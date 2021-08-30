U.S. opens investigations into bans on school mask mandates in 5 states

FILE PHOTO: Mask mandates in Pinellas County Schools
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Education is opening civil rights investigations to determine whether five states that have banned schools from requiring masks are discriminating against students with disabilities, the agency said on Monday.

The department is targeting Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, all Republican-led states, in its investigations. It said it was concerned that their bans on mandatory masking could leave students with disabilities and underlying health conditions more vulnerable to COVID-19, limiting their access to in-person learning opportunities.

"It's simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

"The Department will fight to protect every student's right to access in-person learning safely and the rights of local educators to put in place policies that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person safely this fall."

As millions of U.S. public school students head back to the classroom, numerous school districts and state education agencies are grappling with masking and vaccination requirements, especially in the South where the virus is surging.

Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona are four other Republican-led states that have banned mandatory masking orders in schools. The Education Department left those states out of its inquiry because court orders or other actions have paused their enforcement, it said in a news release.

The department says it is monitoring those states and would take action if local mask-wearing policies are later barred from going into effect.

A Florida state judge on Friday ruled that the state had no authority to enforce an order by Governor Ron DeSantis banning public school districts from requiring masks in classrooms.

Before the ruling, multiple school districts in the state had defied the governor's order, putting in place mandates that provide exceptions for students with medical conditions.

DeSantis has said his office will appeal the court's decision.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago and Tyler Clifford in New York CityEditing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Federal court upholds ballot postage is not a poll tax

    A federal appeals court declined a request to rule that the cost of postage required for absentee ballots in Georgia constitutes a poll tax in violation of the Constitution.

  • Republican Sen. Ben Sasse accuses Biden of using 'happy talk' in Afghanistan approach, says he is 'disconnected from reality'

    "There is clearly no plan. There has been no plan. Their plan has basically been happy talk," Sasse said of Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal strategy.

  • 29-year-old man faces murder charge in fatal Friday morning shooting in Kansas City

    Witnesses told police that Darryl Donegan, 29, and Kurreem Graves, 41, were. However, prior to the fatal shooting, the two had been arguing overnight.

  • Hurricane Ida batters Louisiana hospitals filled with COVID patients; European Union removes US from travel list: Latest COVID-19 updates

    Some hospitals have been able to evacuate a small number of patients while others say they’re planning to evacuate 'once it is safe to do so.'

  • Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

    A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said.

  • Giuliani’s PR Guru Resigns as Legal Walls Close In

    JIm Watson/GettyAs Rudy Giuliani navigates an increasingly lonely and stormy world amid a federal investigation and a billion-dollar defamation suit, he’ll now have to do so without his young but trusted communications director.Christianné Allen, the 22-year-old MAGA influencer who joined Giuliani’s team in August 2019, has resigned her post at Giuliani Communications LLC effective this week, The Daily Beast has learned.Allen says she has been replaced by Todd Shapiro, a former spokesperson for

  • The Left Hammers Away at Krysten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

    Michael Brochstein/Sipa USAPHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat.Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change.But a representation of Sinema was there—a four-foot sculpture of her carved out of a big block of ice—to display at an event held by activists from the lef

  • US handed out blank copies of visas in Afghanistan, setting terrorists up: Ex-FBI agent

    A former FBI special agent who tracked counterterrorism cases warned that terrorists in Afghanistan stand a high chance of being able to walk right onto U.S.-bound planes as a result of the Biden administration's dissemination of blank visa papers throughout the country.

  • Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

    President Joe Biden is in the midst of the roughest stretch of his presidency -- with evacuation operations continuing through Tuesday in Afghanistan under the threat of further terrorist attacks -- having failed to convince even members of his own party that he's on the right course. In fact, there's uncommon cross-partisan agreement that withdrawing all U.S. troops by Aug. 31 could be a grave mistake. The percentage of Americans who think U.S. troops should stay until all Americans are out of Afghanistan is 86% among Democrats, 87% among Republicans and 86% among Independents, in the ABC/Ipsos poll conducted after Thursday's suicide attack in Kabul.

  • Don’t Negotiate With Trump’s Disease-Spreading Zombie Army

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyWhat will it take for the American majority to stop being hijacked by the bad-faith politics of an increasingly radicalized GOP that will stop at nothing to promote death and achieve minority rule?Most of us in this country, who have chosen life during a pandemic, are asked to coddle the unhinged temper tantrums and violent extremism of a conservative base that continues supporting the Jan. 6 violent insurrection and attacking our voting rights,

  • CNN Mocks Trump Over Wild Account Of Maybe Talking To Taliban Leader Who 'Screamed'

    “He asked me one question, and I’d rather not repeat that question, because it’s a very scary question,” said former President Donald Trump.

  • An 88-year-old professor in Georgia resigned in the middle of class because a student refused to wear a mask over her nose: 'That's it. I'm retired.'

    Irwin Bernstein told the student he had underlying health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, that made him more susceptible to harsh COVID symptoms.

  • Driver disregards school bus’s stop arm, kills high-school student, Indiana police say

    The driver fled the scene after striking the student, officials say

  • County Judge Issues Injunction Against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Ban On Mask Mandates

    School districts made a “sufficient showing” that the ban is “unlawful ... violates the Texas Constitution and would cause irreparable harm,” the judge ruled.

  • Pritzker changes ethics bill, vetoes ambulance bill

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an amendatory veto of the ethics bill, saying there’s a drafting error lawmakers need to correct.

  • Covid spike reignites sovereignty debate among Native Hawaiians

    The crises of Covid-19 and over-tourism have brought attention to a contentious decades-old campaign for federal recognition of a Native Hawaiian government.

  • Lindsey Graham repeats impeachment call for former friend Joe Biden

    Republican accuses president of ignoring advice on AfghanistanBiden rebuffed Graham in call explaining Trump supportOpinion: Lindsey Graham, reverse ferret Lindsey Graham answers questions from reporters while on his way to a vote on Capitol Hill. Photograph: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/REX/Shutterstock Lindsey Graham has repeated his call for Joe Biden to be impeached over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president “ignored sound advice” and has “been this way for 40 years”.

  • An Iowa town goes to battle for Afghan immigrant

    As an interpreter serving in Afghanistan, Zalmay Niazy became a target of the Taliban, and applied for asylum in the U.S., where he'd settled among the Iowa cornfields. But when his application was turned down, the townspeople of Iowa Falls fought back.

  • Duterte's top aide declines Philippine presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide has rejected the endorsement of the ruling party to run as its candidate in the 2022 elections, a development that some analysts said may open the way for Duterte's daughter to stand. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a letter to the PDP-Laban party, said he wanted to devote his attention to helping fight the pandemic, asking his allies to support candidates who will continue Duterte's policies and programmes. Go had previously said he was open to running for president if Duterte was his running mate.

  • Ivanka Trump's Cousin Has a Theory on Why She'll Stay Out of Politics For Good

    Mary Trump has never been shy in sharing her opinions on the Trump family and their politics. She’s got a new book, The Reckoning: Our Nation’s Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal, that takes a deep dive into her uncle, Donald Trump, and what is next for the controversial family. While she does think […]