U.S. eases COVID travel advisory for India -State Department

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in New Delhi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has lowered its COVID-related travel advisory for India to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased to reconsider travel, it said. The COVID advisories previously asked Americans not to travel to the two countries.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

