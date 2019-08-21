U.S. envoy Biegun turns down Russia post to focus on North Korea denuclearization

U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon during their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday he will not take up the post of ambassador to Russia in order to focus on making progress on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Biegun, in Seoul for talks with South Korean officials, said the United States is prepared to restart talks with North Korea as soon as North Korea is ready.





