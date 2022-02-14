U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Relocates as Russian Military Buildup Continues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will relocate to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, as a result of the buildup of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders.

“My team and I constantly review the security situation to determine when prudence dictates a change in posture,” Blinken said in a statement on the State Department website. “With that in mind, we are in the process of temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”

“I have ordered these measures for one reason — the safety of our staff — and we strongly urge any remaining U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately,” added Blinken.

The State Department has also ordered the dismantling of computer workstations and of the Kyiv embassy’s phone network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing internal communications and U.S. officials familiar with the orders.

Russia has amassed roughly 130,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, including in Ukraine’s northern neighbor Belarus. It remains unclear whether Russian president Vladimir Putin will give the order to invade Ukraine, with Russian officials denying that an invasion is imminent.

Russia has objected to the proposed membership of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, with Putin voicing concerns about NATO’s military presence on Russia’s borders.

“Our recent warnings have indeed been heard and are having a certain effect: Tensions have risen there, after all,” Putin said in a speech to Russian diplomats in November. “It is important for them to remain in this state for as long as possible, so that it does not occur to them to stage some kind of conflict on our western frontiers that we do not need.”

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Olympian Elana Meyers Talyor switched sports to bobsled to make her dream a reality

    U.S. Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor switched sports to bobsled get to the Olympics. In Beijing, she's competing for a reason greater than a gold medal.

  • Auto industry restarts work after end of U.S.-Canada bridge blockade

    The auto industry started to return to business as usual on Monday after the reopening of a major U.S.-Canada border crossing that had been shutdown by people protesting vaccine mandates and other restrictions.Why it matters: The blockade of Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, and is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S., compounded pre-existing supply chain problems and negatively affected the auto industry. Get market news worthy of your

  • Where Are Former U.S. Winter Olympic Stars Today? Find Out Here

    From two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan to the most decorated female skier Lindsey Vonn, heres a look at where these famous Olympians are now.

  • Ukraine calls for meeting with Russia amid tensions

    Ukraine is calling for a meeting with Russia as tensions between the two countries rise, stoking fears in the U.S. and other allied nations of an armed conflict.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the request for a meeting in a tweet on Sunday. He asked that Russia and all participating states gather within 48 hours to discuss "reinforcement & redeployment" on their border and in Crimea.He said the appeal comes after Russia...

  • Why Carnival Cruise Line Stock Fell Today

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock attempted to rise above the market on Monday but came up short. The cruise line operator's shares jumped 2% in early trading before falling to a 3% decline by 3 p.m. ET on a down day for the S&P 500. The slump was mostly due to that wider market drop, but Carnival also issued an important update spelling out its plans for resuming full operations.

  • Shares slide, oil rises on growing Ukraine crisis

    World shares slid on Monday as U.S. warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time pushed oil prices to fresh seven-year peaks and sent investors scurrying to buy safe-haven government bonds they have mostly shunned this year. Europe's STOXX 600 share index tumbled as much as 3.0% and spot gold headed toward its biggest single-day gain in four months even as Russia suggested it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse the crisis. The United States is relocating its embassy operations in Ukraine from the capital Kyiv to the western city of Lviv, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, citing the "dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces."

  • Pelosi says Putin is prepared to invade Ukraine but hopes sanctions deter him and 'diplomacy works'

    "The fact is that we think that an assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy," Pelosi said on Sunday, threatening "severe consequences."

  • Conditions no longer in place to continue Mali fight, France says

    The conditions are no longer in place to continue the fight against Islamist militants in Mali and President Emmanuel Macron has asked to re-organise French troops in the region, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday. "If the conditions are no longer in place so that we can act in Mali, which is clearly the case, then we will continue to fight terrorism next door with the Sahel countries, who " Le Drian told France 5. France is considering withdrawing its troops from Mali, but adapting its strategy to prevent Islamist militancy spreading south may prove complex and contribute to uncertainty in the region.

  • Ukraine’s President Says Wednesday ‘Will Be the Day’ of Russia’s Attack

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine had downplayed reports that Russia could attack Ukraine "any day now."

  • Stocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks faced another session of wild swings as traders assessed the latest geopolitical developments amid worries about a Federal Reserve policy mistake.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextStocks Pare Losses Amid Wild Swings; Oil Tops $95: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesAfter a

  • China’s already won the winter sports marketing games

    The government's push to expand winter sports includes recruiting Eileen Gu and promoting indoor ski resorts.

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition

    Paxton accuses Facebook parent company Meta of unlawfully collecting biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent.

  • German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine

    The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is expected to grow to a 360-strong German deployment, which comes on top of existing NATO forces in the region, a spokesperson for the alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup said. The new deployments include reconnaissance and artillery troops and medics from units throughout Germany, as well as around 100 howitzer and other vehicles, with arrivals expected to continue throughout this week. "It's a strong signal that Germany is willing and capable of reinforcing the battlegroup immediately as needed," Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Andrae, German commander of the NATO troops in Lithuania, told reporters.

  • Enough with the Rambo cosplay. It’s time for WA to finally ban high-capacity magazines

    Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma told reporters that there’s “never a harmful year to do bills on gun safety.”

  • Biden warns Russia of costs of Ukraine invasion

    President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis. (Feb. 12)

  • Is Winter Olympics star Eileen Gu Chinese or American? Let people be both, says Beijing researcher

    China should relax its dual citizenship restrictions, a Beijing-based demographer has said, as controversy swirls over the nationality of Winter Olympics gold medallist Eileen Gu's nationality. Olympic athletes must be citizens of the nations under whose flag they compete. But US-born Gu, 18, has chosen to represent China - her mother's country. She continues to decline to disclose the status of her own citizenship, which has made many on social media turn against the champion freestyle skier. B

  • U.S. officials won't confirm reports on possible Russia invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior U.S. officials on Sunday said they could not confirm reports that U.S. intelligence indicates that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday, but said they would try to prevent any "surprise attack" by sharing what they knew of Russia's plans. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan repeated that a Russian invasion https://graphics.reuters.com/RUSSIA-UKRAINE/dwpkrkwkgvm could begin any day and President Joe Biden has said he will support Ukraine after any invasion and defend NATO territory.

  • Biden threatens devastating sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. Here's what that might look like.

    U.S. sanctions against Russia could target exports, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and even Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his inner circle.

  • Ominous Russian movements in Black Sea raise alarm

    It’s not just Russian troop movements that are setting off alarm bells. A large naval buildup in the Black and Mediterranean seas has created another threat to Ukraine near Crimea.

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.