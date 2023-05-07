U.S. to end COVID emergency declaration next week: What it means

Reuters

Ukraine's 12-year deal to buy enough uranium from Canadian miner Cameco Corp to power all of its nuclear reactors gives each side the right to change sales volumes with two years' notice, the Ukrainian state-owned utility Energoatom told Reuters. The unusual flexibility of the deal announced in February, the details of which have not been reported previously, reflects the uncertainties caused by Russia's war with its neighbour and underlines the high stakes for both parties. For Cameco, the risks are financial.