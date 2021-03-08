U.S. embassy condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil heartland

  • Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen
  • Saudi-led coalition launches air strikes on Yemeni capital after foiling drone attacks: witness
1 / 2

U.S. embassy condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil heartland

Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it is committed to defending Saudi Arabia following drone and missile strikes by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, including on a Saudi facility vital to oil exports.

Saudi authorities said there were no casualties or property losses from Sunday's attacks targeting an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil loading facility, and a residential compound in Dhahran used by state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The attacks, which drove Brent crude prices above $70 a barrel to their highest since January 2020, come at a time of friction in the decades-old alliance between Saudi Arabia and the United States as President Joe Biden pressures Riyadh over its human rights record and the ruinous Yemen war.

"The heinous Houthi assaults on civilians and vital infrastructure demonstrate lack of respect for human life and disregard for peace efforts," the U.S. embassy in the kingdom said in an Arabic-language Twitter post.

"The United States stands by Saudi Arabia and its people. Our commitment to defend the Kingdom and its security is firm."

The Houthis have been battling a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen for six years in a conflict largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The group said its operation on Sunday using 14 drones and eight ballistic missiles also attacked military targets in the Saudi cities of Dammam, Asir and Jazan.

The coalition said it destroyed 12 Houthi drones, without specifying locations in the kingdom, and two ballistic missiles launched towards Jazan.

INTERCEPTED

The Saudi defence ministry later said it had intercepted an armed drone coming from the sea before it could hit its target at Ras Tanura. Shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near the residential compound used by Aramco.

The two sites in the Eastern Province are located on the Gulf coast across from Iran and near Iraq and Bahrain, which is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. Yemen lies near 1,000 km (620 miles) southwest on the Gulf of Aden.

Eastern Province has most of Aramco's production and export facilities. In 2019, Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, was shaken by a big attack on oil installations just a few km (miles) from the facilities targeted on Sunday, which Riyadh blamed on Iran, a charge Tehran denies.

The 2019 attack, which was claimed by the Houthis but which Riyadh said did not originate from Yemen, forced Saudi Arabia to temporarily shut more than half of its crude output.

The United States later sent American troops and military equipment to bolster the kingdom's air and missile defences.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks as the United States and the United Nations are pushing for a truce to revive stalled peace talks. Biden has declared a halt to U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen, but said Washington would continue to help Saudi Arabia defend itself.

On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis were emboldened after the Biden administration revoked terrorist designations on the group imposed by former President Donald Trump's administration and backed by Riyadh.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on two Houthi military leaders in the first punitive measures against the group by Biden's administration following the spike in attacks on Saudi cities and battles in Yemen's Marib region.

The Yemen war has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.

(Reporting by Gulf team and Ellen Francis in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen’s rebel-held capital

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Sunday that it had launched a new air campaign on the country’s capital and other provinces, in retaliation for a series of missile and drone strikes targeting key military and oil facilities across Saudi Arabia.

  • Sam Darnold on basketball and rookie life in NY

    Sam Darnold sits down with Jeane Coakley to chat rookie life in New York, on Jets Nation: Midseason Report, Thursday at 6:30p on SNY.

  • U.S. and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

    The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.

  • Kelly Marie Tran Hits the Virtual Red Carpet as the First South East Asian Disney Princess

    The 'Star Wars' actress is back and better than ever in 'Raya and the Last Dragon.'

  • Todd Bowles declares Sam Darnold won't start Sunday

    Todd Bowles announced Sam Darnold won't be the starter Sunday vs. the Bills, however, he could serve as the backup to Josh McCown

  • Stellantis Says It's Sticking By Chrysler. Should It?

    In the sprawling new Stellantis empire, it might make sense for some brands to die so that others may live. Does the herd need culling?

  • 'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek remembered by daughter Nicky on anniversary of cancer revelation

    Nicky Trebek remembers her father, "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, on the two-year anniversary of his pancreatic cancer revelation.

  • Trial implicating Honduran president in drug trafficking begins in New York

    The trial of an alleged Honduran drug-trafficker, whose case implicates Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and other high-ranking officials, gets under way in the Southern District of New York on Monday. Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez, 50, was arrested trying to leave Miami in 2020 and has pled 'Not guilty' to charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States and related weapons charges. References to Hernandez appear frequently in the filings against Fuentes Ramirez, as well as in a drug-trafficking case against Hernandez's brother Tony, who was convicted of drug trafficking and related weapons charges in October 2019.

  • Women in Love: ‘The World to Come’ Is Filled With the Wild Excitement of Romance

    Vanessa Kirby is utterly magnetic in director Mona Fastvold's 19-century historical drama focused on the desire between women

  • Aerials show huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria

    A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria sparked a massive blaze across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, aerial and satellite images show. Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.

  • Attack on Saudi oil site fuels upward march for crude prices

    Oil prices rose Monday as Saudi Arabian oil facilities were targeted by drone strikes just days after the largest crude exporting nations in the world said they would not increase output. Crude prices have surged more than 30% this year as massive vaccinations campaigns gain momentum, potentially signaling the beginning of the end of a global pandemic. The attacks in Saudi Arabia follow a devastating winter freeze in Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of U.S. oil, pushing prices above $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.

  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc said on Monday its net loss in the fourth quarter of last year narrowed 42% from the same period in 2019, as EV sales increased in the world's biggest car market. New York-listed Xpeng, which sells mainly in China and competes with Tesla Inc and Nio Inc, said its net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 787.4 million yuan ($120.7 million) for the quarter, compared with 1,354.6 million yuan a year earlier. In the final three months last year, revenue jumped 346% year-on-year to 2.85 billion yuan.

  • Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas

    Officials in some of the affected cities worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development. Under the new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people, like Bismarck and Sheboygan, would be changed to “micropolitan" statistical areas instead.

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade

    The European Union should shake off its ill will and build a good relationship with Britain as sovereign equals, Britain's top EU adviser David Frost said on Sunday, promising to stand up for the country's interests. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Frost again defended Britain's unilateral move to smooth post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, over which the EU has promised to launch legal action for breaching the terms of the Brexit deal. Since Britain left the EU last year, relations between the two have soured, with both sides accusing the other of acting in bad faith in relation to part of their trade agreement that covers goods movements to Northern Ireland.

  • New Zealand city emerges from weeklong lockdown

    New Zealand's biggest city Auckland reopened on Sunday after a weeklong lockdown caused by a cluster of the more-contagious UK variant of COVID-19.Health officials said the country recorded zero cases for a full week.People were able to leave their homes Sunday morning and fetch a coffee. Many felt relieved."It's lovely to be out and about again, it's hard being confined for long periods of time. We've done it before but it's refreshing to be out and about."The city of two million people will continue to face restrictions, like crowd gathering limits and masks on public transportation, but those may be eased at the end of this week.Its neighbor Australia has also been successful in keeping infections down, with zero cases reported in more than a month.New Zealand and Australia have deployed aggressive tactics, like contact tracing, border closures and foreign traveler quarantines.Their economies have made fast improvements, while both countries have started rolling out vaccines.Australia administered its first dose of the Oxford/AztraZeneca vaccine on Sunday, now an option alongside the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California reportedly received the wrong dose, but officials say nobody needs a booster shot

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.