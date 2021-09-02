U.S. energy firms strain to shake off hurricane's toll

FILE PHOTO: A parking sign lies in the street as Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana, in New Orleans
Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle
·2 min read

By Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas companies strained to get offshore operations back up and running on Thursday as the extent of Hurricane Ida's damages became more apparent.

Ida's 150-mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds delivered a direct hit to the nation's energy infrastructure. About 80% of the Gulf of Mexico's oil and gas output remained offline in hundreds of platforms and rigs as energy firms struggled to complete aerial surveys and return workers because of damages to onshore terminals and base sites.

A few companies, including BHP and Murphy Oil, took first steps for restarting offshore production. But they were in the minority. Just 39 of the 288 platforms evacuated last week had received new crews by Wednesday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Some pipeline and oil processing facilities were able to resume operations. But most were hampered by power outages, lack of supplies and damages caused by the powerful winds. Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a vital center of offshore logistics, was left without power and water and its roads closed to all but emergency vehicles.

"The area is completely devastated," said Tony Odak, chief operating officer of Stone Oil Distributor, a top supplier of fuel to the offshore industry. His company was relocating some activities to western Louisiana as part of its recovery plan.

The storm's severity was brought into focus by damages suffered by a drill ship that was tossed by Ida's winds. Shaken crew members on Noble Corp's Globetrotter II appealed to the U.S. Coast Guard for help, which said it sent a cutter and aircraft to escort the vessel to port.

More than two dozen oil tankers scheduled to discharge imported crude for Louisiana refineries or load oil for exports anticipate delays, according to tanker tracking data and shipping sources.

Seven oil refiners that produce gasoline and other motor fuels could be out of operation for up to four weeks due to a lack of power and water. The storm knocked out plants in southeast Louisiana operated by Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Valero Energy and PBF Energy.

"Like everyone else, we are waiting on the results of the utility's damage assessment and their plans for re-energizing the grid," said Michael Karlovich, a spokesman for PBF Energy, which shut its 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday.

Refinery operators that safely idled facilities ahead of the storm face a dangerous and delicate task of firing up massive boilers and pressure vessels used to produce fuel.

U.S. Gulf offshore crude production accounts for about 16% of daily U.S. output. As of Wednesday, 1.46 million barrels of daily production were offline, along with 1.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas production.

(Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Erwin Seba and Marianna Parraga; writing by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Conflicting Climate and Economic Goals Roil Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to thread the needle between an often conflicting array of environmental, economic, social and geopolitical objectives are playing out in increasingly unpredictable global commodity markets.The world’s biggest consumer of raw materials, and a major producer of some of them, is attempting to curb carbon emissions and conserve electricity, while at the same time preserving economic growth. It’s also trying to clean up its oil refining sector, improve mine safety and

  • New era for Afghanistan starts with long queues, rising prices

    As Kabul began a new era of Taliban rule, long queues outside banks and soaring prices in the bazaars underlined the everyday worries now facing its population after the spectacular seizure of the city two weeks ago. For the Taliban, growing economic hardship is emerging as their biggest challenge, with a sinking currency and rising inflation adding misery to a country where more than a third of the population lives on less than $2 a day. "Everything is expensive now, prices are going up every day," said Kabul resident Zelgai, who said tomatoes which cost 50 afghani the day before were now selling for 80.

  • Florida school districts face mask free-for-all after judge strikes down DeSantis' ban

    School boards across Florida are reconsidering mandatory mask policies since a judge struck down Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order barring local classroom mandates.Driving the news: The ruling paved the way for boards in Brevard, Charlotte, Lee, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola Counties to call meetings to talk about mask policies. At least two of them — Brevard and Lee — instituted mask mandates Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it m

  • Driver shortage: 'I got a big pay rise overnight'

    As the UK's shortage of lorry drivers continues, those with the right skills are very much in demand.

  • Mass. doctor on COVID vaccines, antibody levels

    A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna generates twice as many antibodies as the vaccine from Pfizer.

  • Fewer than 100 of Kabul's 700 women journalists are still working following the Taliban's takeover: report

    Most female journalists in Kabul have either stopped working or have been barred from their jobs after the Taliban's rise to power on August 15.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • Thai royalist turns protester as anti-government movement broadens

    Often seen at the wheel of one of his supercars, Thai ultra-royalist Tanat "Nat" Thanakitamnuay became a well-known face at demonstrations that ushered in Thailand's 2014 coup. Now he is back on the streets demanding the removal of coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister and reforms to the monarchy - a change of heart that points to the broadening of Thailand's latest anti-government movement. "It's bad for your mental health to see an incompetent PM," said Nat, 29, who was blinded permanently in his right eye last month after being hit by a teargas canister at a protest.

  • Questor: China’s crackdown catches a cluster of our trusts in the crossfire – but hold firm

    China’s clampdown on some of its biggest companies is showing no signs of slowing, dragging down a number of Questor’s investment trust picks in its wake.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • Watch Hurricane Ida's trek from the Caribbean to the Gulf Coast

    In a time-lapse video spanning days, watch the path of Hurricane Ida from its formation through its hit to Cuba to its strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico all the way through its landfall in Louisiana.

  • Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan government amid economic turmoil

    Taliban official Ahmadullah Muttaqi said on social media a ceremony was being prepared at the presidential palace in Kabul, while private broadcaster Tolo said an announcement on a new government was imminent. The Islamist movement's supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, is expected to have ultimate power over a governing council https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/exclusive-council-may-rule-afghanistan-taliban-reach-out-soldiers-pilots-senior-2021-08-18, with a president below him, a senior Taliban official told Reuters last month. The legitimacy of the new government in the eyes of international donors and investors will be crucial for Afghanistan's economy, which is likely to collapse following the Taliban's return to power, analysts said.

  • Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many U.S. refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline. Brent crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.43 a barrel by 0422 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.36 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session.

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • Why iQiyi Is Soaring Today

    Chinese tech stock iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) was a rocket on Wednesday. After U.S. market hours on Tuesday, iQiyi unveiled its latest virtual reality (VR) headset, the QIYU 3, in a splashy, live-streamed event. Among other features, iQiyi is touting the set's iQUT feature cinema, which it says provides a 2,000-inch screen that matches the collective display of 20 80-inch TVs.

  • Geelani, Kashmir’s staunchest anti-India leader, dies at 92

    Syed Ali Geelani, an icon of disputed Kashmir’s resistance against Indian rule and a top separatist leader who became the emblem of the region’s defiance against New Delhi, died late Wednesday. Geelani died surrounded by family members at his home in Srinagar, the region’s main city, an aide and his relative told The Associated Press. Shortly after the news broke, scores of Kashmiris converged at his home in the Hyderpora neighborhood of Srinagar to mourn the death of Geelani, who lived the final decade of his life mostly under house arrest and suffered from various ailments.

  • Back to the office battle opens up new divides

    As bosses were deluged with conflicting advice over the return to work amid the chaos of Covid, it fell to an American chief executive to voice frustration felt by senior managers in offices worldwide.

  • Before and after photos reveal the horror of California's Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe

    The Caldor Fire tearing through northern California has burned for weeks, forcing an evacuation of the well-known resort town South Lake Tahoe.

  • As Caldor fire rages, beloved Echo Lake hideaway hangs in the balance

    There were no resources to spare for the lake cabins, which can't be accessed by road.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.