U.S. envoy warns of escalation amid 'drumbeat of war' in Russia tensions

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The West must prepare for the eventuality that there could be an escalation in tensions with Moscow, the U.S. envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said after talks with Russia in Vienna on Thursday, warning that "the drumbeat of war is sounding loud."

Russia said it was hitting a dead end https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-us-nato-talks-so-far-unsuccessful-2022-01-13 as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe.

Michael Carpenter, the U.S. permanent representative to the 57-nation grouping, told reporters on a conference call after the latest talks that the United States would not entertain spheres of influence or restrictions on rights of nations to choose their own alliances.

“At the present time, we’re facing a crisis in European security," he said. "The drumbeat of war is sounding loud, and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill."

Carpenter said Russia’s buildup of 100,000 troops, advanced weaponry, artillery systems, electronic warfare systems and ammunition near its border with Ukraine “begs a lot of questions about what Russia’s intentions are.”

“We have to take this very seriously. We have to prepare for the eventuality that there could be an escalation,” he said, adding that Washington preferred "the path of dialogue and de-escalation."

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Simon Lewis; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Ukraine talks hit 'dead end', Poland warns of risk of war

    Poland's foreign minister said on Thursday that Europe was at risk of plunging into war as Russia said it was not yet calling time on diplomacy but that military experts were preparing options in case tensions over Ukraine could not be defused. U.S. Ambassador Michael Carpenter said after talks with Russia in Vienna that the West should prepare for a possible escalation in tensions with Moscow. Russia said dialogue was continuing but was hitting a dead end as it tried to persuade the West to bar Ukraine from joining NATO and roll back decades of alliance expansion in Europe - demands that the United States has called "non-starters".

  • Europe at greatest risk of war in 30 years, Poland warns

    Europe is nearer war than it has been in 30 years, Poland's foreign minister warned during the third round of diplomacy this week aimed at defusing tensions over Russia's demand that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO. Addressing envoys from the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Zbigniew Rau did not name Russia, but listed a string of conflicts in which Moscow's involvement has been alleged. "It seems that the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Rau said in a speech outlining his country's priorities as it holds the OSCE's rotating chairmanship this year.

  • “A Huge Mistake.” The E.U. Jeopardizes its Climate Goals By Labeling Natural Gas as Green

    A long-simmering debate about the future of natural gas has been forced to a head in Europe this month, as the E.U. considers classifying some projects involving the fossil fuel as sustainable investments in official advice for the private sector due to be published by the end of January. Burning natural gas produces carbon dioxide—but around 50% less than burning coal. The E.U. gets 22% of its energy from natural gas, and to meet its ambitious climate targets, the European Commission says it needs to cut use of the fuel by 37% by 2030.

  • Andrea Jenkins is the First Transgender Official in US History to Be President of a City Council

    Andrea Jenkins first made history in 2017 after she became the first out Black transgender woman to be elected to public office in the United States. Almost 5 years later, Jenkins has done it again and is now the first openly transgender city council president in the U.S., as she was appointed to lead the Minneapolis City Council, according to NBC News.

  • U.S. pushing for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over missiles

    The United States is pushing the United Nations Security Council to impose more sanctions on North Korea following a series of North Korean missile launches, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Wednesday. "The U.S. is proposing U.N. sanctions following North Korea's six ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which were in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," Thomas-Greenfield posted on Twitter.

  • NATO leaders say "significant differences" remain with Russia over Ukraine

    NATO leaders say "significant differences" remain despite hours of de-escalation talks with Russia over its deployment of troops near Ukraine's border. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN with an update on the talks.

  • Baltics in talks to increase NATO troops on their soil -Estonian PM

    (Reuters) -The Baltic States are talking to NATO allies about increasing military deployments on their soil to deter Russia, Estonia's prime minister told Reuters on Wednesday, and NATO's chief said any Russian attack on Ukraine would spur a decision. Russia, which has massed troops on its border with Ukraine, has demanded an end to such deployments and no more expansion of the Western defence alliance. It laid out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies in Brussels on Wednesday.

