U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer

Olivia Rockeman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank last quarter, the first contraction since 2020, as a ballooning trade deficit and softer inventory growth belied an otherwise solid consumer and business demand picture.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate after a 6.9% pace of growth at the end of 2021, the Commerce Department’s preliminary estimate showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 1% increase.

Follow the reaction in real time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

Together, net exports and inventories subtracted about 4 percentage points from headline growth. Government spending shrank, also weighing on GDP.

Still, real final sales to domestic purchasers, a measure of underlying demand that strips out the trade and inventories components, increased an annualized 2.6%, an improvement from the 1.7% pace in the fourth quarter.

On its face, the headline GDP figure was decidedly soft. But underlying details show still-solid household demand and business investment, corroborating comments about the economy from company executives during the current string of earnings calls.

Against a backdrop of quicker inflation, the figures will likely keep Federal Reserve monetary policy geared for a half-point hike in interest rates next week. Nonetheless, Fed officials need to balance that policy tightening with risks associated with building price pressures.

Critics of President Joe Biden, whose poll numbers have sunk, may also seize on the GDP figures to indicate his policies aren’t working.

Ten-year Treasury yields reversed an earlier decline, while stock futures and the dollar held onto gains.

Consumer Spending

The Commerce Department’s data showed personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, rose an annualized 2.7% in the first quarter, compared with 2.5% at the end of 2021. Services spending added 1.86 percentage points to GDP, while goods spending stagnated, reflecting changing consumer behavior.

At the start of this year, spending surged as Covid-19 cases declined. As the quarter dragged on, high inflation began to take a bite out of purchasing power. Nonetheless, many corporate executives on recent earnings calls touted the durability of the American consumer.

Looking forward, rapid inflation and dwindling fiscal support point to more moderate growth in outlays for the remainder of the year. Furthermore, higher interest rates may at some point prompt companies to trim capital expenditures budgets.

Other potential headwinds for the U.S. economy include knock-on effects from Russia’s war in Ukraine that include deteriorating growth prospects in Europe, raw-materials shortages and persistent supply-chain hiccups. Trade flows are also at risk from the Chinese government’s severe pandemic-related lockdown measures that have stymied activity at some of the nation’s ports.

How Executives See It

“We remain very confident that the fundamental strength of consumer demand trends will remain intact over multiple years.” -- Whirlpool Corp. CFO James Peters, April 26 earnings call

“If anything, discretionary spending, especially from affluent consumers and credit cardholders, has been going up quite healthily. So in general, there isn’t any evident impact on inflation.” -- Visa Inc. CFO Vasant Prabhu, April 26 earnings call

“North American dealer inventory remains at record lows with healthy demand further constrained by the persistent global supply chain headwinds, limiting any improvement inventory levels,” -- Polaris Inc. CEO Michael Speetzen, April 26 earnings call

“While the current environment remains difficult to predict, I expect that as 2022 progresses, we will begin to experience an easing supply chain disruptions, general inventory rebuilding across many end-use markets and still a healthy consumer willing to spend, especially in North America.” -- PPG Industries Inc. CEO Michael McGarry, April 22 earnings call

Last quarter, inflation-adjusted business investment increased an annualized 9.2%, the firmest in a year and reflecting stronger equipment spending and intellectual property, according to the GDP report.

Residential investment rose at a 2.1% pace, as builders began making some headway on backlogged projects. While underlying housing demand remains strong, a rapid rise in mortgage rates and record-high home prices are weighing on affordability and could begin weighing on homebuilding later this year.

The report showed trade subtracted 3.2 percentage points from GDP in the first quarter, reflecting a surge in imports and a drop in exports. The U.S. economy has recovered more quickly from than pandemic than many countries abroad, bolstering demand for foreign-made goods.

The change in inventories subtracted 0.84 percentage point from the headline figure during the January-March period. In the fourth quarter, they added a whopping 5.3 points. Looking ahead, businesses will continue to replenish their inventories in an effort to restock following the robust merchandise demand seen in 2021.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy, an inflation measure followed closely by Fed officials, grew an annualized 5.2% last quarter. Monthly PCE data for April will be released on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Quants Say Stock Market Is Worried About Wrong Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- While investors have been fixating on inflation and rate hike fears, the true signs of trouble lie in earnings growth outlooks, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. quantitative strategists. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgari

  • Yandex sells news, content recommendation services to Russia's VK

    Yandex, one of Europe's largest internet businesses, registered in the Netherlands, and Russian internet portal VK said they had come to an agreement in principle on the deal, and that they would announce details in due course. The deal is subject to approval by Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog, Yandex said.

  • Michael Burry Takes a Dig at Elon Musk While Defending Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry defended short sellers in a tweet that appeared to address Elon Musk’s delicate position of funding his buyout of Twitter Inc. using some of his Tesla Inc. stake.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows

  • The Looming Debt Crisis About to Make Everything Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponIt’s hard to imagine a more chaotic world than the one we’re in right now—what with Russia’s war on Ukraine, a Covid-19 pandemic that won’t quit and the lockdowns

  • Oil Companies Have Crushed Earnings Expectations. Why Their Stocks Have Been Falling.

