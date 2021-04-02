U.S. economy added eye-popping 916,000 jobs in March, crushing expectations

The U.S. economy added a whopping 916,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The blowout job gains show how vaccines and the economic reopening are juicing the battered labor market. Economists had been expecting an increase of 675,000.

It comes after the economy added 379,000 jobs in February, far outpacing expectations.

President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package on March 11, which is expected to add another boost to the recovery.

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: March's jobs report marked the biggest hiring spree since last summer.

Plus: Job gains in both January and February were even higher (+156,000) than previously reported.

Details: The leisure and hospitality sector (think restaurants, bars, etc.) was the standout with 280,000 new jobs added. But there were broad gains across other industries — construction, manufacturing — too.

The unemployment rate for workers without a high school degree dropped from 10.1% to 8.2% — a sharp decline.

It also dropped for all racial and ethnic groups, except Asian Americans. Their unemployment rate jumped by nearly a full percentage point.

What to watch: Whether the millions of workers out of the labor force come off the sidelines.

Roughly 347,000 came back last month — but there are still 3.8 million fewer people in the labor force compared to the beginning of last year.

The bottom line: These numbers show there's still more than enough slack in the labor market to support extremely strong jobs growth through the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Employment gains slowed down at the end of 2020, but there’s no reason they can’t pick back up again with gusto.

