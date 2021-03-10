U.S. encountered more than 100,000 migrants at U.S.-Mexico border in February

Migrants are seen after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. border agents encountered 100,441 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, Troy Miller, the senior official performing duties as the commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said on Wednesday, confirming the highest monthly total since a major border surge in mid-2019.

Miller said more than 19,000 of those encounters were families, close to 9,500 were unaccompanied minors and the remainder adults. Border officials said they also count repeat crossers in their numbers.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Protests, roadblocks persist in Lebanon despite president's call

    Demonstrators kept blocking roadways across Lebanon on Tuesday in protest over the country's financial meltdown and political deadlock, despite a call by President Michel Aoun for security forces to clear the obstructions. Army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Monday the right to peaceful protest would be protected barring damage to public or private property but warned that troops should not get sucked into politics. Lebanon's financial crisis, which erupted in 2019, has wiped out jobs, locked people out of their bank deposits and raised the risk of widespread hunger.

  • Senate confirms Biden nominee Garland as U.S. attorney general

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to confirm Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, as the federal appellate judge won the support even of the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, who played a key role in denying him a spot on the Supreme Court in 2016. The bipartisan tally in the Democratic-led Senate was 70-30 to confirm Garland as the top U.S. law enforcement official, with 20 of the chamber's 50 Republicans including McConnell and former Judiciary Committee chairmen Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley joining Biden's fellow Democrats in support.

  • Elderly Asian Man Left 'Brain Dead' After Violent Robbery in Oakland

    A 75-year-old Asian man was left injured in a strong-armed robbery in Oakland on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street at around 6:55 a.m. when the victim was walking down the street, the Oakland Police Department told NextShark. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021 Authorities transported the injured victim to a local hospital.

  • Alaska becomes first state in U.S. to make COVID vaccine available to all residents over 16

    Alaska will allow anyone in the state over the age of 16 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Michael Dunleavy (R) announced Tuesday night, adding the measure is "effective immediately."Why it matters: Alaska is the first state to allow people under 18 to get vaccinated and the first to remove eligibility requirements.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: "The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals who are 16 and older, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna vaccine are available to individuals who are 18 and older," per a statement from the governor's office.This is in line with FDA recommendations.Of note: Alaska last week made the vaccines available to people over 16 with a condition that puts them at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or essential workers not covered by earlier provisions for the health, seniors and care sectors.For the record: "Regions including Kodiak Island, the Petersburg Borough, and the Kusilvak Census Area are nearing or exceeding 90% vaccination rates among seniors," per the governor's office statement."In the Nome Census Area, over 60% of residents age 16 and over have received at least one shot, and roughly 291,000 doses have been administered statewide."Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Pollen level in air linked to COVID-19 rates; robust vaccine responses seen during pregnancy, lactation

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Higher pollen concentrations in the air have coincided with increases in COVID-19 infection rates, a large study shows, suggesting a possible link. Using data from 130 sites in 31 countries, researchers found that airborne pollen levels, sometimes in combination with humidity and temperature, accounted for up to 44% of the variability of COVID-19 infection rates during the spring of 2020.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • 14 women-owned health and wellness brands to shop now

    You can find women-owned health and wellness brands, including Saalt, Ritual, Mahmee, and Smarty Pits.

  • Tom Cotton calls relief checks to prisoners a ‘crazy Democrat idea’ after voting for them twice under Trump

    Senator has been attacking the Biden administration from the off

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Friend of duchess says royal family knew about her mental health

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • $1.9T Biden relief package a bet government can help cure US

    President Joe Biden wants America to know that he’s from the government and he’s here to help. Democrat Bill Clinton declared the era of big government over in the 1990s, Barack Obama largely kept his party in the same lane and Republican Donald Trump campaigned on the premise that Washington was full of morons, outplayed by the Chinese and others. "When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people," Biden said after the huge bill passed the Senate on Saturday.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri found not guilty over BLM protest arrest

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was acquitted of all charges by a jury on Wednesday following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.Why it matters: The verdict affirms the right of journalists to document historic and occasionally chaotic protests like those in response to George Floyd's killing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Register, told Axios last week that she feared the fact that Sahouri faced charges at all could have a "chilling effect" on a free press, both in Des Moines and across the country."The fact that a reporter was arrested while doing her job flies in the face of the very language of the First Amendment," Hunter added.The state of play: Sahouri faced charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.Spenser Robnett, her then-boyfriend who accompanied her at the protest, was also acquitted.The backdrop: Sahouri told the jury on Tuesday that she was covering a protest at Merle Hay Mall on May 31, 2020, when she saw an officer "coming at me." She raised her hands and said, "I'm press, I'm press, I'm press."Officer Luke Wilson grabbed her, pepper-sprayed her and said, "That's not what I asked," Sahouri testified.Robnett, who accompanied Sahouri to protect her, tried to explain she was a journalist and was also subsequently pepper sprayed and arrested.Wilson did not have his body camera on at the time — leaving out the critical few seconds prior to her arrest.The state argued: Sahouri and Robnett failed to leave the scene after the police gave a dispersal order.Assistant Polk County Attorney Brad Kinkade said her role as a journalist should be irrelevant.Sahouri's defense argued: There was no clear dispersal order and no evidence showing them disobeying police commands.Defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt said police "assaulted" Sahouri while she was doing her job.What's next: Sahouri still works as a breaking news reporter at the Register.The state has the opportunity to appeal the verdict if they have a legal basis.For more stories like this, subscribe to the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why he wasn't close with Dustin Diamond

    "I would reach out to him if he needed me, but over the years we kind of just drifted apart," Gosselaar said.

  • The US Navy put stealth destroyer Zumwalt to the test by sailing it into a very rough storm with waves as high as 20 feet

    The Zumwalt's captain previously said the warship handles well in rough seas. This latest test confirmed it.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.