    Oil stock financial results have been, well, incredible. S&P 500 energy companies, in aggregate, have posted first-quarter sales growth of 53% year-over-year as of Wednesday morning, according to Credit Suisse while earnings per share have risen 251%–and topped beaten analysts estimates by 15%. Energy companies beating on both sales and EPS have dropped an average of 2.2%, Credit Suisse explains.

  • NYC Mayor Eric Adams Calls for an End to the BitLicense Scheme

    Following two lawmaker bills targeting cryptos, NYC Mayor Adams is looking to avoid crippling hopes of NY becoming a digital asset hub

  • Delivery Hero Slumps on Sales Miss, Lack of Order Disclosures

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE shares tumbled to their lowest level in nearly five years, after the company missed sales estimates and stopped reporting order numbers.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponThe German

  • Diaper need emerges as health indicator during pandemic

    Thirty-six percent of surveyed families with young children said they did not have enough diapers during the pandemic. Tony Arruzza/Corbis Documentary via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than a third of Massachusetts households with a child under 5 didn’t have enough diapers to change their child as often as needed, according to our survey. A baby without enough diapers might have mo

  • Ethiopia says Tigrayan peacekeepers victims of rebel 'propaganda'

    Ethiopian peacekeepers from the war-torn Tigray region, who are refusing to return home, are victims of rebel "propaganda", the defence ministry said, following the soldiers' request for political asylum in Sudan.

  • The Fed's racing to raise rates, but how high remains an open bid

    U.S. Federal Reserve officials have aligned around plans to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes this year but remain split over what could be the make-or-break decision of where to stop to avoid dragging the economy into recession. A recent rise in long-term interest rates has done little yet to improve the inflation outlook and left the Fed at a risky juncture - torn between an even more aggressive pace of rate hikes that may push the economy backwards, or moving too slowly and allowing an inflationary psychology to take hold. "Ultimately it’s making a decision...'this is a path that seems consistent (with controlling inflation)'...Or judging that it's not the case," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said last week, outlining the struggles Fed officials anticipate in determining how high rates may need to rise to bring inflation back in line with the central bank's 2% target.

  • Disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers

    The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border. “The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board announced Wednesday will immediately begin focusing on misinformation aimed at migrants, a problem that has helped to fuel sudden surges at the U.S. southern border in recent years.

  • James Murdoch, Uday Shankar lead $1.8 billion investment in India's Viacom18

    An investment company set up by Rupert Murdoch's son James and former Disney India executive Uday Shankar said on Wednesday it will invest $1.8 billion in Reliance Industries' broadcasting business Viacom18. Bodhi Tree Systems, a venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and Shankar, is leading a fundraising in Viacom18 with a consortium of investors aimed at building India's "leading entertainment platform", the entities said in a joint statement.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • 3 Ways to Take Advantage of a Recession

    Find out which investment strategies enable you to take advantage of the next recession. You no longer have to be a victim of a recession.

  • Hungary, EU at odds over billions of euros of COVID funds

    BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Hungary sees no obstacles to the European Union releasing billions in economic stimulus funds to Budapest, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's top aide said on Thursday, but the bloc's executive disagreed, quoting corruption and anti-LGBT policies. The executive European Commission has been withholding its approval to pay out money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 malaise to Poland and Hungary, accusing them of undermining the rule of law. The Commission also sent a formal letter to Hungary on Wednesday in a first step of its fresh offensive against what it says is Orban dismantling democratic checks and balances.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. surged 14% in pre-market trading on Thursday after the company reported its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, easing concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Foc

  • Uniper sees Russian gas imports as safe despite supply stop to Poland, Bulgaria

    Uniper sees Russian gas flows into Germany as secure for now despite a halt in supplies to Poland and Bulgaria as transit volumes headed elsewhere would be unaffected, Germany's top importer of Russian gas said on Wednesday. But the group's chief executive said it could not be ruled out that Russia would stop supplying gas should Western nations decide in favour of an oil embargo. Russian energy giant Gazprom earlier said it had halted gas supplies to the two Poland and Bulgaria in its toughest response so far to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dismal polls have Dems split over how hard to push Biden agenda

    Democrats are divided over how hard to push President Biden’s agenda in the months remaining until Election Day, uncertain about how much risk to take on at a time when Biden’s approval rating is stuck just above 40 percent. Democratic lawmakers are growing increasingly pessimistic about scoring a big legislative victory and are split over…

  • U.S. new home sales dive in March; prices surge

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates and prices reduced affordability, but the housing market remains supported by an acute shortage of previously owned properties. New home sales plunged 8.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 763,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. February's sales pace was revised higher to 835,000 units from the previously reported 772,000 units.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.74% and 70.36%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?