U of I Engineering head releases statement following death of student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)— The University of Illinois engineering department is making its first statement following the death of Akul Dhawan.

Coroner sheds new light on U of I student’s death

U of I’s department head for Electrical and Computer Engineering Bruce Hajek said in a statement:

The loss of any student is immeasurably tragic. We in the ECE department offer our deepest condolences to Akul’s parents, family and friends. We were privileged to have him in our community and were looking forward to his unique contributions to the field. We will offer all the support we can to his classmates and friends. Bruce Hajek, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Head

Champaign County coroner said the 18-year-old showed signs of hypothermia. He was reported missing around 1 a.m. And found by a U-of-I employee about ten hours later near Goodwin Ave. and Nevada St. This comes after the university switched classes to remote on Monday because of the cold.

