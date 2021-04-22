U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

  • FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. five dollar note
  • FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia
1 / 2

U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a U.S. five dollar note
Shrutee Sarkar and Indradip Ghosh
·4 min read

By Shrutee Sarkar and Indradip Ghosh

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply, but another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed.

There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists.

The world's largest economy was predicted to grow on average 6.2% this year, the brightest outlook since polling began for the period more than two years ago and if achieved would mark the fastest annual expansion since 1984.

While the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4% expansion was slightly more optimistic than the poll consensus, about 15% of 105 economists predicted the economy would grow 7% or more this year, with the range of forecasts showing higher highs and higher lows compared with last month.

But nearly 70% of economists, or 39 of 56, in response to an additional question said the biggest risk to the economy was a resurgence in coronavirus cases over the next three months.

"We raised our growth forecast due to additional fiscal stimulus and the speedy vaccination program," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets."

"The upshot is that the U.S. economy is smoking. But another wave of cases would put our forecast at risk. For now, we assume it won't lead to another round of aggressive restrictions."

Reuters poll graphic on U.S. economic outlook: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/qmypmlxxdvr/EQ%20U.S.%20April.PNG

After having likely expanded at an annualized pace of 5.8% in the previous quarter, the U.S. economy was forecast to grow 8.5% this quarter. That marks a sharp upgrade - in stark contrast to predictions for most major developed economies - from 7.2% predicted for this quarter last month.

While the U.S. economy was forecast to return to pre-crisis levels this year, the unemployment rate was expected to take more than a year, according to a majority of economists in response to a separate question.

"As we will get later in the year and certainly in 2022, the boost from not just reopening but also fiscal stimulus will be fading to the point when the stimulus turns into a fiscal drag," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist at TD Securities.

"So there are a lot of reasons to not simply extrapolate the strong numbers we are seeing now and we expect the net result at the end to be less than a complete recovery in the labor market."

While the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge - the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index - was forecast to average 2.0% this year and next, over 90% of nearly 50 economists said the risks were skewed to the upside.

Reuters poll graphic on U.S. economic growth, inflation and unemployment rate outlook: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/polling/yxmpjdeeapr/US%20April%20dschart.PNG

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged on Tuesday "a little higher" temporary inflation this year but said the central bank was committed to limiting any overshoot.

Asked when the Fed was likely to start tapering its monthly asset purchases program, more than half, or 28 of 52 economists, said in the first quarter next year. Twelve said sometime this year and 12 said later.

"Fed officials attach policy decisions to employment and inflation outcomes, which is normal, but the confidence on reaching key targets is highly dependent on reopening and a return to normal for the economy," said Stephen Gallagher, chief U.S. economist at Societe Generale.

"After mid-year, they are more likely to speak on tapering, and the message should strengthen. This guidance strategy should allow for tapering of asset purchases in early 2022."

(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Indradip Ghosh; Additional reporting by Manjul Paul; Polling by Richa Rebello and Swathi Nair; Editing by Rahul Karunakar and Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen lays out 'bold' climate agenda for U.S. economy, markets

    (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday pledged to aggressively tackle climate change using all the tools at her disposal, warning that a failure to do so effectively and promptly could undermine economic growth. To bring the U.S. economy in line with international goals of eliminating carbon emissions will "require bold and urgent action - nothing less than transforming important sectors of the global economy, especially when it comes to how we generate power and move people and goods," Yellen said in a wide-ranging speech to the Institute of International Finance. "We are committed to directing public investment to areas that can facilitate our transition to net-zero and strengthen the functioning of our financial system so that workers, investors, and businesses can seize the opportunity that tackling climate change presents," Yellen said.

  • Minnesota’s attorney general was “never convinced” he’d win

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he wasn't convinced that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin would be found guilty for the murder of George Floyd, per an excerpt from his upcoming "60 Minutes" interview released Wednesday.The big picture: In the interview, airing Sunday, Ellison noted that "when the victim is a person of color, it's just rare that there's any accountability." This is particularly the case for police officers in the deaths of Black people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBut a jury on Tuesday found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.What he's saying: "I was never convinced we were going to win this case until we heard the verdict of guilty," Ellison told CBS' Scott Pelley. The attorney general recalled the case involving white police officers who beat Rodney King in 1991."I remember how devastated I felt when I heard that the jury acquitted those officers," he said."Every moment of this case, I thought, 'What are we missing… Do we need another witness?' I was not sure that we were going to get the just result that we did get until I heard Judge Cahill announce the verdict."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. pays travel costs for some sponsors to pick up migrant children

