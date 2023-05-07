U.S. to end COVID emergency declaration next week: What it means
The Biden administration will allow the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration to expire on May 11. Elise Preston takes a look at what that means in practical terms.
SATURDAY UPDATE: It’s all good news for Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the threequel is on its way to a $260M+ global debut. Through Friday, it has grossed $119.7M worldwide. Of that, $71.5M is from the international box office. That latter number should grow to $150M+ when Saturday and Sunday are factored. […]
President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness plan got pushback almost as soon as it was announced back in August 2022, and its fate now rests in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court following...
Camilla, the queen consort, wore the same necklace Queen Elizabeth II wore at her coronation in 1953, and also paid homage to Elizabeth in her robes.
Consider avoiding these expensive models from Jeep, Genesis, and Lexus if you want the best deal on a new car.
A group of a dozen Democratic senators are urging President Biden to allow states to sponsor noncitizens for work authorization in certain industries to expand the workforce. The senators, led by Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), said in a letter to Biden on Friday that the United States is facing major workforce shortages in multiple…
Two of the Watt brothers have already been in the Steelers facility, basically every day, but the other Watt brother, future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt, now has an open invitation to come down to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Ukrainian defenders have repelled about 60 Russian attacks on three fronts over the past day, 4 May. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 May Quote: "The enemy continues to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut and Marinka fronts, where units of the defence forces of Ukraine repelled more than 60 enemy attacks yesterday.
For King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday (May 6), Buckingham Palace has framed his choice not to have some ceremonial clothing made for the occasion as a nod to his long-standing interest in environmental preservation.
Anthony Fauci and Randi Weingarten are furiously trying to rewrite history on their role in promoting the disastrous COVID-19 school lockdowns that paralyzed the country.
A recent poll suggests New York Giants fans are among the most-obsessed in all of football, which makes complete sense.
Jennifer Lopez changes the conversation to husband Ben Affleck's fathering style days after Gwyneth Paltrow recalled her ex's bedroom skills. 'It brings tears to my eyes,' Lopez said.
Brain cancer couldn’t stop Barbara Lock from backpacking through the Grand Canyon one more time. The Boise, Idaho, mom was diagnosed with glioblastoma.
A part-time job is like temporarily having a bigger nest egg while splurging on that luxury SUV will lower your spending for your entire retirement.
After more than three years of having their payments paused as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, federal student loan borrowers will soon have to resume payments. Exactly when remains unknown, even...
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce thinks that Rashee Rice could turn out to be the "dark horse" of the 2023 NFL draft class at the wide receiver position.
Biden aides are more worried about the personal toll it will take on the president as a father.
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
Ukraine's 12-year deal to buy enough uranium from Canadian miner Cameco Corp to power all of its nuclear reactors gives each side the right to change sales volumes with two years' notice, the Ukrainian state-owned utility Energoatom told Reuters. The unusual flexibility of the deal announced in February, the details of which have not been reported previously, reflects the uncertainties caused by Russia's war with its neighbour and underlines the high stakes for both parties. For Cameco, the risks are financial.
On the evening of 5 May, Russian occupation forces used phosphorus and incendiary ammunition in the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast. Source: video of the Special Operations Forces and the press service of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of Ukraine in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote: "The enemy used phosphorous and incendiary ammunition in Bakhmut, trying to wipe the city off the face of the Earth.
People in their 20s and 30s are increasingly sharing their loneliness on TikTok, showing a day in their life, or calling out for connections.