  • A Russian Pledge of No Invasion? Ukrainians Are Skeptical.

    KYIV, Ukraine — It sounded like a reassuring pronouncement: Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, declaring after negotiations with the United States that, “we have no intention to invade Ukraine.” But skepticism ran deep Tuesday inside Ukraine, where politicians were quick to discount the pledge Ryabkov made Monday after meeting with American negotiators on Eastern European security. “When Russians say, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want to invade Ukraine’ what they mean is, ‘Yes, yes, yes,

  • Ukraine mood: wary of Russia's 'imperial ambition,' but hoping war won't happen

    Stash food and cash, Facebook-unfriend Russia nationalists: yes. Learn that bomb shelter map: maybe. Ukraine hopes for best and readies for the worst.

  • Visa teams up with ConsenSys to test CBDCs

    Visa Inc has revealed its plans to begin a piloting program with blockchain software company ConsenSys to test central banks’ digital currencies with wallets and cards.

  • Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela

    A senior Russian diplomat left the highly symbolic option on the table amid "unsuccessful" talks with the U.S. and NATO over the tense standoff on Ukraine's border.

  • Russia to blame for energy crisis sweeping Europe, declares IEA

    Russia is contributing to the energy crisis gripping Europe by limiting gas supplies at a time of "heightened geopolitical tensions", the head of the International Energy Agency has claimed.

  • U.S. presses UN to hit North Korea with more sanctions over missile tests

    The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five North Korean official

  • David Spade Seeks $20 Million for Trousdale Estates Mansion

    Now that David Spade is kicking it at his sexy new $14 million Hollywood Hills digs high above the Sunset Strip, it seems the veteran comedian/actor, 57, has no need for his longtime home in the posh Beverly Hills enclave of Trousdale Estates. As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the recent “Bachelor in […]

  • OSCE warns against hate incidents destabilising Bosnia

    Inflammatory rhetoric is leading to a spread in hate incidents in Bosnia, rights and security watchdog the OSCE said on Wednesday, as unresolved rivalries among its three ethnic groups stoke fears of a new conflict. In the days around the Orthodox Christian Christmas and Sunday's banned national holiday, a spate of security incidents occurred across Bosnia's Serb Republic, with Serb nationalists encouraged by their leader's rhetoric provoking their Muslim neighbours. Shots were fired near mosques during prayers and nationalist songs glorifying convicted war criminals were sung during street celebrations.

  • SpaceX set for Transporter-3 launch and sonic boom-generating Cape Canaveral landing

    SpaceX is set to host its next Space Coast launch, but residents should be prepared for sonic booms generated by Falcon 9 as it lands at the Cape.

  • Students threaten to boycott classes in Oakland, citing COVID-19 concerns

    Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students are threatening to boycott classes if the district chooses not to return to online classes or meet their demands for in-person schooling by Monday, The Washington Post reports.Students are calling for more testing from the California district as well as KN95 masks and expanded outdoor space for lunchtime in order to continue with in-person classes.An online petition written by OUSD students was...

  • Jenna Jameson said she has Guillain-Barré syndrome. Here's what that means.

    Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to serious symptoms like paralysis.

  • Thailand approves $414 million budget for fighter jets upgrade

    Thailand's cabinet has backed a plan to buy four fighter jets starting in the next fiscal year, an air force spokesman said on Wednesday, with a budget of 13.8 billion baht ($413.67 million) set aside for the procurement. The approval follows a recent expression of interest by the air force chief, Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya, in procuring eight F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp of the United States. The cabinet has agreed the budget for a four-year period starting in the 2023 fiscal year, to replace some of the country's aging F-16 jets, air force spokesman Air Vice Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee told reporters.

  • Bitcoin gains, but crypto braced for more selling with 'no time for optimism'

    "It certainly is not a time for optimism in the short run," a crypto analyst told Yahoo Finance.