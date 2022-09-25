U.S. EPA launches environmental justice office

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Saturday launched a new office that will be focused on the needs of minority communities overburdened by pollution and oversee the delivery of $3 billion in environmental justice grants created by the recent passage of new climate legislation.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, which will be staffed by 200 EPA employees and led by a not-yet announced Senate-confirmed assistant administrator.

He launched the new office at an event in Warren County, North Carolina, which was the site of protests 40 years ago that is regarded as the birthplace of the environmental justice movement.

"With the launch of a new national program office, we are embedding environmental justice and civil rights into the DNA of EPA and ensuring that people who’ve struggled to have their concerns addressed see action to solve the problems they’ve been facing for generations,” Regan said in a statement.

It was the latest move by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental justice in its policymaking. The Justice Department in May announced the launch of a new office to help low-income areas and communities of color battle the disproportionate impact of air and water pollution.

President Joe Biden has often cited protecting poor and minority communities from industrial pollution as a top priority and has pledged that 40% of federal clean energy investments will be channeled to the cause.

The Inflation Reduction Act signed by Biden last month created a $3 billion climate and environmental justice block grant program that the new office will oversee. Overall, the legislation will unleash a $60 billion investment in environmental justice across the government.

The office will engage with and give technical assistance to communities to ensure they can access grants; enforce federal civil rights laws and provide help with environmental conflict resolution.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • EPA Administrator Regan announces new environmental justice office, $3B in funding

    Protests against a PCB landfill in Warren County were pivotal in the birth of the United States’ environmental justice movement.

  • 'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6

    News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Republican Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action, suggesting they emulate a popular uprising that brought down Yugoslavia's president two decades earlier. “We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared to fellow Oath Keepers.

  • Biden administration launches environmental justice office

    President Joe Biden’s top environment official visited what is widely considered the birthplace of the environmental justice movement Saturday to unveil a national office that will distribute $3 billion in block grants to underserved communities burdened by pollution. Forty years after a predominantly Black community in Warren County, North Carolina, rallied against hosting a hazardous waste landfill, Michael Regan, the first Black man to serve as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, announced he is dedicating a new senior level of leadership to the environmental justice movement they ignited. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights — comprised of more than 200 current staff members in 10 U.S. regions — will merge three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats’ $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Biden team touts impact of policy successes as White House welcomes local government leaders

    The White House on Thursday launched a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event reflects an expansion of the use of the White House campus as pandemic restrictions have eased. It’s also part of a larger initiative to host municipal, county and state officials on a weekly basis from all 50 states, coinciding with campaigning for November’s midterm elections as the White House tries to energize Democratic voters.

  • Tropical Storm Ian Brings Heavy Rain to the Cayman Islands

    Tropical Storm Ian brought heavy rains to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, on Sunday, September 25, as authorities issued a hurricane warning in the area.John Tibbetts, director of the National Weather Service, said Grand Cayman will remain under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands under a Tropical Storm Watch “out of an abundance of caution.” Tibbetts advised the public to continue preparedness activities and remain vigilant.Footage captured by Twitter user @StadiumPrint shows heavy rain descending upon the island.According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Ian is forecasted to begin “rapidly strengthening” on September 25 and warned of significant wind and storm surge impacts in western Cuba.The NHC also said Ian will impact parts of Florida by the middle of the week. Credit: @StadiumPrint via Storyful

  • Zelenskiy condemns referendums, Iranian drones

    STORY: "These are not just crimes against international law and Ukrainian law, these are crimes against specific people, against a nation," Zelenskiy said.Russia launched referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains Russia is carrying out a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine, rid it of dangerous nationalists and defend Russia from transatlantic alliance NATO.Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.Video released by Ukrainian authorities show firefighters tackling a blaze in the port city of Odesa, said to have been caused by Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones used by Russia's armed forces.Separate video also released by Ukraine on Friday claimed to show an Iranian drone downed at sea.Reuters was not able to verify the date and location of the video.Ukraine and the United States accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, a charge Tehran denies.

  • Liberated Azovstal commanders are undergoing medical examination in Turkey

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:24 The liberated commanders from the Azovstal plant, who are in Turkey right now, are undergoing medical examinations and will be able to see their loved ones soon.

  • Russian invaders again attack Odesa with kamikaze drones

    Invading Russian forces attacked the southern city of Odesa with kamikaze drones early on Sept. 25, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne has reported.

  • Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

    The tale of breached voting equipment in one of the country's most important political battleground states involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and a cast of characters from a rural county that rarely draws notice from outsiders. How they all came together and what it could mean for the security of voting in the upcoming midterm elections are questions tangled up in a lawsuit and state investigations that have prompted calls to ditch the machines altogether. Details of the unauthorized access of sensitive voting equipment in Coffee County, Georgia, became public last month when documents and emails revealed the involvement of high-profile Trump supporters.

  • Russia faces unrest at home as many Russians are desperate to avoid draft

    Russian police forces beat people protesting against President Vladimir Putin's military draft. President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Russian conscripts who surrender will be "treated humanely."

  • Russian mercenaries prepare false-flag operations on Belarusian-Ukrainian border

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:19 Mercenaries from Liga, the Russian private military company (PMC), have arrived in Minsk (Belarus). They might be involved in staging a false-flag operation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

  • Serbia won't recognise results of sham referendums on occupied territories of Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:52 Despite its close relationship with Russia, Serbia will not recognise the results of the sham referendums held on the occupied territories in eastern and Southern Ukraine.

  • Tropical Storm Ian: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia in forecast cone

    The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Storm Ian.

  • Joe Biden Hits Another Year-High Approval Rating In New Poll, Thanks To Women

    Since July, women voters’ approval of Biden in the Emerson College survey has jumped 10 percentage points, from 39% to 49%.

  • U.S. rail agreement was presented as a done deal. Now that they’ve seen it, workers disagree

    While the agreement reached last week was hailed as a solution to the national railroad dispute, some workers are finally seeing the details of the deal, and, for many, the matter is far from settled.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary

    Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.

  • Gov. Kemp to activate emergency operations on Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Ian impact, sources say

    Tropical Storm Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”

  • Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6

    Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.

  • Latest intelligence intercept reveals dissatisfaction with Putin’s actions in Russia

    The wife of a Donetsk puppet authority fighter told her husband that dissatisfaction with the actions of dictator Vladimir Putin is growing in Russia, according to an intercept of their conversation published on Facebook by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR on Sept. 24.