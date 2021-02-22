U.S. energy regulator to examine climate change's threat to power reliability

  • FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas
  • FILE PHOTO: Workers install a utility pole to support power lines after an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas
1 / 2

U.S. energy regulator to examine climate change's threat to power reliability

FILE PHOTO: Overhead power lines are seen during record-breaking temperatures in Houston, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Gardner
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulators said on Monday they will examine threats that climate change and extreme weather events pose to the country's electric reliability in the wake of last week's deadly Texas freeze that left millions of people without power.

“The effects of climate change are already apparent,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said in a statement.

“We must do everything we can within our statutory authority to ensure that the electric grid is capable of keeping the lights (on) in the face of extreme weather.”

FERC, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, oil and natural gas and approves fossil fuel projects such as pipelines, could play a big role in President Joe Biden's promise to make the power grid emissions-free by 2035.

It was not immediately clear how FERC, a panel of five commissioners which has a 3-2 Republican majority until about June, can keep help power delivery reliable in an age of extreme weather events.

In California last August a crushing heat wave led to rolling blackouts for two days.

A decade ago, after a milder Texas cold snap led to power outages, FERC probed ways to protect the grid and wrote recommendations for winterization of natural gas and other installations.

"We followed up on those for a couple of years, but actual implementation was in the hands primarily of the Texas authorities who run the grid, and as memories faded most of those steps were not taken," former FERC chair Cheryl LaFleur told Reuters in a video interview https://www.reuters.com/video/watch/expect-a-muscular-response-after-texas-p-idRCV009EEH.

She said the severity of last week's freeze, which killed at least two dozen people, should prompt a stronger response.

Earlier this month, Glick, a Democrat, said FERC will create the panel's first position to oversee environmental justice. The person will ensure that FERC decisions do not unfairly hurt historically marginalized communities with pollution, he said.

MARKET MANIPULATION

The commission also said its enforcement office is examining wholesale natural gas and electricity market activity to see whether an investigation is necessary on market manipulation or other violations during the Texas frigid snap.

Wholesale power prices in the state soared more than 300-fold, stirring memories of price spikes that accompanied California’s energy crisis of 2000-2001, when Enron and others artificially boosted prices.

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Tina Smith wrote to regulators, including FERC, calling for an investigation of any price gouging by natural gas producers and suppliers. Spot prices in some cases rose to nearly 100 times usual levels.

FERC's surveillance office identifies any potentially anti-competitive or manipulative behavior to determine whether investigations are appropriate. FERC also screens daily and monthly trading at most U.S. physical and financial natural gas trading hubs and the organized and bilateral wholesale electricity markets, and may work with other federal agencies on the review, it said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Sonya Hepinstall and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • Kids Should Only Be in the Snow For Short Periods, According to Doctors

    Kids love to play in the snow - building snow forts, having snowball fights, and even eating snow - but how long is it safe for little ones to be outside in extremely cold weather? With a large chunk of the US facing record lows, more and more parents are asking themselves this question.

  • UPDATE 2-Shale producers see deep freeze hitting thousands of barrels of output

    Permian-focused shale producersDiamondback Energy Inc, Cimarex Energy Co andOccidental Petroleum Corp on Monday said theirfirst-quarter oil output will be hit by a recent winter stormthat knocked out power to millions in Texas. Diamondback said the winter storm will remove about four tofive days worth of total production from its current-quarterearnings, sending its shares down 5.4% after the bell.

  • My dad listened to Rush Limbaugh attack gay people like me, and echoed his contempt

    My dad later made amends and my parents now mute Fox News when I call. Rush Limbaugh no longer echoes in our relationship. But his legacy has shaped it.

  • Supreme Court shoots down Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump

    The Supreme Court declined to revive the defamation lawsuit filed by Daniels, who Mr. Trump called a "con job" in a tweet.

  • With heavy hearts, Italians mark year of COVID-19 outbreak

    With wreath-laying ceremonies, tree plantings and church services, Italians on Sunday marked one year since their country experienced its first known COVID-19 death. Towns in Italy's north were the first to be hard-hit by the pandemic and put under lockdown, and residents paid tribute to the dead. Italy, with some 95,500 confirmed virus dead, has Europe’s second-highest pandemic toll after Britain.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Sir Keir Starmer backs plans for locals to have a say on controversial statues but says it is not a 'priority'

    Sir Keir Starmer has backed a policy for local people to have a say on controversial statues and street names in their area, but said it should not be a "priority" during the coronavirus crisis. Asked whether he supports statues being taken down and streets renamed in some instances, the Labour leader said communities are “entitled to express a view”, but added: “I’m not sure I see it as a priority in terms of what we’re living through”. “If I was living in a community, I probably would like to express a view one way or the other, and I think that’s not a bad thing,” he told LBC. Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, has established a “Commission for Diversity in the Public Realm”, which he said would “develop a more joined-up approach” in commemoration of London’s history. The Commission was established after the toppling of the statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol, and is reviewing street names, statues, murals and other public art. Gaylene Gould, who sits on the Mayor’s Cultural Leadership Board, said some statues in London had become “problematic because they cannot be contested”.

  • Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

  • U.S. arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

    The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday over her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's trial two years ago, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, and is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday. It was unclear why Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen, was in the Washington area.

  • Trump made $1.6bn while president, report says

    Large portion of income from Trump-branded properties at which president spends time

  • Biden news - live: Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

    Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks his old client ought to start looking into getting a "custom made jumpsuit." Cohen's prediction that Trump could wind up in jail came a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump's tax returns as part of New York prosecutors' investigation into his past business dealings. Cohen said he's not sure what exactly the documents may reveal, but was confident enough to claim "it does not look good for" Trump. . @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021 Cohen, of course, may not be the most neutral prognosticator — the disbarred lawyer, who is serving a prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, has become one of Trump's most prominent public enemies in recent years and even testified against him before Congress in 2019. Tur's other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance (no relation to Cyrus Vance), felt it was unwise to predict the result of the investigation, but she did argue the Manhattan DA has sent signals the probe has been a "serious" and "productive" one, and he may proceed toward indictment. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersResign, Andrew CuomoElijah McClain investigators designed questions to help exonerate officers, independent report suggests

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Why Michael Che's 'SNL' joke about Israeli vaccinations sparked a debate about anti-Semitism

    Several Jewish advocacy groups have called on Michael Che and 'Saturday Night Live' to apologize for the 'Weekend Update' joke.

  • Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

    Justice Thomas acknowledged the ballots at issue in Pennsylvania would not have turned the election in former President Donald Trump's favor.