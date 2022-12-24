U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) shareholders have endured a 84% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 85%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 34% in the last year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 16% in a month. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

U.S. Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, U.S. Energy saw its revenue increase by 32% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 13% throughout that time. You'd have to assume the market is worried that profits won't come soon enough. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that U.S. Energy shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for U.S. Energy (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

