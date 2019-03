WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday it was assessing two Superfund sites in Nebraska and Missouri that were affected by recent flooding.

The Nebraska Ordnance Plant in Mead and the Conservation Chemical Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri, are being monitored, the agency said in a statement, adding that "no releases of hazardous contaminants caused by flooding at these sites have been identified."





