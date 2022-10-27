U.S. envoy in Lebanon-Israel maritime talks says expects deal to hold even if top leaders change

(Reuters) - Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy who negotiated a maritime deal between Lebanon and Israel, said on Thursday he expects the agreement to hold even amid changes in leadership in both countries.

Hochstein referred to both upcoming elections in Israel on Nov. 1 and the end of Lebanese President Michel Aoun's term on Oct. 31, saying the agreement should be kept up "regardless of who is elected very soon as next president of Lebanon."

