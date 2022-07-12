U.S. envoy sees 'consequential shift' in NATO, Asia ties amid China challenges

U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet holds a briefing in Bucharest
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - The recent attendance by four Asia Pacific leaders at the NATO summit reflects a "consequential shift" in the U.S. transatlantic security partnership which Washington seeks to expand to better counter China, a senior U.S. diplomat told Reuters.

In an interview in Seoul, Derek Chollet, counselor of the U.S. Department of State who serves as a senior policy advisor to Secretary Antony Blinken, said he sees "great potential" for cooperation between South Korea and NATO, built on previous exchanges including global efforts to help Ukraine and European countries joining RIMPAC military exercises in Asia.

"I think one of the most consequential shifts we've seen over the decade is the growing relationship between our transatlantic partners and our partners here in the Indo Pacific," Chollet said.

Last month, Yoon Suk-yeol became the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit in Spain, as he looks to play a bigger global role and forge European partnerships in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear threats.

The participation of Yoon and leaders of Japan, Australia and New Zealand, as well as NATO's newly adopted strategy concept that cited China as a concern for the first time, was "truly historic" and "the beginning of what could be a very close partnership," Chollet said.

"I vividly recall a decade ago trying to talk to European allies about the importance of the Indo Pacific and having a hard time getting them to be able to pay much attention. That has changed fundamentally," he said.

"The foundation or the principle of our approach to China is ... aligning with partners and allies."

Chollet also expressed hopes for stronger trilateral security cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan despite strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo due to wartime history feuds.

The death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a "terrible tragedy" and "horrific murder," but his legacy and vision for the Indo Pacific could provide a chance to further energise trilateral efforts, he said.

"There's a lot we can do together, whether it's military exercises, or cooperation on issues like global health," Chollet said.

"We believe strongly that it's in our interest and Japan and Korea's interests for the two countries to have strong ties," he added, vowing to help both sides resolve differences if needed.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia foreign minister urges Pacific neighbors to unite

    Australia’s foreign minister on Tuesday urged Pacific island neighbors to unite on their shared challenges of U.S.-China strategic competition, climate change and COVID-19. Foreign Minister Penny Wong addressed reporters in the Fijian capital Suva ahead of a leaders’ summit of the Pacific Islands Forum.

  • China banks to repay some customers after mass protests

    Customers of rural Chinese banks whose withdrawals have been frozen will begin to get some of their money back Friday, regulators said, after depositors clashed with authorities at a rare protest over the weekend.

  • Ukrainian Border Service sees no sign of strike groups forming in Belarus or Russia

    There is no sign that either Belarus or Russia are forming strike groups to attack Ukraine from the north, State Border Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during a briefing on July 11.

  • Man killed after being hit by two cars in Raleigh, police say

    The accident happened early Monday morning on Raleigh Lagrange Road.

  • Failure to implement Russian oil price cap could jack up oil prices - U.S. official

    The global price of oil could surge by 40% to around $140 per barrel if a proposed price cap on Russian oil is not adopted, along with sanction exemptions that would allow shipments below that price, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will discuss implementation of the U.S. price cap proposal and global economic developments with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki when they meet later on Tuesday, the official said. The goal was to set the price at a level that covered Russia's marginal cost of production so Moscow is incentivized to continue exporting oil, but not high enough to allow it to fund its war against Ukraine, the official said.

  • Russia and Turkey plan summit talks soon - Kremlin

    MOSCOW/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan plan to meet in the near future after a phone conversation in which they discussed efforts to facilitate grain exports from Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday. Turkey has been mediating between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • US rejects 'Serbian world' advocated by Serbian minister

    A senior Serbian minister on Monday advocated the creation of a “Serbian world” that would unite all Serbs in the Balkans into a single state, rejecting a U.S. warning that such calls could fuel tensions in the still-volatile region rocked by bloody wars in the 1990s. “I dream of the unification of Serbs, just as all my ancestors dreamed of it,” Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

  • Novavax receives order from U.S. for 3.2M doses of its Covid vaccine

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday the Biden administration has reached a deal to purchase 3.2 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, contingent on whether it is cleared by federal regulators for emergency use. Precise terms of the agreement were not announced, but the new doses will come through an existing $1.75 billion deal Novavax forged with the Trump administration in July 2020 for 110 million doses, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Iverson Molinar with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Iverson Molinar (Milwaukee Bucks) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 07/11/2022

  • Photos show how protesters occupying the luxurious residences of Sri Lanka's president and PM have made themselves at home

    Protesters who have occupied Sri Lanka's presidential and prime ministerial residences say they will stay put until the leaders officially quit.

  • Sullivan: Currently paying 9.62%, I Bonds can be worth the hassle

    A guaranteed return of 9.62% should immediately raise suspicion for any average investor.

  • Oil steadies as China COVID fears face tight supply concerns

    Oil prices were little changed on Monday as markets balanced an expected drop in demand due to mass testing for COVID-19 in China against ongoing concerns over tight supply. Brent futures for September delivery gained 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $107.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $104.09. With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep raising interest rates, open interest in New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) futures fell on July 7 to its lowest since October 2015 as investors cut back on risky assets.

  • Soaring energy prices help Russia push its current account surplus to a record $70.1 billion in the second quarter despite sanctions

    Central bank data showed that Russia notched a record current account surplus of $70.1 billion in the second quarter this year.

  • Georgia's Abrams tries to one-up Kemp in call for payments

    Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is calling for another round of payments to Georgia taxpayers, suggesting incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should use federal COVID-19 relief money to act now. Abrams' call, made at a Saturday campaign event, dovetails with her argument that Georgia has enough money to expand Medicaid coverage to all adults, increase pay to teachers and state law enforcement officers, and not increase taxes. “We know that there are resources available in Georgia to do what’s right for all of Georgians," Abrams told reporters after an event in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough.

  • German Energy Prices Jump Due to Wind Drought

    German energy prices surged on Monday due to insufficient wind generation.

  • Europe Gas Falls as Return of Key Pipeline Part May Ease Tension

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas fell after Canada said it would return a stranded turbine for a key Russian pipeline to Germany, raising optimism that tensions with Moscow over energy supplies will ease.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverBenchmark futures dropped as m

  • Russian forces stuck in the area of ​​Bilohorivka head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 10 JULY 2022, 20:51 Russian troops are stuck in the area of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast due to destroyed ammunition warehouses, said Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration.

  • Investors have weathered a big chunk of the bear market already, but stocks could still fall further, Goldman Sachs global stock chief says

    "Typically, in these kinds of bear markets, most equities fall for about 30%. We are not at that level yet, but we are getting towards it," he said.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy As Hot China EV Maker Releases Q2 Sales Numbers?

    Li Auto just unveiled a new hybrid SUV, with deliveries rebounding as Covid lockdowns end. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell now?

  • Search and rescue efforts underway in Donetsk, Ukraine after another Russian attack

    ABC News foreign correspondent Tom Soufi Burridge discusses the latest on the war in Ukraine as a Russian attack hits a civilian neighborhood, killing dozens.