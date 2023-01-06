U.S. EPA tightens soot standards for first time in decade

FILE PHOTO: The Rocky Mountains are pictured as a layer of air pollution hangs over Denver, Colorado
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday said it would tighten national air quality standards for fine particle pollution for the first time since 2012, a move that could lead to tougher limits on tailpipe and smokestack emissions.

Fine particulate matter, or soot, comes from sources ranging from power plants to cars and trucks. It causes lung and heart damage and has been found to disproportionately affect low-income communities, according to EPA.

"Fine particulate matter is both deadly and extremely costly," EPA Administrator Michael Regan told reporters, adding the decision was "based on sound science and a rigorous evaluation of the data that we have at hand."

The proposal would lower the allowable concentration of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns, or PM 2.5, to a range of 9 to 10 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3)on average per year, from the current 12 µg/m3 in place since 2012. The EPA said it would also take public comment on revising the level to as low as 8 µg/m3, and as high as 11 µg/m3.

Former President Donald Trump's administration had left the 2012 standard in place, despite mounting research that those levels pose a threat to public health.

The EPA estimates that an annual PM2.5 standard of 9 µg/m3 would prevent up to 4,200 premature deaths per year and yield $43 billion in net health benefits in 2032.

Public health and environmental groups said they had hoped for a tougher proposal, and for one during EPA's comment period.

"The science is clear that we need standards at the most protective ends of the ranges that EPA's own scientific advisors recommended," said Laura Kate Bender, national assistant vice president at the American Lung Association.

Most members of the EPA's Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) had recommended that the annual average start in a range as low as 8-10 µg/m3.

The EPA also opted to retain the current primary 24-hour PM 2.5 standard of 35 µg/m3, despite a CASAC recommendation to lower that number to 25 µg/m3.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Palm Bay man arrested after shining laser at BCSO helicopter

    The Palm Bay man admitted to shining his laser at the helicopter several times.

  • Backseat TVs That Roll Up Into the Roof of a Car Are My Childhood Dream Come True

    CES is a mixed bag of technologies you’ll actually be able to buy in the coming year, and technologies you probably won’t see realized for another decade. LG’s display division really likes to let its imagination run wild at the show, and this year it’s created a car of the future that leverages the flexibility of OLED displays to turn the backseat into a home theater away from home.

  • Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D-plus

    An environmental group gave the Chesapeake Bay watershed a D-plus grade in an evaluation released on Thursday — the same grade earned in its last report two years ago. Efforts to restore the nation's largest estuary are struggling to reduce agricultural pollution, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation said in a news release on its State of the Bay report, which is released every two years. Polluted runoff is increasing amid inconsistent enforcement from government agencies, new development and climate change, the report said.

  • Bali and Thailand await Chinese tourists' return

    STORY: On Sunday, COVID-hit China will be reopening to the world. A move that promises to unleash a wave of travellers after three years of strict curbs at home.Southeast Asia is set to be the leading beneficiary because the region steered clear of imposing COVID tests before entry.Many of its economies rely on tourism, with Chinese formerly making up the bulk of visitors.In Thailand, business owners are keen to welcome Chinese travellers.In Thailand, business owners are keen to welcome Chinese travellers, like Pawitch Singha-jinda, a cannabis shop manager.'I will make preparations by installing a sign in Chinese language and give explanations in the Chinese language. Also, I have this electronic translator to communicate with Chinese people.'Australia, Britain, India, Japan and the United States are among the nations that require a negative COVID test from inbound Chinese.But Southeast Asian countries will treat Chinese arrivals like any others.Thai massage shop owner, Dokchan Gobhuea is eager to work."I’m also afraid of COVID, but I still want to work. I’m scared of both COVID and starving. But I still want them to come. I want to have customers."In Bali, local tourist Haifa Husaira says the government should request tighter restrictions."In my opinion, the current COVID situation in China is pretty high and the latest news is that hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients. So, it is better for our government to apply tighter restrictions because of that. We should not let Chinese tourists enter the country."Chair of Bali’s tourism board Ida Bagus Agung Parta said the island will boost its defenses against the virus, as workers take a second booster dose of vaccine this month.

  • Photos show the destruction left by a California bomb cyclone that killed a toddler and a teenager

    California's bomb cyclone destroyed roads and buildings and left multiple people dead by Thursday morning.

  • Silvergate Tumbles After FTX Implosion Prompts $8.1 Billion Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares plunged after the bank said the crypto industry’s meltdown triggered a run on deposits, prompting the company to sell assets at a steep loss and fire 40% of its staff.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicle

