U.S. emergency-management chief Brock Long to resign

FILE PHOTO: FEMA Administrator Brock Long listens as U.S. President Donald Trump holds an Oval Office meeting on preparations for hurricane Florence at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

By Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, said he would resign on Wednesday, after overseeing the government's response to a string of record-breaking hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.

Long took over FEMA in June 2017, just months before one of the most active hurricane seasons in U.S. history.

Hurricane Harvey dumped a record amount of rainfall in Texas, and Hurricane Irma became one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record before slamming into Florida.

Hurricane Maria killed nearly 3,000 people in Puerto Rico and left the island's 3.7 million residents without electricity, forcing FEMA to launch its biggest-ever air mission to deliver food and water.

In December of that year, California recorded its largest wildfire ever.

During Long's tenure, FEMA responded to more than 220 declared disasters, he said in a statement.

Long was praised for his response to those disasters, but his reputation took a hit last fall when he was investigated for using government vehicles to commute between Washington and his home in North Carolina.

He is one of several Trump administration officials to face scrutiny over his use of government resources.