    The federal government has been paying travel costs for adult sponsors trying to get to shelters to pick up migrant children, a Department of Health and Human Services agency spokesperson confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: Officials would not provide numbers, but the policy shift underscores the urgency the Biden administration feels to quickly release kids who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone and remain in HHS custody.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Despite efforts by the Administration for Children and Families to speed up the process of vetting sponsors and releasing kids, the total number of children and teens in the agency's network of shelters continues to rise — recently surpassing 20,000.HHS, which oversees ACF and the child migrant program, has been criticized for not doing enough, fast enough, to lower the population of minors in its custody.How we got here: Migrant child care providers had already been authorized to use government funds to pay for flights for some children being released to family members or other vetted caretakers living in the United States.Paying for that travel is a "normal part of the unaccompanied children program's operations," the ACF's Office of Communications told Axios in a statement.The authorization was updated on March 22, allowing government funds to also be used for the transportation of sponsors to migrant child facilities when needed, according to ACF.The allowance came despite the agency's own policy stating that the sponsor "is responsible for the unaccompanied alien child’s transportation costs," and under "no circumstances will [the Office of Refugee Resettlement] pay for the sponsor’s airfare."What they're saying: Mark Greenberg, a former HHS official who oversaw the child migrant program under President Obama, told Axios it's a good decision in view of the rising number of kids in custody.Given reports it costs about $775 a day to house a child, covering sponsor travel costs could save the government money, Greenberg said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Predicting the next pandemic 'harder than we think', scientists warn

    The World Health Organization has stressed the coronavirus outbreak is 'not necessarily the big one'.

  • Bipartisan group of senators looks for starting point on immigration reform

    A bipartisan group of senators that met privately Wednesday agreed to have their staffs draft a document outlining incremental immigration changes so they "can build from there," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Axios.Why it matters: The Republicans and Democrats recognize that Congress has failed numerous times to pass comprehensive reform, so now they're looking for a starting point amid a migrant surge at the southern border.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: The group, led by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), met behind closed doors in the Mansfield Room, steps away from the Senate floor.Attendees included Cornyn and Durbin, as well as Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) called in.The biggest areas of consensus were protections for so-called Dreamers and preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), according to a source familiar with the discussion.What they're saying: "I was making the argument, and I think people generally understand, that we're not going to do comprehensive immigration reform on this," Cornyn told Axios."We do incremental a lot better," he added. "Unfortunately, there's not a lot of trust. But I think if we did something that is pretty much consensus, like DACA, then that would be confidence-building, and then we'd kind of move on to the next."Durbin said: “We did not reach any conclusions. ... We put many ideas on the table. And we're going to invite the administration to look at them and join us in this conversation.""I think we agree on a bipartisan basis that we've got to reform the system, as far as we can take it," Durbin added.Yes, but: There's already one hiccup.While Durbin told reporters he sees the immigration bills that recently passed in the Democratic-controlled House as "starting points,” most Republicans see them as non-starters. "I think that'd be a mistake. There wouldn't be any support for the House bills," Cornyn told Axios.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meet the man in a bear suit walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco

    He has got a giant padded head, perfectly round red cheeks and a bobbletail, and he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Jesse Larios says he does not know exactly what inspired him to dress up as the character he has named Bearsun and start the over 400-mile (644-km) trip, but he has been pleased with the attention the move has received. The journey Larios began on April 12 has morphed into something bigger, drawing fans from all over.

  • Fact check: CDC recommends masks in most cases even after COVID-19 vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public and in most other cases after getting a vaccine for COVID-19.

  • South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator

    A driver in South Carolina is the latest person to be killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. Honda said Wednesday that a faulty driver's air bag blew apart in a crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord in Lancaster County, South Carolina. The company wouldn't give details of the Jan. 9 crash near Charlotte, North Carolina, nor would it identify the person who was killed.

  • Human remains found during search for Amish woman missing for 10 months

    18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos was last seen on June 21, 2020, in the area of Bird-in-Hand, while walking home from church.

  • Greater Bay Area: Hongkongers seen boosting demand for homes as banks dangle cheaper loans, easier cross-border payment facility

    Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), the local unit of China's biggest lender by assets, said demand from local buyers for mortgage financing of Bay area homes surged last quarter as the economies in mainland and Hong Kong showed signs of recovery following forecasts for annual growth in 2021. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. The bank saw a tenfold increase in such applications in 2020 over 2019, Leung added. Zhuhai and Zhongshan were the favourite picks of Hongkongers, who accounted for 85 per cent of the applications. Home transactions in the Greater Bay Area involving Hongkongers sank 46 per cent to 161,000 in 2020 due to the stringent border restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Centaline Property Agency. That should rebound by about 25 per cent to more than 200,000 this year as vaccination programmes expand and travel curbs eased. The Greater Bay Area covers Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in southern Guangdong province. Relatively lower house prices in mainland cities and improved cross-border transport links such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Hong Kong-Shenzhen express rail have cut travelling time and raised the appeal of home ownership there. House prices in the Greater Bay Area are expected to continue to trend upwards, with five cities marking a record high in March, according to Centaline. Shenzhen, one of the five, has broken price records for 19 straight months, it added. ICBC (Asia) offers mortgages which allow Hong Kong buyers the option to pay the down payment and monthly instalments using the local dollar without the need to visit mainland branches, sidestepping the hassle of cross-border remittances and foreign-exchange fluctuations. The down payment could be transferred through the bank to the applicant's yuan-denominated account in mainland China under the same name, which can be disbursed to the home developers thereafter. Without this arrangement, homebuyers would have to open a mainland bank account, take a mortgage from a mainland lender and remit the house payments from Hong Kong, subject to daily transfer limits. Leung said the ICBC (Asia)'s plan caps the loan size at HK$10 million at 3.25 per cent per annum with a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 60 per cent and repayment terms of up to 30 years. Other mainland lenders in Hong Kong, such as China Citic Bank, Bank of China, and China Construction Bank, are also offering similar loan facility. "The interest rate is much lower compared to the 5 to 6 per cent range offered by other banks in mainland China," said Kostka Cheung, chief operating officer at mReferral Mortgage Brokerage Services. "This is the lowest interest rate available in the market." Potential buyers at the sales centre of Leading New Wave by Poly Property and Country Garden, in Zhongshan. Photo: Pearl Liu alt=Potential buyers at the sales centre of Leading New Wave by Poly Property and Country Garden, in Zhongshan. Photo: Pearl Liu> Based on these terms, a flat costing HK$5 million would require a monthly repayment of HK$13,056, according to mReferral. For HK$5 million, one could buy a flat measuring 1,141 sq ft (106 sq m) in gross floor area with three rooms in Shenzhen's northeastern Longgang district, according to listings from Centaline. The sum would only buy a 354-sq ft flat at Kweilin House, a 41-year old development in Tsuen Wan Centre. Midland China expects around 70 per cent of its customers who purchase mainland properties would opt for applying for a mortgage instead of paying in full, up from about 50 per cent, as local banks start offering mortgages on mainland properties to Hong Kong investors. "Given the convenience and lower interest rates, I believe that more buyers would opt to take the mortgage from a local bank" without having to bear the currency risk, said Anita Wong, Hong Kong-based assistant general manager for Greater Bay Area sales and marketing at Midland. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. presented Iran roadmap on sanctions relief in Vienna talks

    During this week's nuclear talks in Vienna, the U.S. provided Iran with an outline of the sanctions it was prepared to remove as part of a mutual return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday. Why it matters: Iran has thus far demanded that the roughly 1,500 sanctions imposed by the Trump administration all be lifted, but the Biden administration says that's a non-starter.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe removal of the sanctions is highly politically charged in Congress. Israel and other U.S. partners in the Middle East are also very concerned.Because Iran has refused to meet directly with the U.S., EU mediators presented Iran with the U.S. position on sanctions.Breaking it down: The U.S. broke the sanctions into three categories:Nuclear-related sanctions the U.S. must remove to return to full compliance.Non-nuclear sanctions the U.S. does not need to remove.Sanctions imposed by the Trump administration under a non-nuclear pretext, but which the Biden administration believes were only meant to obstruct a return to the nuclear deal.The U.S. told Iran it will need to review all the sanctions in the third category to determine whether they were warranted or could be lifted.Another issue discussed in the talks was the sequencing of the steps Iran and the U.S. would have to take. The State Department official said the U.S. made clear to Iran it will not agree to remove all sanctions before Iran takes any action at all.What they're saying: Some progress was made in Vienna, but not enough to change the picture dramatically from one week ago, the official said.“We have more clarity about what the U.S. needs to do to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA and Iran knows better what it needs to do to go back to full compliance," the official said.But clarity doesn’t mean consensus, the official said, and there's still a long way to go.What’s next: The State Department official didn’t rule out the possibility of getting a deal by mid-May. He stressed that the U.S. wants to get to an agreement as soon as possible, but not at the expense of getting an appropriate deal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officials: Biden preparing to recognize Armenian genocide

    President Joe Biden is preparing to formally acknowledge that the systematic killing and deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide, according to U.S. officials. The anticipated move — something Biden had pledged to do as a candidate — could further complicate an already tense relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Administration officials had not informed Turkey as of Wednesday, and Biden could still change his mind, according to one official.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Eric Andre Alleges He Was Racially Profiled, Drug Searched by Police in Airport

    Actor and comedian Eric Andre alleges he was racially profiled by two police officers in an Atlanta airport before boarding a flight on Wednesday. Andre made the claims in a series of tweets, alleging that two plainclothes officers stopped him at the Delta terminal in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and performed a random drug […]

  • A new deal with Norway allows the US to keep an eye on Russian subs closer to Russia's home turf

    The deal aims to increase military cooperation with the US at sea and in the air for "years to come," the Norwegian government said.

  • Biden is set to officially recognize the Armenian genocide, despite warnings from Turkey it could 'worsen ties' even more

    Turkey has urged Biden against recognizing the killings as genocide at a time when the dynamic between Washington and Ankara is already contentious.

  • Special Report: Hong Kong activists retreat as China-style justice comes to their city

    On March 23, a Hong Kong High Court judge denied former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan’s bail appeal and sent him back to Lai Chi Kok prison. “The Department of Justice will be judged by heaven.” Wan is one of 36 pro-democracy activists denied bail and being kept in custody more than a month after being arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion for organizing an unofficial primary election.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Chrissy Teigen's mom says she has a separate pantry in her daughter's home where she stores her Thai food essentials

    Pepper told Insider she fills her fridge with staple grocery items, while Chrissy's loot is more meal-specific.