  • Putin's unilateral ceasefire due to have started in Ukraine

    A brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin but dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture was due to have taken effect on Friday in what would be the first full pause since Moscow's invasion in February 2022. Putin's order to stop fighting for 36 hours during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered its worst reported loss of life of the war and as Ukraine's allies pledged to send armoured vehicles and a second Patriot air defence battery to aid Kyiv. A senior Ukraine official said shortly after the supposed start of Russia's pause in fighting that Moscow's forces had struck the southern city of Kherson in an attack that left several people dead or wounded. "There were at least four explosions ... They talk about a ceasefire. This is who we are at war with," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential administration. He did not say whether the strikes themselves had occurred before or after the ceasefire's start time. Both countries celebrate Orthodox Christmas and the Russian leader's order came following ceasefire calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill, a staunch Putin supporter. - Ceasefire 'not serious' - The halt was to begin on Friday (0900 GMT) and last until the end of Saturday (2100 GMT), the Kremlin said. Ukraine has dismissed it as a strategy by Russia to gain time to regroup its forces and bolster its defences following a series of battlefield reversals. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the unilateral ceasefire "cannot and should not be taken seriously" while a close advisor said Russia "must leave the occupied territories" for there to be any real let up in hostilities. US President Joe Biden was equally dismissive. "He was ready to bomb hospitals and nurseries and churches" on December 25 and on New Year's Day, he said. "I think he's trying to find some oxygen." And British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter: "A 36 hour pause of Russian attacks will do nothing to advance the prospects for peace." Since the invasion began on February 24 last year, Russia has occupied parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, but Kyiv has reclaimed swathes of its territory and this week claimed a New Year's strike that killed scores of Moscow's troops. The Kremlin said Thursday that during a telephone conversation with Erdogan, Putin had told the Turkish leader Moscow was ready for dialogue if Kyiv recognises "new territorial realities". He was referring to Russia's claim to have annexed four regions of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions -- despite not fully controlling them. Kirill, 76, made his ceasefire appeal "so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Nativity of Christ", he said on the church's official website Thursday. The Kremlin's decision to send troops into Ukraine resulted in many clerics who had continued to remain loyal to Kirill turning away from Moscow. In May, the Moscow-backed branch of Ukraine's Orthodox Church severed ties with Russia, citing his lack of condemnation of the fighting. - More arms for Ukraine - News of Putin's ceasefire order came as Germany and the United States pledged to provide additional military aid for Kyiv, with Biden saying the promised equipment comes at a "critical point" in the war. Washington and Berlin said in a joint statement that they will respectively provide Kyiv with Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles. And "Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defence battery to Ukraine," the statement said, doubling the number of the advanced systems that have been promised to Kyiv. Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced renewed calls to deliver Leopard light tanks, long sought by Kyiv, after French President Emmanuel Macron announced the delivery of French-made AMX-10 RC light tanks to Ukraine. Putin's ceasefire order came a day after Moscow lifted its reported toll in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike to 89 dead. Ukraine's military strategic communications unit has said nearly 400 Russian soldiers died in the town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, held by pro-Russian forces. Russian commentators have said the death toll may be far higher than the Kremlin's figures. bur/dt/ach

  • Biden Plans to Visit Southern Border Next Week

    He confirmed Wednesday to Fox News that he plans to visit the southern border as part of a trip to Mexico City next week.

  • Drake’s former songwriter claims he never got paid for writing tracks for the rapper’s hit mixtape ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late’

    Quentin Miller is credited as a writer on four songs on the mixtape, which to date has sold over 1.4 million units worldwide.

  • What if Jan. 6 attack succeeded? Graphic novel explores grim alternate outcome.

    "1/6: The Graphic Novel" by Alan Jenkins and Gan Golan pictures an America where the 2020 election results were overthrown and Joe Biden didn't become president.

  • 300,000-year-old markings hint at a rare example of Stone Age clothing: huge cave-bear skins

    Growing evidence suggests humans started wearing furs in the Stone Age, even though the garments themselves have long decayed to nothing.

  • MSNBC's Steve Kornacki has arrived to explain the ongoing fight for House speaker

    MSNBC's Steve Kornacki has arrived to explain the ongoing fight for House speaker

  • Investors clinging to the S&P 500 aren't safe and should get out of crowded trades and into other areas like small caps, Bank of America's top stock strategist says

    "Trouble is, if everybody is in the S&P 500, and they're all selling at the same time, the S&P isn't really that safe," BofA's Savita Subramanian said.

  • Casey DeSantis appeared to channel Jackie Kennedy's and Melania Trump's style at Ron DeSantis' second inauguration as Florida governor

    At Ron DeSantis' second Florida inauguration, his wife, Casey DeSantis, wore a green dress similar to outfits that Jackie Kennedy and Melania Trump have worn.

  • Boeing's Ridley Park facility gets $497M consolation prize after Army shoots down massive Defiant X bid

    The deal comes shortly after Boeing lost its bid for a contract that would have been worth billions of dollars to the aerospace company and driven significant growth at the Ridley Park campus.

  • Chicago police investigating break-in at North Side dealership

    Burglars broke into a North Side car dealership Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

  • Avalanche buries University of Northern Colorado president, kills son amid dangerous backcountry conditions

    Andy Feinstein, president of University of Northern Colorado, survived an avalanche that killed his 22-year-old son, Nick, while the two were skiing on New Year's Eve.

  • Ukraine Latest: France Says It Will Provide Armored Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that France would provide armored combat vehicles to Ukrainian troops, and President Joe Biden confirmed the US may send its Bradley Fighting Vehicles.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Ar

  • Shannon Sharpe Confronts ‘Undisputed’ Co-Host Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet: “I Cannot Even Get Through A Monologue Without You Interrupting”

    Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe returned to the FS1 show Undisputed today after his one-day absence and almost immediately got into a heated dispute with co-host Skip Bayless over that controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin and his on-field injury Monday night. Less than a minute into today’s episode, Sharpe said during his opening monologue, “Skip […]

  • Pete Buttigieg Took Husband to Sporting Event in Netherlands on Military Jet

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reportedly traveled to the Invictus Games last year with his husband, Chatsen, on a chartered military jet.