forces regain upper hand, pushing Russian troops to the border

    On the outskirts of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, the battle between Ukrainian forces and Russian has left the surrounding area in ruin. The fierce standoff has left the Russian troops with their backs at the border and Ukrainian forces steadily regaining territory. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.

  • Small settlement receives thousands fleeing occupied southern Ukraine

    At 0830, police and an ambulance are already keeping watch near a large tent, set up in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by a local police station in the town of Zelenodolsk.

  • Ukraine’s Jewish Community Fights Back Against Russia’s Invasion — and Against Putin’s Lies

    Leaders of Dnipro's thriving Jewish community speak out about their history, their country, and their rejection of Vladimir Putin's lies about "denazification"

  • A severe pilot shortage in the U.S. leaves airlines scrambling for solutions

    The United States is facing its worst pilot shortage in recent memory, forcing airlines to cut flights just as travelers are returning after more than two years of the pandemic.

  • Chile's constitutional assembly rejects major mining overhaul

    A constitutional assembly in the world's top-copper producing nation on Saturday rejected a major overhaul to mining rights, including expanding Chilean state ownership. Controversial Article 27, which would have given the state exclusive mining rights over lithium, rare metals and hydrocarbons and a majority stake in copper mines, faced fierce opposition from the mining sector and was voted down last week. The environmental commission submitted multiple variations of the article to a vote on Saturday, but they all failed to achieve the 103-vote supermajority needed to pass into the draft constitution.

  • LME Boss Wants to Crack Open a Black Box of Commodity Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe London Metal Exchange’s demand for details of private deals between its members and their clients marks a line in the sand by chief Matthew Chamberl