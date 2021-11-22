U.S. envoy returns from Ethiopia as Washington urges end to conflict

FILE PHOTO: U.N. Under-Secretary for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman speaks during a news conference in Colombo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman returned from Ethiopia over the weekend following meetings with senior Ethiopian government officials and African Union representatives, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

"We have continued to call for an end to the fighting. We have continued to call for the parties to engage in diplomacy in furtherance of a cessation of hostilities, just as we have reiterated the calls of the international community for an end to the human rights abuses and violations that we've seen," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories