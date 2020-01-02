U.S. Embassy in Australia: Tourists should leave due to wildfires

Tourists on Australia's South Coast of New South Wales should leave, U.S. Embassy officials warned Thursday, because of "extreme fire danger" starting Saturday.

The embassy advised people to avoid the area this weekend. New South Wales's Rural Fire Service map showed a large cluster of wildfires Thursday from south of Brisbane to south of Canberra, Australia's capital.

New South Wales has declared a state of emergency that will take effect on Friday.

Authorities have confirmed at least a dozen fatalities from the fires, which have been burning since October. Wildlife groups fear that millions of animals have died, as well.

It hasn't helped that Australia has experienced some of its hottest and driest conditions on record in recent weeks.

